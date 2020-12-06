Valley spreads floor to edge Kingston for title

CALEDONIA – The Valley boys basketball team seized a rare opportunity on Saturday to celebrate a first-place trophy on its home floor while denying Kingston of an elusive title.
Sophomore Colby Maxwell scored 17 of his 22 points during a stellar second half as the Vikings downed their fiercest rival and the top seed 56-49 in the 31st annual Valley Tournament final.
Valley (4-0) opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run, then used the entire width of the court to create quality shots and hang on down the stretch.
Maxwell converted a 3-point play off a lob from Tyler Courtway to extend a one-possession game, and Thomas Owings gathered a blocked shot in the paint for a 48-40 lead with 3:05 to play.
Freshman guard Cody Yates brought the Cougars closer on a 3-pointer, but Valley executed an interior feed from Owings to Hayden Rawlins that made it 50-45 with 1:29 left.
The Vikings shot a dismal 1-of-9 from the line in the first half, and trailed 27-23 at the break. Maxwell steadily improved the team's percentage by going 7-of-7 from there.
Junior center Matt Nelson compiled 15 points and 12 rebounds for Kingston (2-1), which received a first-round bye but did not have head coach Paul Hamilton on their bench for a second straight game.
Maxwell netted three field goals in a span of five possessions out of halftime, including a tying putback on a third chance. His driving baseline layup created a sudden 31-25 lead for Valley.
Jake Gaston capped the third quarter with a basket off an inbounds play, and contributed 11 points plus eight rebounds in the victory.
The Vikings opened the fourth by sandwiching two Rawlins 3-pointers around a triple from Yates off excellent skip passes by Maxwell to the opposite wings.
Kingston trimmed the resulting 43-35 deficit with two free throws by Collin Sumpter and a corner 3-pointer by Wyatt Jessen, but could not complete the full comeback.
Yates totaled 14 points while Cody Upchurch sank a trio of threes during the first half for nine points plus three assists in defeat.
Nelson began the game by stepping through a pair of defenders for a conventional 3-point play, then concluded the first quarter with a quick shot off an inbounds pass for a 12-8 Kingston edge.
Yates scored a layup through contact after making a steal, and Upchurch provided the Cougars with their largest lead of 23-13 from long range.
Gaston drilled a couple of mid-range jumpers to help Valley respond, and Courtway punctuated an 8-0 spurt with a banked runner along the baseline.
Rawlins bolstered Valley with 11 points and six assists, and Shawn Presley grabbed six rebounds. Each team committed 15 turnovers.
St. Paul 62, Grandview 55
CALEDONIA – Chris Roberson sparked a turnaround for St. Paul with 16 second-quarter points, and had 25 overall in a 62-55 victory over Grandview for third place in the Valley Tournament.
DeVontae Minor added 11 points for the Giants (2-1), who made 9-of-12 free throws and held on after watching a 15-point lead in the fourth stanza dwindle to two in the final minute.
Grandview (1-2) jumped ahead 19-13 through eight minutes, but St. Paul carried a 36-31 halftime edge after Roberson heated up.
Chase Wilson paced the Eagles with 15 points, and David Creath notched 11 points and 10 rebounds prior to fouling out.
