Wednesday Basketball: Showdown between West County, Arcadia Valley set

West County 57, Greenville 44
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven scored 16 points, and top seed West County secured its place in the Class 3, District 3 girls championship game on Wednesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs surrendered only four points to Greenville in the first quarter, and rolled to a 57-44 semifinal victory on their home floor.
West County (18-4) will welcome conference rival Arcadia Valley to town on Friday evening as both clubs seek to end lengthy title droughts.
Alivia Simily had nine points, and the Lady Bulldogs carried a 32-14 lead into halftime. Alexis Hedgcorth, Morgan Simily and Claire LaBruyere tallied seven each.
Micah Adams paced Greenville (8-12) with 12 points, and Bryna Payne added 11 more.
Arcadia Valley 60, Kingston 41
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley outscored Kingston 20-7 in the fourth quarter on Wednesday evening to lock up a berth in the Class 3, District 3 girls tournament final.
Senior guard Gracee Smith compiled 26 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and the second-seeded Lady Tigers pulled away for 60-41 triumph.
Hailey Pauley provided 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals, and Arcadia Valley (14-10) will travel to West County on Friday in pursuit of its first district crown since 2008.
Madison Nelson, already the leading scorer in program history, capped her remarkable junior season with a game-high 30 points for Kingston (13-9).
Ashley Johnston corralled 15 rebounds as the Lady Cougars ended their best season by winning percentage in program history.
Arcadia Valley established a 14-7 lead after one quarter, and extended a slightly smaller 40-34 margin heading into the fourth.
Alyssa Glanzer contributed eight points while Jaidyn Phelps pitched in seven assists plus five steals for the Lady Tigers.
Farmington 59, Fredericktown 44
FARMINGTON – Jade Roth netted 24 points and connected four times from beyond the arc Wednesday night to help Farmington salvage its delayed conference finale.
The Knights outscored visiting Fredericktown 37-19 after trailing by six at halftime, and emerged with a 59-44 triumph at home.
Angelia Davis converted 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter while providing 13 points, and Skylar Sweeney added nine more for Farmington (15-6, 2-3).
Fredericktown (4-10, 0-4) bounced back from a disheartening 49-20 showing against Potosi one night earlier to carry a 28-22 lead into the break following a 19-7 second quarter.
Linley Rekhop dropped in 13 points and Kyndal Dodd tallied 11 for the Lady Blackcats. Alivia Buxton posted three field goals in the second period among eight total points.
Farmington will host Notre Dame on Friday to complete the regular season.
St. Clair 67, Central 65
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Senior standout Sophia Horton struck for a season-high 33 points on Wednesday night, but the Central girls were unable to protect their late lead on the road.
St. Clair received 24 points from Alohilani Bursey and 21 more from Ally Newton while rallying for a 67-65 upset in the regular-season finale.
Central (17-4) surged ahead 40-32 at halftime after Horton exploded for 16 points in the second quarter, and nursed a 53-49 cushion entering the fourth that slipped away.
The Lady Rebels are seeded second in the Class 4, District 2 playoff bracket while newcomer St. Clair (8-12) takes the No. 5 seed into a first-round clash with Potosi on Saturday.
Annabelle Coonse knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the Bulldogs.
Aubree Eaton also starred offensively with three triples and 16 total points for Central, which made 9-of-12 free throws. Kaley Kimball reached double digits with 10.
St. Vincent 52, Valle Catholic 47
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic erased a 10-point halftime deficit before watching its season conclude in overtime heartbreak on Wednesday night.
St. Vincent outscored the Lady Warriors 7-2 during the extra session, and prevailed 52-47 to reach the Class 2, District 3 final against top seed Oran.
Mary Schwartz scored 16 points and Addie Cates tallied 12 for the Indians, who surged ahead 23-13 at intermission before Valle chipped away.
Valle Catholic (10-16) relied heavily on its forwards for offensive production. Senior Hannah Fowler had 15 points in her final varsity game, while freshman Emma Christine pumped in 14.
Sam Loida added seven points and Ade Weiler netted six in the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley 64, Northwest Academy 29
CALEDONIA – Keegan Boyer scored 18 points and top-seeded Valley coasted into the Class 2, District 4 championship round by routing Northwest Academy 64-29 on Wednesday night.
The Vikings struggled from the line at 5-of-14 overall, but established a 33-13 halftime lead to earn a home title showdown with Crystal City on Friday night.
Carter Jackson and Colby Maxwell each tallied seven points while both Jake Gaston and Trey Moyers chipped in six apiece for Valley (13-8).
Sophomore guard Raiveon Clark had a game-high 19 points in defeat for Northwest Academy (2-7).
Crystal City 65, Bismarck 36
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Donovan Tullock notched a game-high 24 points, and Crystal City prevailed 65-36 to end the season of Bismarck in Class 2, District 4 semifinal action on Wednesday night.
Carson Short tallied 23 points, and the Hornets swarmed early for sizable leads of 28-8 through one quarter and 43-13 at halftime.
Crystal City (11-11) got nine points from Logan Anderson, and will play Valley for the title on Friday.