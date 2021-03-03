Warriors prolong playoff run with sectional victory

Senior guard Donovan Tullock was mostly contained by Fallert through three quarters, but capped his varsity career with a vengeance while trying to spur a late comeback.

Heberlie sank a turnaround shot in the paint after sophomore Sam Drury drew a charging foul in the post, and the Warriors established their largest lead at 56-42 with 5:05 remaining.

Tullock then shined by scoring 17 of his 23 points over the next four minutes, including three 3-point baskets and an aggressive scooping finish in traffic.

The Hornets eventually drew to within 64-57, but could not overcome the gradual loss of firepower as three starters and one key reserve fouled out.

Carson Short tallied 11 points while Hunter Bassin added 10 and Calloway Dashner had nine as Crystal City regrouped nicely from a dangerously slow start.

Heberlie established his physical presence with three field goals during an opening 12-2 run that also included a 3-point play as Fallert sank a leaner through contact.