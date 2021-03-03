Warriors prolong playoff run with sectional victory

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic relentlessly attacked the basket on Tuesday night, and the only defensive recourse for Crystal City was fouling often.
The Warriors made enough free throws and hoarded the boards to defeat the resilient Hornets 73-63 at home in a Class 2 boys sectional playoff.
Senior star Carter Hoog compiled team highs with 20 points and eight assists, and repeatedly induced contact off the dribble among four teammates to score in double digits.
He struggled with shooting consistency, including 11-of-20 from the line, but drained a corner 3-pointer on a 30-foot diagonal pass from Chase Fallert to achieve a 42-34 lead in the third quarter.
Aiden Heberlie was an interior force throughout the contest, and posted a massive double-double with 18 points while grabbing 11 of his 17 rebounds before halftime.
Valle Catholic (20-8) extended its eighth state playoff appearance in program history into the quarterfinal round, and will host Campbell (22-4) on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Crystal City (12-12) offered a much tougher challenge in the rematch of a 93-68 regular-season thumping from two weeks ago when Hoog erupted for a career-best 49 points.
Senior guard Donovan Tullock was mostly contained by Fallert through three quarters, but capped his varsity career with a vengeance while trying to spur a late comeback.
Heberlie sank a turnaround shot in the paint after sophomore Sam Drury drew a charging foul in the post, and the Warriors established their largest lead at 56-42 with 5:05 remaining.
Tullock then shined by scoring 17 of his 23 points over the next four minutes, including three 3-point baskets and an aggressive scooping finish in traffic.
The Hornets eventually drew to within 64-57, but could not overcome the gradual loss of firepower as three starters and one key reserve fouled out.
Carson Short tallied 11 points while Hunter Bassin added 10 and Calloway Dashner had nine as Crystal City regrouped nicely from a dangerously slow start.
Heberlie established his physical presence with three field goals during an opening 12-2 run that also included a 3-point play as Fallert sank a leaner through contact.
Crystal City committed seven turnovers during the first quarter, but also forced six from the Warriors. Dashner scored uncontested on the low block following a timeout, and Short sank a 3-pointer to make it 13-9.
Valle Catholic answered before the stanza concluded, as Drury finished a baseline drive. Hoog melted the remaining time before nailing a fading 17-footer at the buzzer.
Crystal City saw the margin reach 10 again, but narrowed the gap before halftime. Nate Pruneau and Bassin connected from long range, and Tullock made it 22-21 with his first basket.
Valle Catholic entered the locker room leading 26-24, and used an energetic spurt to regain the lead after Bassin forged a 29-29 tie with a 3-pointer.
Fallert delivered a timely steal and go-ahead layup while totaling 12 points on the night, and Hoog whipped a driving pass into Heberlie on the Warriors’ next offensive possession.
Cory Stoll netted seven of his 10 points in the third quarter, and stayed persistent to muscle in a 3-point play for a 46-36 lead after fumbling the initial entry pass.
Valle Catholic made 28-of-46 free throws overall compared to just 3-of-7 by Crystal City.
Campbell, ranked No. 4 in the latest MBCA state poll, rallied from 20 points down to defeat Alton 52-50 on a buzzer beater in their sectional clash.