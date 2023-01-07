Weekend Basketball: Bulldogs defeat Bismarck as conference play begins

LEADWOOD – Chasten Horton perfectly timed his cut from the opposite wing to catch and dunk a perimeter lob pass from Ty Harlow, giving the West County boys basketball team a rousing start to the third quarter.

The next defensive trip for visiting Bismarck was conversely more deflating Friday night, as senior forward Tanner Martinez suffered a left knee injury while landing awkwardly on a rebound attempt.

The suddenly short-handed Indians were ultimately outscored 15-3 through the entire stanza, and West County safely prevailed 58-40 in the MAAA Small-School opener for both clubs.

Jaxon Campbell attacked for three baskets in the second quarter, and chipped in 12 points while Harlow amassed an impressive 10 assists for the Bulldogs.

Horton punctuated his strong performance with a transition slam while drawing contact to restore a 53-37 advantage after a Harlow deflection created the turnover.

Sven Wilson compiled 16 points and 11 rebounds for Bismarck, but garnered more attention from defenders once his fellow forward was unable to return.

A physical tone was established early as both teams sought to create shots through the congested paint. The action resulted in five ties, but only four combined fouls, over the first 10 minutes.

Harlow put West County ahead 8-4 on a steal and layup, but Garrett Mork answered on a fast break by wrapping a layup around the rim with tight spin to convert through a foul.

Caden Merrill traded jumpers with Wilson before the Bulldogs ended the quarter leading 12-10. An interior pass from Martinez to Wilson helped the visitors stay within 22-20.

Campbell provided the pivotal spark before halftime, however, as consecutive transition layups began an 8-0 spurt that was only interrupted Daven Miller’s 3-pointer before the buzzer.

West County (7-3, 1-0) executed its set play for Horton to increase the 30-23 halftime spread, and Bismarck was slow to regroup after losing Martinez.

Campbell turned a steal by Lance Monroe into a 3-point play, and Horton finished another lob pass from Harlow just before the third quarter expired for a 45-26 lead.

Bismarck (7-4, 0-1) made its closest challenge from there at 48-35 when Gavin Butery bounced an entry pass to Wilson before stealing the ensuing inbounds pass and drawing a foul.

Miller ended with eight points and three assists, and Butery produced four steals for the Indians.

West County was 11-of-22 from the line. Merrill contributed 10 points with six rebounds, and Levi Hale had seven points with seven rebounds.

Central 69, North County 48

BONNE TERRE – After a second clash in nine days was riddled with verbal sparring and frequent foul calls, Central emerged Friday night with a 69-48 triumph over conference rival North County.

Jobe Bryant totaled 19 points with five assists, and capped an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer and transition finish as the Rebels built a 22-9 advantage through one quarter.

Caden Casey provided 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals while senior Mason Williams added 11 points plus three assists in his return from an ankle sprain.

Central (12-1, 1-0) committed just one turnover while forcing seven over the first eight minutes, and jumped ahead 8-3 as Casey parlayed a Bryant jumper with an immediate steal and layup.

North County (6-7, 0-1) received scoring from only four players on its roster, and struggled to produce much of anything from the low post until the fourth quarter.

Several illegal screens were whistled at both ends of the floor, and the Raiders had their already limited depth tested when starters Andrew Civey and Grant Mullins each picked up three fouls in the first half.

Senior guard Layne Wigger splashed in four 3-pointers, and knocked down two floaters during the third quarter to highlight the North County attack.

Central looked to break away before intermission. Bryant drove end to end before finding Casey for a layup, and Kendall Horton drilled a pull-up jumper moments later.

The Raiders briefly seized momentum after Rebels guard Kannon Harlow was assessed a technical foul while guarding Mullins, who appeared to catch him with a glancing elbow on the previous possession.

Mullins followed his corner 3-pointer with a driving shot down the lane, but a strong catch and finish by Triston Stewart restored a 34-22 halftime edge for the Rebels.

Horton played sparingly in the second half, and had eight points after twice tweaking an ankle. The Rebels were unfazed while closing out the win.

Bryant set up Casey with a spinning dish while surrounded, and Williams dropped in a short pull-up along the baseline after Wigger struck from long range for North County.

Civey was held scoreless with four fouls until late in the stanza, then pumped in four turning shots to salvage eight points with nine rebounds.

Central entered the final stanza staked to a 50-33 cushion after a Stewart putback beat the buzzer. A conventional 3-point play from Casey bumped the difference to 65-45.

Mullins amassed 12 points, and Jobe Smith added nine for the Raiders. Kooper Kekec did not score, but dished out five assists.

The Rebels blocked four shots in the first quarter, and Harlow later added a third rejection.

Potosi 59, Farmington 47

POTOSI – Ty Mills scored 13 of his 18 points during a big third quarter to help Potosi pull away from visiting Farmington 59-47 on Friday night.

Gabe Brawley notched a game-high 20 points, and Mills narrowly missed completing a double-double after collecting nine rebounds for the Trojans.

Potosi (12-2, 1-0) shifted the contest with a 23-9 run that included three 3-pointers from Mills after trailing the Knights 23-20 at halftime.

Carter Whitley provided 10 points plus five steals, and J.T. Cross grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds while adding seven points off the bench in the victory.

The Trojans made 18-of-28 free throws compared to 7-of-11 by the Knights.

Cannon Roth scored 12 points, Logan Schaupert netted 10 and Braydon Berry had eight for Farmington (6-8, 0-1).

Ste. Genevieve 73, Fredericktown 45

FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve locked down against the Fredericktown shooters in the first half, and rolled to a 73-45 conference road victory on Friday night.

Ricky Hunter paced the attack with 20 points while sinking 7-of-7 free throws, and Kaden Flye supplied 17 points with eight rebounds for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (9-3, 1-0) gained full command after outscoring the Blackcats 19-5 in the second quarter to lead 31-15 at halftime.

Andrew Starkey drained five 3-pointers after the break, and tallied a game-high 28 while his teammates combined for 17 points. Mark Heine scored eight for Fredericktown (5-7, 0-1).

Aiden Boyer further bolstered the Dragons with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Devin Flye added a boost of his own with 11 points.

Kingston 73, Arcadia Valley 65

IRONTON – Cody Yates starred with 30 points, and Kingston opened the MAAA Small-school schedule with a 73-65 triumph at Arcadia Valley on Friday night.

Kingston (8-5, 1-0) enjoyed a strong start to lead 22-13 through one quarter, and sealed the victory from the line as Arcadia Valley (5-6, 0-1) threatened to draw within two possessions.

Collin Sumpter netted 15 points, Wyatt Johnson tossed in 11 and Mason Nelson added seven for the Cougars, who collectively drained 19-of-25 free throws.

Senior forward Jackson Dement heated up with 12 of his 27 points occurring in the third quarter. His team was 13-of-20 at the charity stripe.

Gavan Douglas scored 10 points, and Ralph Salinas had seven for AV. Both teams connected four times from beyond the arc.

Kingston maintained a 34-23 lead at halftime.

Bourbon 57, Valley 53

BOURBON, Mo. – Valley traded dominant quarters with the host school, and the championship clash of the Battle In Bourbon Invitational remained tight and intense while approaching its conclusion.

Josh Burns scored 17 points, Titus Nolie made 6-of-8 free throws to contribute 12, and Bourbon claimed a 57-53 triumph as the top two seeds collided on Friday night.

Bourbon (9-4) overcame a 17-8 deficit through eight minutes to lead 29-28 at halftime, and capitalized on one technical and one intentional foul called against the Vikings.

Kaiden Dickey paced Valley (6-5) with 16 points, and joined teammate Colby Maxwell on the all-tournament team. Their squad made only 7-of-14 free throws, and trailed 46-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Drew McClain connected four times from 3-point range, and finished with 13 points in defeat while Maxwell added 12.

Bourbon picked up nine points from Peyton Cranford and eight more from Nathan Johnson.

Bismarck 52, Van Buren 49

VAN BUREN, Mo. – The Bismarck girls moved above the .500 mark overall with a 52-49 road victory at Van Buren on Saturday.

Sophmoore forward Alyssa Brake scored a team-high 15 points for Bismarck (8-7). Halie Dickey and Ashley Hawkins dropped in 12 each.