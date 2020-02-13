West County, Kingston surge after slow starts

The lead reached 15-5 when Tyler Courtway got the friendly roll on a 3-pointer, but the Vikings spent the next seven minutes mired in turnovers and foul trouble.

West County awakened with a fast 11-0 run. Moore and Morgan converted steals into points during a string of four straight takeaway stops, and Morgan added a go-ahead three.

Stetson McCoy retaliated for Valley by scoring through contact at 17-16, but the Bulldogs wore a path to the charity stripe to punctuate the half with a 19-6 stretch.

West County will face Kingston on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Those teams have split two previous meetings this season.

Freshman Colby Maxwell paced the Vikings with 10 second-half points. McCoy totaled nine points with seven rebounds while Thomas Owings and Skylar DeClue scored seven apiece.

Kingston 64, Bismarck 39

PARK HILLS – The Kingston boys had to reassess their overall effort and execution on Wednesday night after struggling Bismarck refused to fold through three competitive quarters.