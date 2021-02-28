Weekend Basketball: Valle Catholic runs table as No. 5 seed in district

Oliver had a key putback early in the third quarter, and Drury found a crease along the baseline before two baskets through contact by Hoog bumped the margin to 55-34.

The Hornets were riddled by foul trouble, including three against perimeter threat Hayden Hitt in the first half, but mounted a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to draw within 58-48.

Chase Fallert curbed that rally with two free throws, and the Warriors celebrated an impressive week that including an upset of No. 1 seed Oran on Thursday.

Senior guard Landon Dailey created a variety of jumpers for himself to finish with 24 points, and Jaren Schrader tallied 14 points with 12 rebounds for Advance.

Farmington 75, Notre Dame 70

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington boys are heading into the postseason on a hot streak after notching their fifth consecutive victory on Friday night.

Junior guard Bracey Blanton scored a game-high 23 points while connecting six times from 3-point range, and the Knights held off Notre Dame for a solid 75-70 road victory.