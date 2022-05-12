 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burr cheering close to home

Burr cheering close to home
Submitted Photo, WCHS Athletics

West County High School senior Kaley Burr recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated are her mother Brenda Burr and father Corey Burr. Standing, from left, are West County cheer coaches Racheal Starbird and Brandy Pratt, athletic director Bob Simily, and MAC cheer coaches Erica Conway and Thomas Schmitz.

