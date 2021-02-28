Weekend Basketball: Valle Catholic runs table as No. 5 seed in district

ADVANCE, Mo. – With a second emphatic dunk by junior forward Aiden Heberlie, the Valle Catholic boys basketball team silenced the home crowd along with any other doubters.
The Warriors gashed the Advance defense with selective aggression Saturday, and captured the Class 2, District 3 tournament title with a 66-56 triumph.
Valle Catholic (19-8) was seeded fifth as the geographic outlier in a six-team bracket, but emerged from three consecutive road games on top for the fifth district championship in program history.
Career scoring leader Carter Hoog netted 28 points, including 17 in the first half, and Heberlie compiled 14 points plus 13 rebounds for the Warriors.
Sam Drury also reached double digits with 10 points, and Harry Oliver added eight. Valle Catholic will face Crystal City in a Class 2 sectional clash on Tuesday evening.
Hoog powered his way toward the hoop to make four straight free throws, and later punctuated a 17-6 run during the second quarter with a deep 3-pointer.
Advance (20-5) had won 14 of its previous 15 games, but was derailed by turnovers and saw frustration grow as Valle patently solved its defense to increase a 36-26 halftime lead.
Oliver had a key putback early in the third quarter, and Drury found a crease along the baseline before two baskets through contact by Hoog bumped the margin to 55-34.
The Hornets were riddled by foul trouble, including three against perimeter threat Hayden Hitt in the first half, but mounted a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to draw within 58-48.
Chase Fallert curbed that rally with two free throws, and the Warriors celebrated an impressive week that including an upset of No. 1 seed Oran on Thursday.
Senior guard Landon Dailey created a variety of jumpers for himself to finish with 24 points, and Jaren Schrader tallied 14 points with 12 rebounds for Advance.
Farmington 75, Notre Dame 70
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington boys are heading into the postseason on a hot streak after notching their fifth consecutive victory on Friday night.
Junior guard Bracey Blanton scored a game-high 23 points while connecting six times from 3-point range, and the Knights held off Notre Dame for a solid 75-70 road victory.
One night after piling up 91 points against Pacific in a home rout, Farmington (17-7) established a 35-30 halftime lead, then outscored the Bulldogs 27-23 in a productive third quarter.
Brant Gray dropped in 22 points with four triples, and Jacob Jarvis added 14 to the winning cause.
Caleb LeGrand had 22 points to highlight four in double figures for Notre Dame (17-6). Hayden Jansen and Quin Hunter finished with 13 points each, and Jake Young tallied 11 more.
Farmington will host Festus for a Class 5, District 2 semifinal game on Tuesday.
Potosi 61, Herculaneum 45
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Junior guard Malachi Peppers starred with 29 points as Potosi clinched a winning season on Saturday afternoon.
Senior forward Ryker Walton added 11 points plus seven rebounds, and the third-seeded Trojans beat Herculaneum 61-45 in the Class 4, District 2 opening round.
Potosi (12-10) increased a 35-28 lead at halftime to 46-34 heading into the fourth quarter, and will face Central next on Monday evening.
Isaiah Bracey totaled 17 points with nine rebounds for Herculaneum (6-17).
Fredericktown defeated St. Clair 46-36 in the other first-round matchup on Saturday. The Blackcats will travel to top seed Ste. Genevieve on Monday.
Crystal City 57, Valley 42
CALEDONIA – Crystal City controlled the action wire to wire while denying top-seeded Valley 57-42 for the Class 2, District 4 boys championship on Friday night.
The Hornets jumped ahead 24-9 as the first quarter concluded, and extended a 32-16 halftime margin to a maximum of 20 points at 46-26.
Donovan Tullock scored a game-high 18 points, and Crystal City (12-11) advanced to the state sectional round for the first time in six years.
Carson Short netted 13 points while Hunter Bassin and Calloway Dashner had seven apiece in the win.
Valley (13-9) sought its first district crown since 1992 with a roster that included 10 departing seniors, but was held about 18 points below its season average.
Shawn Presley and Colby Maxwell shared team-high honors for the Vikings with nine points each. Tyler Courtway and Colton Brakefield chipped in six apiece.
North County 59, Dexter 55
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Kyle Conkright blistered the nets with 31 points Saturday afternoon to help North County cap the regular season on a 14-game win streak.
Fellow senior Karter Kekec contributed 12 points, and the Raiders edged Dexter 59-55 in a neutral-site contest at Three Rivers College.
North County (21-1) holds the top seed and home-court advantage in Class 5, District 2, and will face De Soto for the fourth time this season on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 47, Farmington 32
FARMINGTON – Lexi Rubel was instrumental in helping Notre Dame dominate the fourth quarter for a 47-32 victory against Farmington on Friday night.
The Bulldogs carried a modest 26-23 lead after the teams combined for just seven points in the third, but slapped on full-court pressure to take control.
Notre Dame achieved a 10-0 run that spanned just 79 seconds and included four forced turnovers after the Knights had committed only five through the first three periods.
Lexi Rubel netted 13 of her 21 points in the final stanza, including three separate driving layups, and muscled her way to 15 rebounds for a stout double-double.
Tori Rubel added 10 points and Kristin Edmonds made three steals for Notre Dame (14-5), which did not surrender a single made field goal in the second half.
Farmington (15-7) salvaged a halftime tie of 21-21 after Angelia Davis drained a mid-range jumper, but missed its next 18 shots from the floor.
The Knights were conversely excellent from the line. Skylar Sweeney was 8-of-8 amid a collective 16-of-20 free throws in defeat.
Sweeney had a team-high 12 points while Anna McKinney had seven points and three steals. Jade Roth corralled 10 rebounds while Grace Duncan and Davis tallied six points each.
Farmington overcame an early 8-3 deficit with a 12-1 push to close the first quarter. Duncan received a dandy bounce pass from Sweeney, then turned a steal into a transition layup and 15-9 lead.
Notre Dame countered with an 8-0 run in the second as the Rubel sisters each sank 3-pointers.
The Knights will host De Soto on Monday to start Class 5, District 2 action.
Herculaneum 45, Fredericktown 35
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Paige Fowler earned 10 of her game-high 21 points at the charity stripe on Saturday as Herculaneum topped Fredericktown 45-35 in the Class 4, District 2 opening round.
Third-seeded Herculaneum (16-10) posted a 17-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, and advanced to face Central in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Fredericktown (4-12) carried a 22-21 halftime lead while playing for the fourth time in five nights, and narrowly trailed 28-27 before faltering late.
The visiting Lady Blackcats converted just 5-of-16 free throws.
Sophomore Kylee Maddox paced Fredericktown with 14 points, and Kyndal Dodd finished with nine.
St. Clair 53, Potosi 46
POTOSI – A strong start from the perimeter on Saturday helped the Potosi girls lead a majority of the first half during their Class 4, District 2 first-round meeting against visiting St. Clair.
But the fifth-seeded Bulldogs employed full-court pressure to generate a 13-0 run in the third quarter, and held on for a 53-46 road triumph.
Lani Bursey and Ally Newton scored 16 points each, and Annabelle Coonse netted 11 more as St. Clair (9-12) advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday.
Kaydence Gibson paced Potosi (11-11) with 11 points after sinking three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Carley Hampton knocked one down at the buzzer for an 18-15 lead.
Kiersten Blair provided 10 points with two attacking layups that salvaged a 26-23 edge. But the junior guard picked up her fourth foul and headed to the bench midway through the third quarter.
Annie McCaul pushed the margin to 31-27 moments later from long range, but four turnovers in the next 2 ½ minutes proved costly for Potosi.
Bursey and Newton executed consecutive 3-point plays following steals, and St. Clair suddenly enjoyed an advantage of 40-31.
Kya Gibson equaled Hampton with nine points each, and that duo brought the Lady Trojans within 49-46 on two straight driving shots after Bursey had spotted the Bulldogs a 47-37 cushion.
Ava Brand answered with her first field goal at a crucial time, and Bursey stole an inbounds pass before Newton punctuated an 8-of-9 effort with two final free throws.
St. Clair was 15-of-19 from the line compared to 7-of-9 by Potosi.