PARK HILLS – The Saxony Lutheran defense was justifiably inclined to spend extra effort trying to stop forward Breven McMullen near the basket.
Brent Wagner made the Crusaders pay by going 8-of-14 from 3-point range, and short-handed Central delivered a steady performance ahead of its venerable home tournament.
The Rebels received 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists from their junior sniper, and McMullen still contributed a double-double effort toward a 66-48 victory on Tuesday night.
Central (5-3) intensified its defensive effort to surrender only two field goals during a dominant second quarter, and coasted from there while sinking 12 triples as a team.
Saxony Lutheran (1-6) committed only four turnovers at a disciplined pace – including none over the last 17 minutes – but could not match the perimeter barrage of the Rebels.
McMullen finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and threw down a cutting dunk on a smooth feed from Wagner. Jake Casey provided 10 points and five assists in the win.
Consecutive 3-pointers by McMullen and Trevor Bradley put Central ahead to stay. Wagner drained his third of the game just before the first quarter expired for a 19-15 edge.
Junior forward Andrew Schwarting powered the Crusaders with 11 of his 15 points during the opening period, knocking down a variety of mid-range jumpers.
The Rebels seized command with a 19-3 run. Wagner swished his fourth and fifth threes off accurate and rapid ball movement, and Drew Hamski turned his second steal off the bench into a transition runner.
Central expanded a 35-20 halftime margin to its maximum of 45-24 when McMullen caught a pass in the lane and scored through contact with a subtle ball fake.
Saxony countered with a 10-0 spurt as Chris Palmer attacked for two layups off a baseline drive and steal, then buried a 17-foot fadeaway.
Wagner answered with two more 3-pointers before the third quarter ended, however, to restore a 53-36 spread. Cade Scherffius sank four straight free throws earlier, and Central went 10-of-11 overall.
Casey connected from the right wing after Bradley split two defenders off the dribble. His conventional 3-point play on an explosive drive through the paint made it 64-48.
Palmer shared top scoring honors for the Crusaders with 15 points, and Trevor Ochs pitched in eight.
The Rebels will face West County in the 5 vs 12 first-round matchup of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Kingston 90, St. Paul 80
FARMINGTON – Troy Gildehaus erupted for 32 points, and the Kingston boys held off St. Paul Lutheran to prevail 90-80 in a shootout.
Kyle Vandergriff added 15 points as nine Cougars (5-4) scored during the game, including four in double digits. Matt Nelson tossed in 12 points and Tyler Hochstatter added 10.
Kingston carried a 40-38 halftime lead, and restored a 64-58 advantage entering the fourth quarter after St. Paul had briefly moved in front.
Gabe Ayers notched 25 points and Kaleb Detring produced 22 to pace the Giants (5-6), whose program record five-game win streak was snapped. Ryan Dempsey scored 16 points.
Valle Catholic 52, St. Vincent 49
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Junior guard Chase Dunlap drilled a tiebreaking 3-pointer just before time expired, and Valle Catholic emerged with a 52-49 victory at St. Vincent.
Ryan Grein equaled Dunlap with 18 points each, and Carter Hoog scored 13 for the Warriors (3-3), who began a stretch of three games in four nights.
Valle Catholic will open the MAAA Small-School conference schedule at Bismarck on Thursday.
Lesterville 59, Arcadia Valley 54
IRONTON – Holden Laughman netted a game-high 19 points, and Lesterville surged ahead in the fourth quarter to edge Arcadia Valley 59-54 on the road.
James Gibson and Riley Mathes contributed 16 points each for the Bearcats, who outscored the Tigers 21-14 during the final stanza.
Stephen Pursley had 16 points to pace Arcadia Valley (2-6), which posted narrow leads of 26-24 at the intermission and 40-38 through three quarters.
Daniel Horn provided a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers. Carter Brogan finished with 12 points and three steals.
