CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – K.J. Tiefenauer never graced the scoring column on Monday night, yet was squarely responsible for two massive plays as the Valley boys saved their basketball season.

The junior forward tipped and stole an outlet pass at midcourt, then dribbled out the final seconds as the Vikings edged neighboring rival Bismarck 50-48 in the Class 2, District 4 playoffs.

Ethan Tiefenauer and Kaiden Dickey netted 15 points each in the rubber match after the teams split two previous battles, and Valley (12-13) advanced to face state-ranked top seed Principia on Wednesday.

Bismarck (10-14) tried to progress the length of the court for a potential tying or winning shot over the last 6.9 seconds, and elected not to expend one of its four remaining timeouts.

With both teams already in the double bonus, the Vikings gambled on a successful sideline trap as K.J. Tiefenauer timed his leap perfectly to deflect the ball before it entered the frontcourt.

He tracked down a crucial offensive rebound as Dickey endured a previous empty trip to the line with the margin at 49-48. Bismarck wasted 10 valuable seconds before fouling Dickey again.

Free throws became a major factor in the outcome. Although the Indians made 6-of-11 attempts in the fourth quarter, they missed two front-end chances with opportunities to tie down the stretch.

Sven Wilson concluded a breakout junior season with another double-double, and sparked a comeback threat with 16 points in the final period.

Valley established a maximum 38-29 lead when senior Ethan Tiefenauer drilled a 3-pointer to begin the fourth. Chayse DeClue restored it at 45-36 from the opposite corner with 5:38 remaining.

Bismarck coaxed a series of turnovers over the next four minutes, however, and chipped away with a 10-2 run. Wilson hit a baseline jumper, and brought his team within two off an entry pass.

Colby Maxwell answered with a physical fourth-chance putback after missing two tip tries, but a quick pass from Jordan Ketcherside helped Gavin Butery make it 47-46 on a 3-pointer.

Dickey landed a clutch floater for the Vikings inside the final minute. Wilson countered by hitting two free throws with 21.7 seconds on the clock after his previous attempt rattled out.

Maxwell totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds while shadowed by either Butery or Ketcherside with extra help. Valley, guided by first-year coach Jacob Bollinger, lost to Bismarck in district play last winter.

The Vikings were blanked through the first four minutes on Monday, but 3-pointers from Maxwell and Drew McClain highlighted a sudden 9-0 spurt.

Butery regained a 16-15 lead for Bismarck with his second of four triples on the night. But two baskets each from Dickey and Ethan Tiefenauer in the second quarter spurred Valley ahead 25-20 at intermission.

Both teams committed only four fouls during the first half. As expected, the intensity and contact escalated from there with everything at stake.

Bismarck opened the third quarter with back-to-back threes from Butery and Daven Miller, but struggled to stop the Vikings from attacking the rim.

Ethan Tiefenauer made 6-of-8 free throws over a six-minute stretch, and made a diving steal to create an uncontested layup for Dickey at 31-27.

Wilson netted a game-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds, and Butery tallied 14 points for the Indians. A layup by Jesse Mack marked the lone bench points for either squad.

Bismarck was among the hottest programs in the MAAA prior to Christmas under the new direction of veteran coach Lance Sprenkel, but never fully recovered once talented forward Tanner Martinez sufferd a devastating knee injury at West County.