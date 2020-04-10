Coaches console athletes online after lost seasons

“To our 2020 Senior baseball players: Kyle, Kyle, Collin, Chase, Bryce and Owen: My heart hurts for you guys. You have given our program and our school everything you had over the last 4 years. Countless AM workouts, late practices, leading us on and off the field, and doing things the right way. You’ve all overcome injuries and tough circumstances and come out as better complete faith-filled men. We will never forget that and we are a better place and team because of you guys. I’m just so sorry this is the way it ends at Valle. I can not wait until we can get together again this summer.” – @valle_baseball