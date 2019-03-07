In a basketball season where varsity roster depth was generally down across the MAAA, the balance of individual stars remained relatively even.
While senior experience headlined the boys’ list of First Team all-conference selections, an undeniable wave of sophomore talent crashed the entire girls’ landscape.
Coaches released their annual postseason honors on Wednesday after the Central girls and Farmington boys ended their respective seasons in the Class 4 state sectional playoffs.
Tycen Gray achieved two major milestones for the Knights by becoming their career leader in points and rebounds, leaving no chance for a First Team snub this time.
Farmington finished 25-3 overall as Large-School division and MAAA tournament champions, suffering its only losses to a combination of top-five state powers Cape Central and Sikeston.
Potosi senior Noah Jacobsen surged past the 1,500-point threshold a couple of weeks before Gray, and earned his third consecutive First Team award.
Central junior Breven McMullen notched the highest reported single-game scoring total by an MAAA player this season of 42 points during a Christmas Tournament thriller against North County.
Raiders sophomore guard Karter Kekec and Ste. Genevieve senior Chad Donze round out the exemplary five on the boys’ Large-School list along with Gray, Jacobsen and McMullen.
The Small-School boys race resulted in a three-way share between West County, Arcadia Valley, and Valle Catholic. But only the Warriors would claim a district crown from that group.
Hayden Roney and Ryan Retzer represent West County as First Team performers along with fellow seniors Ryan Grein of Valle Catholic and Austin Droege of Bismarck plus Arcadia Valley sophomore Carter Brogan.
Farmington was the only boys program to earn multiple Second Team nods as point guard Bryce Sancegraw and center Cole Laurence made the cut.
Ste. Genevieve redefined history on the girls’ side by capturing its initial regular-season title after going 5-0 in the Large-School division.
Central avenged its loss to the Dragons by securing a district championship on a neutral floor along with a sixth straight 20-win season.
Sophia Horton provided a huge second varsity campaign for the Lady Rebels. Her breakout week at the Christmas Tournament included 36 points against Potosi and 37 more versus South Iron.
Ste. Genevieve forward and fellow sophomore Sydney Bumgardaner joined Horton on the Large-School girls’ First Team, along with reigning all-state forward Kayleigh Winch of North County, Farmington senior Macey Pauls and Potosi junior Olivia Coleman.
Central picked up two Second Team additions with senior Callie Thurston and Avery Norris, and Ste. Genevieve did likewise with Maci Reynolds and Jennifer Humbolt.
Despite placing second in the Small-School division, the Arcadia Valley girls landed more all-MAAA selections than any other program with four.
Sophomore and top scorer Gracee Smith made the First Team alongside senior Jaesa Brockes and junior Katie Whited, while senior Josie Landrum topped the Second Team.
Post players Dori McRaven and Cheyenne Young of West County – which halted the Lady Tigers’ string of six straight Small-School titles – claimed the other First Team spots.
Valle Catholic brought home its first district crown in 20 years, and recovered from a 1-7 start to accomplish an eventual .500 season.
Mallory Weiler and Riley Siebert collected Second Team distinction for the Lady Warriors, who had a roster completely devoid of seniors.
The total of 22 all-conference girls included seven seniors and seven sophomores. Fredericktown center Kyndal Dodd and Kingston forward Madison Nelson were the lone freshmen chosen.
2018-19 MAAA Basketball
All-Conference Teams
Large-School
Boys First Team:
Tycen Gray – Farmington
Noah Jacobsen – Potosi
Breven McMullen – Central
Karter Kekec – North County
Chad Donze – Ste. Genevieve
Boys Second Team:
Jake Casey – Central
Cole Laurence – Farmington
Bryce Sancegraw – Farmington
Kaleb Coffman – Potosi
Logan Winkelman – Fredericktown
Girls First Team:
Sophia Horton – Central
Kayleigh Winch – North County
Sydney Bumgardaner – Ste. Genevieve
Macey Pauls – Farmington
Olivia Coleman – Potosi
Girls Second Team:
Maci Reynolds – Ste. Genevieve
Kyndal Dodd – Fredericktown
Ella Gant – North County
Avery Norris – Central
Jennifer Humbolt – Ste. Genevieve
Callie Thurston – Central
Small-School
Boys First Team:
Carter Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Ryan Retzer – West County
Hayden Roney – West County
Ryan Grein – Valle Catholic
Austin Droege – Bismarck
Boys Second Team:
Carter Hoog – Valle Catholic
Logan Dunn – Bismarck
Dake McRaven – West County
Skyler DeClue – Valley
Daniel Horn – Arcadia Valley
Girls First Team:
Gracee Smith – Arcadia Valley
Dori McRaven – West County
Jaesa Brockes – Arcadia Valley
Cheyenne Young – West County
Katie Whited – Arcadia Valley
Girls Second Team:
Josie Landrum – Arcadia Valley
Mallory Weiler – Valle Catholic
Elizabeth Morris – Valley
Madison Nelson – Kingston
Riley Siebert – Valle Catholic
Brooklynn Fitzwater - Bismarck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.