Weekend Basketball: Bulldogs, Cougars, Giants dominate district openers

LEADWOOD – The West County boys basketball team atoned for a sluggish offensive performance by making most of the crucial hustling plays against Clearwater on Saturday.
The third-seeded Bulldogs grabbed timely rebounds, and pestered the visiting Tigers defensively to advance in the Class 3, District 3 tournament.
West County outscored Clearwater 8-0 over a 6 ½-minute span of the third quarter, and compiled more turnovers forced than points allowed in a 42-23 victory.
Mason Simily collected three key steals in the first half, and had a team-high nine points as the Bulldogs (7-11) overcame a 10-of-26 effort from the line while playing their first game in two weeks.
Garrisson Turner added seven points and Caden Merrill matched Jase Campbell with six apiece. West County will meet Arcadia Valley in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
Clearwater (1-20) received nine points and five rebounds from sophomore Keegan Gracey, but buckled under the weight of 24 turnovers against aggressive half-court pressure.
West County plodded toward an 18-13 halftime edge after getting 3-pointers in succession from Merrill, Matthew Menzel and Grady Masters.
But the intensity picked up after the break. Simily scored on a baseline drive and added another field goal at 26-13 after Merrill scrambled on the floor to control a loose rebound.
Campbell and Simily turned physical rebounds into second-chance points late, and Masters slashed to the rim for a left-handed layup through contact for a 40-19 margin.
Chris Porterfield equaled Campbell with six rebounds, and Turner dished out five assists for the Bulldogs.
St. Paul 76, Lesterville 49
FARMINGTON – Lane Falch broke a single-game program record for rebounds on Saturday as the St. Paul boys celebrated an impressive 76-49 triumph over Lesterville in Class 1, District 3 action.
DeVontae Minor shared game-high honors with 18 points, and supplied five rebounds and four assists for the Giants (8-13).
Garrett Dempsey totaled 17 points with seven rebounds, and Falch completed a healthy double-double with 17 rebounds and 14 points.
St. Paul advanced to face state No. 1 South Iron on Tuesday evening.
Nolan Mathes scored 18 points and Landon Martin had 15 for Lesterville (3-16).
Kingston 71, Grandview 38
CADET – Freshman guard Cody Yates scored a game-high 28 points in his postseason debut as Kingston trounced Grandview 71-38 in the Class 3, District 3 opening round on Saturday.
Matt Nelson provided the inside balance with 23 points for the Cougars (8-12), who will face top seed Greenville on Tuesday.
David Creath led Grandview (3-15) with 13 points.
Central 68, Arcadia Valley 29
PARK HILLS – Freshman guard Jobe Bryant scored 13 of his 20 points in the second quarter, and Central routed visiting Arcadia Valley 68-29 on Saturday.
The Rebels stifled the opposition for 8 ½ minutes between made field goals, and carried a 39-15 advantage after Bryant buried a 40-foot heave at the halftime buzzer.
Caden Casey netted 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kendall Horton tallied 12 as Central (12-9) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Arcadia Valley (8-8) stayed within 14-11 late in the first quarter, but yielded an easy putback to Mason Williams. Horton and Casey opened the second with consecutive uncontested layups off steals.
Carter Brogan made a game-high six steals and equaled Andrew Tedford with eight points for the Tigers. Willie Carter chipped in six points.
Central used its bench to establish a 61-27 difference as Slade Schweiss guided a bounce pass to Zack Boyd for a 3-point play, and Tyce Laubinger sank a jumper to punctuate the third quarter.
Laubinger finished with eight points and four blocks from the low post. Williams totaled six assists plus six points, and Grant Manion grabbed six rebounds for the Rebels.
Farmington 66, Oakville 42
ST. LOUIS – Senior guard Brant Gray surged past 1,000 career points, and Farmington locked down against Oakville defensively for a 66-42 road win on Friday night.
Gray bookended the first half with 3-pointers, and connected six times from long range while scoring a game-high 21 points for the Knights (14-7).
Farmington ended the first quarter with a 16-2 lead, and limited Oakville without a made basket for the first 11 ½ minutes as the Tigers missed their first 13 shots from the field.
Jacob Jarvis used a fake and spin move to make it 23-2, and netted 14 points while Bracey Blanton had 12 more. Farmington carried a 36-10 advantage into the break.
Isaiah Robinson provided four steals plus five assists, and Jonah Burgess made three blocks during the victory. The Knights committed only two first-half turnovers.
Gray sank consecutive triples at 53-17, and an outlet pass from J.P. Ruble to Jarvis marked the largest separation of the night at 59-20.
Drew Elza and Quinn Ricker each tallied 10 points for Oakville (10-11).
Valle Catholic 93, Crystal City 68
STE. GENEVIEVE – Carter Hoog delivered an electrifying final performance on his home court while leading Valle Catholic to a 93-68 victory over Crystal City on Friday night.
Hoog exploded for a career-high 49 points after drilling 10 3-pointers, and mixed in some dazzling assists plus eight rebounds for the Warriors (16-8).
Valle Catholic built a 49-30 halftime lead, and shot 56 percent from the field overall while committing just seven turnovers in the regular season finale.
Sam Drury chipped in 11 points while Chase Fallert netted 10 and Aiden Heberlie had eight in the win. Senior Cory Stoll contributed eight rebounds plus seven points.
Crystal City (9-11) opened the third quarter with a promising 9-0 run, but Hoog countered with 11 quick points over a span of 3:20 on three 3-pointers and a spinning layup.
Hoog dished to Clayton Drury in traffic for a layup, and later went behind the back to Sam Drury before banking in a triple as time expired in the period for a 74-52 advantage.
Hoog added 14 more points in the fourth, and was 18-of-27 from the field for the game. Valle Catholic will travel to Meadow Heights for a Class 2, District 3 first-round game on Tuesday.
Donovan Tullock netted 19 points to pace four Hornets in double digits. Carson Short dropped in 14 while Hunter Bassin and Logan Anderson had 10 each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Principia 50, Bismarck 43
BISMARCK – The frontcourt size of Principia was just enough to thwart a hopeful comeback by the Bismarck girls on Saturday afternoon.
Aria McMullin compiled 18 points seven rebounds and five blocks as the fifth-seeded Panthers prevailed 50-43 in a battle of two-win programs to open the Class 2, District 4 tournament.
Ellie Church finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Principia (3-11) generated 12 blocked shots before halftime while forcing 25 turnovers in the contest.
Maddie Denson equaled Makenna Kibbe with six points each, and executed a steal and layup just before the first half expired to give the visitors a healthy 28-16 halftime edge.
Bismarck (2-20) showed flashes of a promising future down the stretch, and trimmed a 12-point deficit to four on three separate occasions while steered by freshman guard Madison Dunn.
Dunn followed her 3-pointer with a steal and layup, and fellow freshman Jada Dickey beat the third-quarter buzzer with a putback to make it 35-27.
Chloey Hardy opened the fourth with a triple from the right wing, and Dunn swished her second from long range as the gap narrowed to 39-35 with 4:32 remaining.
But the Lady Indians squandered two chances to draw closer with ill-advised passes, and Lindsey Gordon stripped the ball before racing end to end for a huge Principia basket at 43-37.
Church finished a tricky reverse layup on a baseline drive, and McMullin attacked the lane for a crushing 3-point play that restored a 48-41 lead with just 53 seconds left.
Principia, which began its season on Jan. 4 due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County, advanced to face top seed Viburnum on Tuesday.
Dunn stamped her arrival as a varsity standout with 41 points against Clearwater when the Lady Indians halted a nagging 83-game losing streak earlier this season.
She paced her club yet again Saturday with 18 points and five steals while drawing eight fouls as the chief ball handler. Two of her seven assists were excellent interior passes to senior Teagan Ryder.
Sophomore Janson King tallied nine points and five rebounds while Ryder and fellow senior Hardy each had six points in their high school finale for Bismarck, which converted 7-of-16 free throws.
The other scheduled first-round game in the bracket between Transportation & Law and Valley was postponed until Monday night.
North County 83, Howell North 59
BONNE TERRE – Sophomore guard Paris Larkin scorched the nets with five 3-pointers in the second quarter, and North County seemed undeterred by an 18-day gap between games.
The Lady Raiders drained 14 triples overall, and put 11 players in the scoring column on Saturday while overpowering Francis Howell North 83-59.
North County (16-3) carried a 37-31 lead at halftime, then seized command with a 28-13 scoring margin during the third quarter.
Larkin finished with 17 points, and Tyler Conkright added 16 more after sinking four 3-pointers. Kamryn Winch dropped in 15 points and Ella Gant provided 11 for the Lady Raiders.
Isabelle Delarue shined with a game-high 22 points for Howell North (16-6), which converted 11-of-13 free throws compared to 11-of-22 by North County.
Jay’la Teasley added 17 points, and Hannah Ermeling had 11 for the Knights, who capped the opening period with a 17-15 edge.
Central 68, Arcadia Valley 52
PARK HILLS – The Central girls answered a challenge from Arcadia Valley, and honored four accomplished seniors amid a 68-52 victory on Saturday.
Sophia Horton and Kaley Kimball each netted 18 points, and the Lady Rebels produced a 23-12 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Freshman Kinley Norris tallied 11 of her 13 bench points after halftime, and drained a key jumper and subsequent fast-break layup to interrupt a massive 18-2 run by Lady Tigers.
Jessica Hulsey sank her second 3-pointer, and Horton promptly answered a 26-foot splash from Gracee Smith before Kimball found Madison Holmes ahead of the pack for a 37-20 halftime lead.
Aubree Eaton dished out eight assists, and Holmes amassed seven of her own for Central (17-3) while serving as primary defender against Smith during a relatively calm first half.
Smith sparked an AV resurgence with nine of her 18 points coming in the third quarter, including another 3-pointer and two ensuing free throws following a steal to make it 37-36.
Hailey Pauley and Alyssa Glanzer slashed to the rim for jolting layups earlier in the run, and the Lady Tigers finished the game with only six turnovers.
Norris and Eaton sank consecutive triples to begin the fourth quarter for a 51-40 spread. Kimball added a 3-point play off a bounce pass from Holmes to make it 60-45.
Horton cashed in a third-chance putback, and joined Eaton, Hulsey and Kimball at the midcourt logo during a timeout to receive an ovation before exiting the contest.
Hulsey fired a perfect 40 foot outlet on the run to Horton for an early Central basket, as a 9-0 spurt resulted in a 20-8 lead.
Pauley dropped in 14 points while Molly Cook scored seven and Jaidyn Phelps had five assists for Arcadia Valley (13-10), which holds the No. 2 seed in Class 3, District 3 this week.
Valle Catholic 68, Scott City 52
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic girls forced 21 turnovers on Saturday, and pulled away from Scott City with a strong third quarter to prevail 68-52.
Senior forward Hannah Fowler notched another double-double in her home finale with 24 points and 16 rebounds while making 10-of-14 free throws.
She shared the court with fellow seniors Riley Siebert and Bryna Blum for the opening tip, but was the only member of that group to finish the contest.
Siebert was immediately removed to applause as she continues her recovery from ankle surgery. Blum was helped to the bench after injuring a knee during a collision late in the first quarter.
Sam Loida picked up the scoring punch with 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Valle Catholic (9-15) navigated foul trouble and a reduced roster until the conclusion.
Ade Weiler provided 12 points and six steals while Mia Weiler totaled seven points, seven assists and five steals while assuming key ball-handling roles against the Scott City pressure.
The Lady Warriors finished 24-of-38 collectively from the line, and carried a 30-18 lead into halftime.
Fowler earned free throws following a third successive offensive rebound on one possession, and attacked off the dribble for three emphatic layups in the fourth quarter.
Aleah Morrill paced Scott City (8-12) with 13 points off the bench, and opened the third quarter with a layup and jumper for back-to-back field goals.
Valle Catholic responded with a 20-10 push over the next seven minutes to increase control of the game.
Gracie Karrenbrock and Kacie Daigger chipped in 10 points each for the Lady Rams.
The Lady Warriors will travel to Puxico for a Class 2, District 3 first-round game on Monday.
Steelville 60, West County 45
LEADWOOD – Naomi Perkins scored a game-high 18 points, and Steelville prevailed over West County 60-45 in a battle of Class 3 regional powers on Saturday.
Senior forward Sydney Booker added 15 points as the visiting Cardinals (19-5) notched their eighth victory in nine contests.
Dori McRaven netted 15 points to pace West County (17-4), which played its first game in 18 days as a result of two winter storms and a canceled MAAA Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs are the top seed in Class 3, District 3, and will host either Greenville or Grandview in the semifinal round on Wednesday.