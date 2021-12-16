Wednesday Roundup: Lady Raiders best Holt in each quarter

BONNE TERRE – Senior center Kamryn Winch poured in 23 points, and the North County girls basketball team outscored visiting Holt during all four quarters on Wednesday night.

Emma Gaugel finished with 15 points, Paris Larkin tallied 12 more and the Lady Raiders went 17-of-28 from the line during a 67-52 victory.

North County (4-1) bumped a 15-13 lead through one quarter to 30-24 at halftime. Lauren Pollite sank three 3-pointers in the first half, and Hanna Politte chipped in six points.

The Lady Raiders posted a 20-14 scoring edge in the final period, getting 13 points from Winch, who made 9-of-12 free throws overall.

Holt (1-5) was paced by senior Jayla Greer with 21 points. Sydney Reddin connected four times from long range and totaled 15. The Indians shot 5-of-13 from the line.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Steelville 78, West County 48

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Landon Mabe compiled 22 points with 10 rebounds, and Steelville road an explosive first half toward a 78-48 home victory over West County on Wednesday night.

Johnny Brice added 18 points, and the Cardinals (4-3) established a 55-24 separation at intermission.

Junior forward Caden Merrill paced West County (5-4) with nine points. Matthew Menzel added eight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0