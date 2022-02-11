Warriors draw Trojans for fifth place

PARK HILLS – Valle Catholic junior guard Chase Fallert was prepared, and retreated just in time to prohibit a potential dagger from reaching the rim on Thursday night.

Fallert blocked a 3-point shot with his fingertips, and sank two clinching free throws with 3 seconds left as the Warriors edged Kingston 63-59 at the MAAA Tournament.

The teams played to overtime in the regular season while settling the Small-School division title. The sixth-seeded champions also claimed the rematch in another entertaining tussle.

Fallert tallied 21 points with six assists, and Aiden Heberlie provided 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks inside. Valle Catholic (14-8) will play Potosi for fifth place on Saturday.

Cody Yates compiled 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, and brought Kingston (16-6) within 60-59 after scoring six straight on four free throws and a layup off his steal.

The Cougars had possession down by two after Heberlie split from the line. Giuseppe Ghirlanda was briefly open along the left wing, but Fallert made a saving deflection to protect the lead.

Heberlie was a dominant force in helping Valle answer a blistering stretch by Kingston out of halftime. His putback shot followed another by Harry Oliver to restore a 57-52 lead.

Kingston appeared likely to gain revenge from two weeks ago after opening the third quarter on a 13-3 push, as Yates drilled a 3-pointer and Wyatt Jessen landed two more.

Ghirlanda had a key distribution role as jumpers by reserves Corey Kemper and Collin Sumpter guided the Cougars to their largest lead of 48-42.

Hebelie countered with a powerful rebound and score through traffic just before the stanza concluded. Valle Catholic moved ahead 51-50 on two Fallert free throws.

Fallert sparked Valle Catholic throughout the first half with sharp passes and four 3-point baskets while Clayton Drury knocked down two more.

The Warriors extended their 18-11 edge after one quarter to 27-16 before Matt Nelson converted a 3-point play and Yates tacked on a driving layup to bring Kingston within 33-26 by the break.

Nelson, who fouled out of the previous meeting, ended with six blocks and eight points while picking up his first personal in the fourth quarter.

Jessen netted 11 points and Sumpter tallied eight. The Cougars will soon focus on pursuing their first district title as the top seed among six teams at West County.

Potosi 62, Fredericktown 42

PARK HILLS – Potosi watched its early 13-point advantage completely disappear, then proceeded to build an even larger cushion on Thursday afternoon.

The fifth-seeded Trojans embarked upon an emphatic 16-0 run spanning five minutes of the second half, and beat Fredericktown 62-42 in the MAAA Tournament fifth-place bracket.

Sophomore forward Luke Brabham notched 15 points with six rebounds, and Potosi (12-10) advanced to host Valle Catholic on Saturday.

Zane West, Malachi Peppers and freshman Carter Whitley each contributed four steals toward a defense that coaxed 26 turnovers from Fredericktown (9-12).

Ty Mills sank a 3-pointer and assisted Gabe Brawley on an ensuing transition during the first quarter, as the Trojans also produced several baskets through offensive rebounds.

Whitley continued his strong week at the tourney with a left-corner triple, and West drove end to end for a layup before his 3-pointer created a 25-12 separation in the second.

The eighth-seeded Blackcats steadily chipped away, starting with an 8-0 run heading into halftime. A 3-pointer by Zander Stephens followed a smooth floater by Andrew Starkey in the lane.

Starkey finished with a game-high 19 points, and connected off a pass from older brother Matthew Starkey to square the contest 28-28 after Brabham opened the third quarter with a reverse layup and foul.

The ball handling of Fredericktown would suddenly collapse as Potosi extended its pressure closer to the sidelines and jumped in the path of numerous lofted passes.

Whitley, West and Jaden Kanan cashed in steals for fast-break layups, and Potosi established a 50-32 lead when Brawley drained his first 3-pointer.

Whitley struck three times from long range while totaling 14 points, while Brawley added 10 points and West had seven in the victory.

Matthew Starkey compiled eight points, seven rebounds and four assists for Fredericktown, which sank 13-of-18 free throws in defeat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.