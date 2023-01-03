Vikings escape shaky first round at Bourbon

BOURBON, Mo. – Perhaps through frustration, caution or a combination of both, first-year Valley coach Jacob Bollinger kept two senior guards on the bench for an extended stretch of the third quarter.

Playing their first game in 17 days, the Vikings received timely contributions from a younger lineup to escape a tumultuous first round at the Battle in Bourbon Invitational.

Colby Maxwell compiled 24 points and 11 rebounds amid a shooting struggle, K.J. Tiefenauer neared a double-double of his own, and Valley edged Liberty Christian 80-72 on Monday night.

Sophomore guard Kaiden Dickey provided 16 points and crucial ball handling before fouling out with 2:32 remaining, and second-seeded Valley (5-4) advanced to face New Haven on Wednesday.

Jack Duvel equaled the game high with 24 points to pace the independent Eagles, a seemingly underestimated No. 7 seed based in Wright City, Mo.

Liberty Christian was rewarded for its relentless rebounding during the first quarter. Duvel nailed a 3-pointer off a second chance for an early 14-8 lead.

Zach Dames was an active force while amassing a double-double by halftime, and further stoked the Liberty upset hopes with a triple that produced the largest lead for either squad at 27-17.

The situation could have been much worse for the Vikings, who overcome a six-minute span of rushed and cold shooting with effective defense.

Valley forced 19 turnovers from Liberty Christian before intermission among 32 overall, and steadily capped the second quarter on a 15-5 scoring surge.

Chayse DeClue and Dickey converted steals into layups just a few seconds apart. Maxwell found a crease left of the lane for a tying bank shot at 32-32 ahead of the halftime buzzer.

Liberty Christian refused to fade, and regained a 46-40 lead when seven quick points from Duvel stopped a trend of five lead changes.

Maxwell joined Ethan Tiefeneuer as temporary spectators for his first in-game rest after picking up a third foul on a ball fake. Their teammates spurred a comeback from 51-45 down.

Dickey attacked the baseline for a strong layup before drilling a 3-pointer, and the lone field goal from Cameron Hedrick on a putback briefly put the Vikings ahead.

K.J. Tiefenauer, who totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, turned from power forward to dynamic guard while driving the length of the court on two important fast breaks.

Drew McClain finished a pass from Tiefenauer through contact, and made the ensuing free throw as Valley entered the fourth quarter with a 57-55 edge.

An exciting conclusion appeared to be developing when Dames answered a 3-pointer by Maxwell with a tough shot while falling backward at 64-64.

Maxwell was superb when he needed to be, netting 13 points over the final 5 ½ minutes and coaxing in two separate shots from the low post to extend one-possession leads.

He scored moments after Willie Mueller notched a putback in traffic to bring Liberty within 69-67. Ethan Tiefenauer made an ensuing steal and found K.J. Tiefenauer with a no-look bounce pass for an uncontested layup.

Maxwell cleaned up a miss for a 3-point play and 75-68 advantage with 1:48 remaining, and the Vikings sealed the outcome with free throws.

The teams finished virtually even from the line. Valley converted 18-of-33 compared to 19-of-34 by the Eagles, who received nearly all of their scoring output from three main sources.

Dames compiled 21 points, 16 rebounds and four steals while Mueller also shined with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

McClain gave Valley a fourth player in double digits with 10 points before fouling out. DeClue had nine points with three steals, and Ethan Tiefenauer chipped in eight points plus four steals.

Maxwell needs seven points to surpass 1,000 for his career.