Weekend Basketball: Farmington creates last break to sneak past Fox

PARK HILLS – Farmington senior guard Bracey Blanton drew marginal contact on a drive from the perimeter, and sank a decisive pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining.

The Knights weathered 12 lead changes and a wasted 10-point advantage in the third quarter Saturday evening to edge Fox 51-49 as part of the Rotary Shootout at Mineral Area College.

J.P. Ruble finished with 12 points and Hunter Cole matched Blanton with 10 each as Farmington (4-2) converted 12-of-16 shots from the line.

Senior guard Brendan Moss scored 17 of his game-high 27 points after intermission, and made four steals to lead a comeback by the Warriors.

Fox (2-5) missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer and putback try after trailing 49-47 in the final minute, but Moss later squared the contest with two free throws.

Farmington forced 15 turnovers while committing 13, and capped the first half with a 9-2 spurt after the contest was even at 18-18.

Max Lemonds got a friendly roll on a tiebreaking triple from the corner, and Ruble executed a steal and layup before drawing an offensive foul to preserve a 27-20 halftime lead.

Blanton began the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Moss erupted for 13 points in the stanza. Back-to-back threes trimmed the margin, and a third long-range strike created a 36-35 Fox lead.

Cole completed the third quarter with a reverse layup, and began the fourth with a baseline jumper to regain a 39-38 edge.

Ruble increased the difference to 47-43 with a driving layup through contact and ensuing free throw. Knights senior Jake Bishop answered a 3-pointer by Cayden Keisker with a leaning bank shot.

Two baskets by Kyle Gast gave Fox a 12-11 lead through one quarter after Farmington opened the game with driving field goals in the paint by Ruble and Bishop.

The Warriors were 13-of-18 from the stripe, and missed a 50-foot heave as time expired.

Gateway Legacy 48, North County 37

PARK HILLS – North County was willing to play a patient tempo against the drastic size advantage of Gateway Legacy Christian, but struggled to find quality looks at the basket on Saturday.

Senior forward Peter Mijatovic totaled 14 points and seven rebounds, standing 6-foot-7, and the Lions prevailed 48-37 as part of the Rotary Shootout.

Samuel Hincapie totaled 12 points, and converted a 3-point play off an outlet pass to establish a maximum 38-23 advantage with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

North County stayed competitive with a solid defensive effort, forcing 18 turnovers, but could not come back after being limited to five field goals in the first half.

The Raiders produced several of their baskets on second chances. Senior forward Nolan Reed powered his squad with a game-high 15 points along with six rebounds.

Gateway Legacy (8-9) grabbed a 12-6 advantage when Vitor Oliveira nailed a 3-pointer from the left side to punctuate the first quarter.

Junior guard Layne Wigger converted free two throws off a steal, then dished to Reed for a basket to begin the second stanza. North County (3-4) had an opportunity to tie after Reed drew a charging foul.

Jobe Smith also stood his ground against two offensive fouls by the Lions, but two straight layups from Hincapie helped restore a 21-15 advantage by halftime.

Reed hit a putback after Smith scored off a steal early in the fourth quarter, and Wigger finished ahead of the pack after poking the ball away to trim the margin to 38-31.

Gateway ultimately sealed the result when Anderson Diaz found Mijatovic inside for a 3-point play and 43-32 separation with 1:21 remaining.

Kooper Kekec dished out five assists for North County, which led for the final time at 4-3 as Wigger shoveled a pass to Grant Mullins for a made shot through contact.

The Lions made 11-of-19 free throws while the Raiders finished 9-of-16.

Potosi 44, West County 32

PARK HILLS – Potosi stifled a struggling West County offense for three quarters, and secured a 44-32 victory Saturday at the Rotary Shootout.

Gabe Brawley knocked two 3-pointers within an opening 11-2 run over the first seven minutes, and scored a game-high 11 points for the Trojans.

Potosi (4-3) capped the first quarter with a 13-4 lead after Gavin Portell sank a runner at the buzzer. Malachi Peppers made a steal and layup to restore a 25-13 halftime margin.

The Trojans overcame 13 first-half turnovers, and limited West County (5-5) to just two points during the third quarter for their eventual largest lead of 37-15.

Malachi Sansegraw connected twice from long range after the break to finish with nine points. Ty Mills had eight points, and dished to Steven Willis for a layup before making an immediate steal.

Jaxon Campbell tossed in six points and fellow sophomore Garrisson Turner added five for the Bulldogs. Senior forward Mason Simily added a couple of putbacks in the final period.

Ste. Genevieve 61, Waterloo 54

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Aiden Boyer and Rudy Flieg posted double-doubles on Saturday as Ste. Genevieve beat Waterloo (Ill.) 61-54 in the Border War Shootout at Perry Park Center.

Facing an opponent with three starters at 6-foot-4 or taller, the Dragons received 17 points and 10 rebounds from Boyer, who made 7-of-9 free throws.

Flieg finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Ricky Hunter tallied 10 points in the victory. Nick Plati and Thomas O’Brien each scored six.

The lone field goal by Blake Morganthaler was a 3-pointer that put Ste. Genevieve (5-2) ahead to stay during the extra session.

The Dragons earned their second victory in less than 24 hours, and will travel to Kingston on Tuesday.

Red Bud 70, Valle Catholic 61

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior forward Max Diewald sank eight 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 30, and Red Bud (Ill.) topped Valle Catholic 70-61 on Saturday at Perry Park Center.

Devin Hall added 16 points for Red Bud (5-5), which carried a 36-28 halftime lead and stretched a 47-43 advantage moving into the fourth quarter.

Valle Catholic (2-3) played without senior point guard Chase Fallert, and made only 7-of-15 free throws compared to 11-of-14 by the Muskets.

Aiden Heberlie powered the Warriors in defeat with 23 points, including 10 during the fourth quarter. Nathan Schwent had 12 points, Clayton Drury ended with nine and Carson Tucker chipped in seven.

Leopold 61, St. Paul 28

PARK HILLS – Caleb Schaub scored a game-high 21 points, and Leopold routed St. Paul 61-28 to begin action at the Rotary Shootout on Saturday morning.

Mason Deck provided a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Leopold (5-1), which surged to a commanding 36-12 halftime lead.

DeVontae Minor paced St. Paul (2-7) with nine points.

