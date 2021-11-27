Weekend Hoops: Nelson drops 50; Kingston, WC cruise

Kingston 63, Jefferson 40

CALEDONIA – Madison Nelson eclipsed her own single-game record for the Kingston girls basketball program with 50 points on Saturday morning.

The Lady Cougars limited Jefferson to 24 percent shooting, unofficially, and cruised 63-40 to begin first-round action at the Valley Tournament.

Tania Jenkins added seven points for Kingston (2-0), which led 33-12 at halftime and advanced to face top seed South Iron in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Grace Neels scored 13 points and Peyton Weiler added 11 for Jefferson.

West County 54, Bismarck 26

CALEDONIA – Morgan Simily and Alivia Simily each netted 13 points on Saturday, and West County topped Bismarck 54-26 at the Valley Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs bolted to a dominant 34-8 halftime advantage, and will meet Lesterville in the first semifinal game on Wednesday.

West County (1-1) received eight points each from Claire Stevens and Alexis Hedgcorth in the victory.

Sophomore guard Madison Dunn paced Bismarck (0-2) with 14 points.

Central 61, New Madrid 29

NEW MADRID, Mo. – Freshman Allysa O’Connor debuted at the varsity level with a game-high 17 points, and the Central girls eased past New Madrid 61-29 on Saturday at the Riverbend Classic.

The Lady Rebels dominated with leads of 19-8 through one quarter and 42-14 at halftime in a rematch of last year’s Class 3 state sectional game that featured several new faces on both sides.

Sophomore Khloe Dischbein scored 10 of her 11 points during the third quarter, and Grace Populis had 10 more in the victory.

Central (1-0) picked up nine points from Olivia Dunn and seven from Halle Richardson, and will begin action at the Fredericktown Tournament on Monday against Naylor.

The Lady Rebels were 8-of-14 from the line while New Madrid did not attempt a free throw. Shia Fountain powered the Lady Eagles with nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley 55, Bourbon 35

CALEDONIA – Colby Maxwell dropped in 21 points to begin his junior season, and tournament host Valley handled Bourbon 55-35 in the opening round on Saturday.

The Vikings were bolstered by K.J. Tiefenauer with 11 points plus seven apiece from Ethan Tiefenauer and Carson Loughary while advancing to play top seed Bunker on Thursday.

Valley (1-0) narrowly trailed 12-11 as the first quarter concluded, but surrendered just two points in the second to assume 22-14 halftime advantage.

Josh Burns, Nathan Johnson and Caleb Sappington each scored 11 points for Bourbon (0-1).

St. Paul 66, Bismarck 57

CALEDONIA – DeVontae Minor starred with 26 points on Saturday night, and third-seeded St. Paul outlasted Bismarck 66-57 in the Valley Tournament first round.

Chris Roberson chipped in 10 points as the Giants advanced to play Kingston in Thursday’s semifinal round. St. Paul (1-2) stretched a 29-19 halftime lead to 49-35 after three quarters.

Senior guard Trevor Politte netted 17 points to pace Bismarck (0-3).

Kingston 87, Marquand 36

CALEDONIA – Sophomore guard Cody Yates poured in 20 points, and Kingston soared its way past struggling Marquand 87-36 in Valley Tournament action on Saturday.

Kingston (2-0) landed 12 players in the scoring column, and established a 58-14 halftime lead while earning a semifinal clash with St. Paul on Thursday.

Giuseppe Ghirlanda finished with 16 points, and Matt Nelson had 13 for the Cougars.

Aidan Homan tallied 18 points for Marquand (0-2).

