In a basketball season where varsity roster depth was generally down across the MAAA, the balance of individual stars remained relatively even.

While senior experience headlined the boys’ list of First Team all-conference selections, an undeniable wave of sophomore talent crashed the entire girls’ landscape.

Coaches released their annual postseason honors on Wednesday after the Central girls and Farmington boys ended their respective seasons in the Class 4 state sectional playoffs.

Tycen Gray achieved two major milestones for the Knights by becoming their career leader in points and rebounds, leaving no chance for a First Team snub this time.

Farmington finished 25-3 overall as Large-School division and MAAA tournament champions, suffering its only losses to a combination of top-five state powers Cape Central and Sikeston.

Potosi senior Noah Jacobsen surged past the 1,500-point threshold a couple of weeks before Gray, and earned his third consecutive First Team award.

Central junior Breven McMullen notched the highest reported single-game scoring total by an MAAA player this season of 42 points during a Christmas Tournament thriller against North County.

 

Raiders sophomore guard Karter Kekec and Ste. Genevieve senior Chad Donze round out the exemplary five on the boys’ Large-School list along with Gray, Jacobsen and McMullen.

The Small-School boys race resulted in a three-way share between West County, Arcadia Valley, and Valle Catholic. But only the Warriors would claim a district crown from that group.

Hayden Roney and Ryan Retzer represent West County as First Team performers along with fellow seniors Ryan Grein of Valle Catholic and Austin Droege of Bismarck plus Arcadia Valley sophomore Carter Brogan.

Farmington was the only boys program to earn multiple Second Team nods as point guard Bryce Sancegraw and center Cole Laurence made the cut.

Ste. Genevieve redefined history on the girls’ side by capturing its initial regular-season title after going 5-0 in the Large-School division.

Central avenged its loss to the Dragons by securing a district championship on a neutral floor along with a sixth straight 20-win season.

Sophia Horton provided a huge second varsity campaign for the Lady Rebels. Her breakout week at the Christmas Tournament included 36 points against Potosi and 37 more versus South Iron.

Ste. Genevieve forward and fellow sophomore Sydney Bumgardaner joined Horton on the Large-School girls’ First Team, along with reigning all-state forward Kayleigh Winch of North County, Farmington senior Macey Pauls and Potosi junior Olivia Coleman.

Central picked up two Second Team additions with senior Callie Thurston and Avery Norris, and Ste. Genevieve did likewise with Maci Reynolds and Jennifer Humbolt.

Despite placing second in the Small-School division, the Arcadia Valley girls landed more all-MAAA selections than any other program with four.

 

Sophomore and top scorer Gracee Smith made the First Team alongside senior Jaesa Brockes and junior Katie Whited, while senior Josie Landrum topped the Second Team.

Post players Dori McRaven and Cheyenne Young of West County – which halted the Lady Tigers’ string of six straight Small-School titles – claimed the other First Team spots.

Valle Catholic brought home its first district crown in 20 years, and recovered from a 1-7 start to accomplish an eventual .500 season.

Mallory Weiler and Riley Siebert collected Second Team distinction for the Lady Warriors, who had a roster completely devoid of seniors.

The total of 22 all-conference girls included seven seniors and seven sophomores. Fredericktown center Kyndal Dodd and Kingston forward Madison Nelson were the lone freshmen chosen.

2018-19 MAAA Basketball

All-Conference Teams

Large-School

Boys First Team:

Tycen Gray – Farmington

Noah Jacobsen – Potosi

Breven McMullen – Central

Karter Kekec – North County

Chad Donze – Ste. Genevieve

Boys Second Team:

Jake Casey – Central

Cole Laurence – Farmington

Bryce Sancegraw – Farmington

Kaleb Coffman – Potosi

Logan Winkelman – Fredericktown

Girls First Team:

Sophia Horton – Central

Kayleigh Winch – North County

Sydney Bumgardaner – Ste. Genevieve

Macey Pauls – Farmington

Olivia Coleman – Potosi

Girls Second Team:

Maci Reynolds – Ste. Genevieve

Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown

Ella Gant – North County

Avery Norris – Central

Jennifer Humbolt – Ste. Genevieve

Callie Thurston – Central

Small-School

Boys First Team:

Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley

Ryan Retzer – West County

Hayden Roney – West County

Ryan Grein – Valle Catholic

Austin Droege – Bismarck

Boys Second Team:

Carter Hoog – Valle Catholic

Logan Dunn – Bismarck

Dake McRaven – West County

Skyler DeClue – Valley

Daniel Horn – Arcadia Valley

Girls First Team:

Gracee Smith – Arcadia Valley

Dori McRaven – West County

Jaesa Brockes – Arcadia Valley

Cheyenne Young – West County

Katie Whited – Arcadia Valley

Girls Second Team:

Josie Landrum – Arcadia Valley

Mallory Weiler – Valle Catholic

Elizabeth Morris – Valley

Madison Nelson – Kingston

Riley Siebert – Valle Catholic

Brooklynn Fitzwater - Bismarck

