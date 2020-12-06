Valley spreads floor to edge Kingston for title

Maxwell netted three field goals in a span of five possessions out of halftime, including a tying putback on a third chance. His driving baseline layup created a sudden 31-25 lead for Valley.

Jake Gaston capped the third quarter with a basket off an inbounds play, and contributed 11 points plus eight rebounds in the victory.

The Vikings opened the fourth by sandwiching two Rawlins 3-pointers around a triple from Yates off excellent skip passes by Maxwell to the opposite wings.

Kingston trimmed the resulting 43-35 deficit with two free throws by Collin Sumpter and a corner 3-pointer by Wyatt Jessen, but could not complete the full comeback.

Yates totaled 14 points while Cody Upchurch sank a trio of threes during the first half for nine points plus three assists in defeat.

Nelson began the game by stepping through a pair of defenders for a conventional 3-point play, then concluded the first quarter with a quick shot off an inbounds pass for a 12-8 Kingston edge.

Yates scored a layup through contact after making a steal, and Upchurch provided the Cougars with their largest lead of 23-13 from long range.