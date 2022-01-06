Valley finds range after halftime, tops Bourbon

BOURBON, Mo. – Despite being outworked at times on the boards and committing 13 turnovers in the first half on Wednesday night, the Valley boys basketball team still carried a lead into the locker room.

When the third meeting already this season against Bourbon turned more physical to no surprise, the Vikings calmly executed their offense with a higher level of efficiency.

Valley repeatedly found the open man and knocked down timely shots after intermission to prevail 65-56 and reach the championship round of the Battle in Bourbon Invitational.

All-conference junior guard Colby Maxwell heated up from the perimeter, and scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to lead four Vikings in double digits.

The result of the rubber match proved extra satisfying for a visiting squad dominated on the same floor last week with the Warhawks earning an 18-point triumph.

Forward K.J. Tiefenauer collected 15 rebounds and made three assists as Valley (7-4) advanced to face top seed Richland for the tournament crown on Friday night.

Bourbon (8-3) was highlighted by junior guard Peyton Cranford with 17 points, including a 3-pointer from the right side that reduced the margin to 34-32 in the third quarter.

Valley answered with a 7-0 run. K.J. Tiefenauer muscled in a third chance amid heavy congestion, and finished an outlet pass from Ethan Tiefenauer on the next offensive possession.

The Vikings induced an ensuing turnover from Bourbon on a hard pass out of bounds, and Maxwell buried his second corner triple of the period to create a 41-32 separation.

Another star of the third quarter was forward Carter Jackson, who netted all 10 of his points in a six-minute stretch and sank a couple of turnaround jump hooks from the lane.

Jackson picked up a questionable fourth foul, however, and then a fifth on an illegal screen to conclude his night with 7:24 remaining.

The Warhawks could have seized momentum after a Valley bench technical turned into two bonus free throws for Jacob Burns, bringing the difference to 42-35.

Maxwell instead responded with another long-range strike off an extra perimeter pass, then attacked along the edge of the lane for a runner to restore a 50-40 cushion after Brennan Bouse hit a putback for Bourbon.

The host team suffered a setback when energetic forward Caleb Sappington fouled out moments later, and Valley put the contest out of reach at 60-46 when Carson Loughary drilled two more 3-pointers.

Ethan Tiefenauer totaled five assists and finished with 10 points to match both Jackson and Loughary. He also made four straight free throws down the stretch.

Sappington ended with 13 points and seven rebounds before departing for Bourbon. Burns had 11 points while Bouse compiled eight points, nine rebounds and five steals.

The first half featured eight lead changes amid a shooting struggle for both teams. Valley obtained a 20-19 edge following a putback by K.J. Tiefenauer and driving layup by Maxwell.

Loughary drilled consecutive jumpers for a 12-10 Valley edge in the second quarter, but Bourbon moved in front as Burns dished an interior bounce to Bouse.

Freshman guard Drew McClain had three steals in the second half, and the Vikings scored seven straight points during a key stretch out of the break for a 30-22 lead.

Bourbon made 15-of-24 free throws in defeat compared to 10-of-16 by Valley, which claimed the first clash of the season by 20 points during its home tournament.

Valle Catholic 71, Bismarck 33

STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Heberlie scored 15 of his 31 points in the second quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds as Valle Catholic downed Bismarck 71-33 in the conference opening on Wednesday night.

Chase Fallert was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line while notching 22 points, and the Warriors knocked down a collective 24-of-34 free throws.

Valle Catholic (5-5, 1-0) established a 37-22 halftime lead, and rested its starters throughout the fourth quarter. Nathan Schwent contributed nine points toward the win.

Garrett Mork tallied nine points and Tanner Martinez provided eight for Bismarck (3-8, 0-1), which committed 18 turnovers compared to nine by the Warriors.

