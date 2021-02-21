Weekend Basketball: Bulldogs, Cougars, Giants dominate district openers

The Lady Warriors finished 24-of-38 collectively from the line, and carried a 30-18 lead into halftime.

Fowler earned free throws following a third successive offensive rebound on one possession, and attacked off the dribble for three emphatic layups in the fourth quarter.

Aleah Morrill paced Scott City (8-12) with 13 points off the bench, and opened the third quarter with a layup and jumper for back-to-back field goals.

Valle Catholic responded with a 20-10 push over the next seven minutes to increase control of the game.

Gracie Karrenbrock and Kacie Daigger chipped in 10 points each for the Lady Rams.

The Lady Warriors will travel to Puxico for a Class 2, District 3 first-round game on Monday.

Steelville 60, West County 45

LEADWOOD – Naomi Perkins scored a game-high 18 points, and Steelville prevailed over West County 60-45 in a battle of Class 3 regional powers on Saturday.