Wednesday Basketball: Merrill beats OT buzzer, Bulldogs rock Steelville

LEADWOOD – A favorable bounce gave state-ranked Steelville a flicker of hope that its unbeaten basketball season might survive another game.

But a determined individual effort by senior forward Caden Merrill epitomized the collective grit that West County showed to earn a signature win.

Merrill wrestled a missed shot away from two opposing players, and made a controversial putback as time expired on Wednesday night to sink the visiting Cardinals 67-65 in overtime.

Conner Diaz banked in a tying 22-footer from the right wing with 10 seconds left, and West County quickly pushed ahead for a corner attempt by Jaxon Campbell that missed the rim.

The Cardinals argued to no avail that the winning shot was not released by Merrill before the buzzer sounded, and officials sprinted off the court as the Bulldogs and their fans jumped and yelled in elation.

West County (5-2) overcame an initial 10-0 surge by the Cardinals, who then watched a larger 12-point advantage fizzle in the second half.

Levi Hale paced four Bulldogs in double digits with 18 points, and collected six rebounds. Chasten Horton added 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

Merrill finished his memorable game with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He converted 6-of-6 free throws, including a crucial pair just before his decisive basket.

Steelville (6-1) suffered its first defeat about an hour after securing a solid No. 4 seed for the upcoming 16-team Central Christmas Tournament.

Landon Mabe starred with 26 points, and propelled the Cardinals to a 48-36 lead on a 3-pointer and subsequent layup off a steal in the third quarter.

West County answered with back-to-back triples from Hale and Ty Harlow, however, and drew within 55-53 as Harlow struck again while compiling 12 points, five assists and four steals overall.

The Bulldogs ironically regained the lead on a putback from Merrill, and Garrisson Turner used some nifty dribbling to drive past Mabe for a 59-55 edge with 1:58 to play in the fourth quarter.

Mabe nailed two free throws with 12.7 seconds on the clock, and snapped a 59-59 deadlock with a smooth jumper to open the extra session.

West County received a fortunate call during a loose-ball scramble on the floor moments later. Turner had grasp of the ball just long enough for head coach Chris LaBruyere to be granted a timeout.

The Bulldogs executed a successful play out of the huddle, as Hale caught a perimeter lob pass between two defenders and muscled his way upward for a basket and foul to lead 62-61.

Steelville dominated the opening four minutes, as highlighted by a 3-point play from Mabe and baseline jumper from Johnny Brice, who tallied his 12 points exclusively in the first half.

West County improved its half-court execution to begin chipping away. Carter Reed hit a 3-pointer off the bench, and Horton finished an entry pass from Harlow through contact.

Hale brought a 17-17 tie after breaking ahead for a transition layup before the first quarter concluded, and the Bulldogs achieved their first lead at 23-21.

Steelville answered with field goals by Mabe and Brice to reclaim a 30-27 halftime lead. Wyatt Harris and Diaz each scored nine points, and Carson Mullen grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Each team unofficially committed 16 turnovers.

Farmington 38, Webb City 35

ANDERSON, Mo. – Farmington prevailed in another battle dominated by defense to secure fifth place at the Lady Mustang Classic on Wednesday.

Senior guard Skylar Sweeney shared game-high honors with 11 points, and the Knights dodged a five-shot possession in the closing seconds to edge Webb City 38-35.

Jade Roth finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, and scored on a spin move with her left hand to put Farmington (8-2) ahead for good at 36-35 with 2:35 remaining.

That was the lone field goal obtained by the Knights in a ragged fourth quarter that featured just six combined points. Webb City was 1-of-12 shooting from the field in the final stanza.

Sweeney sank a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left, and Farmington held on after the Cardinals grabbed four offensive rebounds on the ensuing trip.

A timeout followed the second miss, and Webb City clanged three potential tying shots from 3-point range before the ball skipped out of bounds.

Farmington beat full-court pressure with a long inbounds pass to kill the remaining time. Its three tournament games were decided by a combined total of six points.

Shelby Bowling and Maddie Mills each provided six points, and Anna McKinney chipped in three steals along with three assists.

Brynn Johnson sank a shot in the lane after Roth ripped down two offensive rebounds, and the Knights capped the third quarter with a 34-33 lead after Raylin LaCava dished to Bowling at the basket.

Katie Brownfield scored 11 points, and briefly put Webb City ahead 17-15 with a putback. Farmington seized a 20-19 halftime edge when a McKinney steal sprang Sweeney for a go-ahead layup.

St. Vincent 59, North County 35

BONNE TERRE – Unbeaten St. Vincent perplexed North County with active defensive pressure to force 31 turnovers in an impressive 59-35 road victory on Wednesday night.

Allie Patrick knocked down a long jumper to spot the Indians a 25-12 halftime lead, and finished with 17 points five steals overall.

Lana Adams also had 17 points along with seven rebounds. St. Vincent (7-0) created further separation at 42-19 late in the third quarter.

North County (5-2) was plagued by several errant backcourt passes, and was outscored 17-4 in the second quarter after barely trailing 9-8.

Senior guard Paris Larkin notched a 3-pointer, putback and pull-up jumper in the third, and compiled 16 points plus four steals to pace the Lady Raiders.

Lainey Calkins added eight points and eight rebounds in defeat. Lauren Politte tossed in six points, and Addy Mann made three first-half steals.

St. Vincent also picked up eight points from Mallory Patrick and seven more from Cailyn Prost.