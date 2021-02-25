Wednesday Basketball: Showdown between West County, Arcadia Valley set

Hailey Pauley provided 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals, and Arcadia Valley (14-10) will travel to West County on Friday in pursuit of its first district crown since 2008.

Madison Nelson, already the leading scorer in program history, capped her remarkable junior season with a game-high 30 points for Kingston (13-9).

Ashley Johnston corralled 15 rebounds as the Lady Cougars ended their best season by winning percentage in program history.

Arcadia Valley established a 14-7 lead after one quarter, and extended a slightly smaller 40-34 margin heading into the fourth.

Alyssa Glanzer contributed eight points while Jaidyn Phelps pitched in seven assists plus five steals for the Lady Tigers.

Farmington 59, Fredericktown 44

FARMINGTON – Jade Roth netted 24 points and connected four times from beyond the arc Wednesday night to help Farmington salvage its delayed conference finale.

The Knights outscored visiting Fredericktown 37-19 after trailing by six at halftime, and emerged with a 59-44 triumph at home.