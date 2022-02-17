Wednesday Roundup: Winch goes past 1,000 for North County

BONNE TERRE – North County senior center Kamryn Winch broke the career 1,000-point threshold as the North County girls basketball team beat Seckman 49-26 on Wednesday night.

The Lady Raiders outscored their opposition 19-3 during a pivotal second quarter to lead 28-14, then limited the Jaguars to two points in the third.

Winch finished with 14 points overall, and North County (17-5) went 12-of-14 from the line.

Paris Larkin scored a game-high 15 points, hitting 6-of-6 free throws, while Emma Gaugel contributed 10 and Hanna Politte tallied eight for the Lady Raiders.

Seckman (6-15) was paced Abby Coe with eight points and Emma Robinson with seven.

St. Paul 70, Oak Ridge 38

OAK RIDGE, Mo. – Senior forward Riley Petty dominated with 30 points, and St. Paul rolled past Oak Ridge 70-38 on Wednesday night.

Junior guard Brylee Durbin tossed in 26 points as St. Paul (16-9) equaled its program record for victories in a single season.

Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson 32

FESTUS, Mo. – Valle Catholic never looked back after pelting Jefferson with a 23-2 scoring edge in the second quarter on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Mia Weiler netted 16 points to pace the Lady Warriors ahead of their home finale against Fredericktown on Thursday.

Ella Bertram finished with 10 points and Madelyn Griffard had eight for Valle Catholic (15-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

North County 67, Valle Catholic 57

STE. GENEVIEVE – North County outscored Valle Catholic 19-4 over the final three minutes, and sank several free throws to seal a 67-57 road victory on Wednesday night.

Layne Wigger finished with 25 points to pace four Raiders in double figures. Nolan Reed provided 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Andrew Civey had 11 points, including a go-ahead steal and layup out of a trap at 54-53 with 2:40 remaining, and Wigger followed with another steal and score.

Kooper Kekec tallied 10 points for North County (13-11), which grabbed a 16-11 lead after one quarter.

Valle Catholic (14-10) closed to within 26-24 at halftime, then surged to a 45-38 advantage before the Raiders produced a 29-point final stanza.

Aiden Heberlie highlighted the Warriors with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

West County 64, St. Paul 40

LEADWOOD – West County celebrated Senior Night for boys basketball with a 64-40 victory over St. Paul on Wednesday.

Mason Simily scored a game-high 15 points, and fellow senior forward Jase Campbell had 10 for West County (11-13).

DeVontae Minor paced St. Paul (6-20) with 14 points, and Grant Anderson added eight. The Giants played their third game in as many nights.

Hillsboro 70, Kingston 63

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Noah Holland compiled 27 points and eight rebounds to help Class 5 program Hillsboro fend off a challenge from Kingston 70-63 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Phipps finished with 21 points, and Kieren Jones added 15 points with five blocks for the Hawks, who were ahead 30-26 at halftime and 48-44 after three quarters.

Holland knocked down five 3-pointers, including three in a row to restore a nine-point cushion for Hillsboro (17-6) after Kingston (17-17) had briefly pulled even in the third quarter.

Sophomore guard Cody Yates exploded for 28 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, netting 17 during the final period alone for the Cougars.

Matt Nelson earned a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Giuseppe Ghirlanda had 10 points in defeat. Kingston only trailed by three with 10 seconds remaining.

Hillsboro finished 13-of-15 from the line compared to 5-of-5 by the visitors.

Clearwater 82, Bismarck 59

PIEDMONT, Mo. – Bismarck dropped an 82-59 outcome to Clearwater in the first of consecutive road games to cap the regular season on Wednesday.

Tanner Martinez posted a strong double-double in defeat with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Garrett Mork tallied nine points for Bismarck (5-19).

