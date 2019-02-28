JACKSON, Mo. – The Valle Catholic boys basketball team began struggling to finish shots during the second quarter, and could not regroup in a Class 2 state sectional loss.
Powerful Oran was strong while crashing the boards, and used its rebounds to create fast breaks while rolling to a 69-41 victory on Wednesday night.
Senior Jacob Shoemaker tallied 19 of his 24 points in the second half, while Tyson Goodale compiled 17 points and Todd Priggel had 15 for the Eagles (28-1).
Ty Johnson dropped in five more field goals, and Oran moved ahead 24-17 at halftime as four players soon landed in double figures.
Aaron Doza and Kyle Gielow each contributed eight points to pace the Warriors, while Nolan Schwent and Careter Hoog ended with seven apiece.
Valle Catholic (16-13) made its awaited return to the playoffs following a thrilling 36-35 victory over Brentwood that secured a district crown.
The Warriors matched enough scoring plays with Oran to reach a 13-13 tie after Gielow knocked down two free throws and Schwent connected from 3-point range.
Both sides rebounded well defensively in the second quarter, taking away second opportunities. A four-minute stretch passed with neither team scoring.
The first basket of the stanza came from Priggel in transition with 3:40 left before halftime, and Goodale provided two more field goals to stretch the lead.
The Eagles came out flying at the start of the third, while Valle Catholic could get nothing to fall through the hoop. Shoemaker highlighted a clinching 15-0 run with three baskets.
A jump shot by Doza finally ended the Warriors’ slump, and Hoog sank a 3-pointer plus two free throws. But Oran was comfortably in front 47-24 heading into the fourth.
Priggel was 5-of-6 from the line, and Shoemaker scored on three more possessions down the stretch.
Valle Catholic could not claw back late. Its challenge became more difficult as top defender Ryan Grein had his minutes reduced by foul trouble.
