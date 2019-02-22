CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Brentwood’s season came down to five seconds and a well-designed play for a potential game-winning shot Friday night.
The shot, put up at the final buzzer by senior Courtland Hill with the Eagles trailing clanged off the top of the rim as Valle Catholic celebrated its 36-35 victory in the Class 2, District 4 championship before the ball even hit the floor.
“It was a dogfight the whole way, from the start to the end,” said Brentwood coach Kevin Kullum afterwards. “I got no complaints. We had a great season and tonight it was two great teams.”
It didn’t have to come down to a buzzer-beater for the Eagles (15-10), who led for three of four quarters and looked like they could pull away from Valle Catholic (16-11) at any moment. Brentwood’s Chris Hill, who averaged 27 points per game this season, had a single bucket through the first three quarters, but seemed content to run the offense, distributing the ball to teammates like Courtland Hill, who led all scorers with 16 points.
Junior post Jordan Mitchell also had a big night for Brentwood with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
But with a combination of rigid defense and timely outside shooting, the Warriors stuck around, then made their move in the final period. Carter Hoog, who led Valle Catholic with 12 points, hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help his side keep pace.
“Just patience and telling the guys to stick to the plan, stick to the plan so we can execute,” Valle Catholic coach Tyler Search said of the Warriors’ strategy. “I feel like we did a pretty good job of that.”
Valle took its first lead on an offensive rebound and putback by Ryan Grein with 5 minutes, 35 seconds to play. Neither team scored for the next four minutes.
Brentwood’s Chris Hill tried to shake loose from the box-and-one defense Valle clamped down on him, but managed three more missed 3-point attempts and committed two fouls in the process.
“They did a good job of staying on Chris (Hill),” Kullum said. “We were trying to get Chris going … I’m not gonna say they did anything special. We just hit a stall for a minute and then we couldn’t get anything going.”
Chris Hill got a crucial putback to go down with about a minute to play, momentarily putting the Eagles back on top 35-34. But Valle worked the ball around at the other end until senior Nolan Schwent found just enough of a crease to score with 5.3 seconds remaining.
Brentwood had that much time to get down the court and put up a shot. But Valle didn’t make it easy. The Warriors had plenty of fouls to give, and fouled Chris Hill twice in two seconds, forcing the Eagles to inbound the ball three times before Courtland Hill’s attempt at the buzzer.
Valle Catholic held Brentwood to just two points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s hard to believe we did that,” Search said. “I knew we were capable of being able to defend them just with the hard work these guys have put in all year long.”
Chase Dunlap and Kyle Gielow added eight and six points, respectively for Valle Catholic. Each also had six rebounds.
