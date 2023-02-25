BONNE TERRE – North County celebrated milestones by two senior basketball guards Friday night, but time ran out on a fourth-quarter comeback.

Layne Wigger reached 1,000 career points, and Kooper Kekec was recognized as the program leader in career assists as the Raiders fell 51-49 to Windsor in the regular-season finale.

Windsor (19-7) carried a 25-21 lead at halftime, and received 22 points from Layton Hollis.

North County (11-14) eventually trailed 42-33 with six minutes remaining before drawing within one possession late.

Wigger needed 26 points to achieve his benchmark, and finished with that exact total after splashing a long 3-pointer with four seconds to play.

Kekec recently surpassed the all-time total of 378 assists, previously held by three-time all-state guard and North County scoring leader Hayden Sprenkel.

The Raiders will host the Class 5, District 1 tournament next week as the No. 7 seed, facing Sikeston in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m.