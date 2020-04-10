Coaches console athletes online after lost seasons

A high school coach knows that delivering heartfelt words to his or her players following the final loss of a grueling season comes with the territory.
But across Missouri on Thursday, social media was flooded with messages of regret and encouragement in attempt to console athletes following a spring campaign that never transpired.
Any fleeting hope that an abbreviated sports window could open in May was completely shattered as the state and nation continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crushing final blow was administered Thursday afternoon as Gov. Mike Parson ordered that public schools stay closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic calendar.
“This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state – from both urban and rural districts,” he said.
MSHSAA, which expressed optimism for a potential return to fields, tracks and courses – even weighing the possibility of rescheduling postseason events until later in the summer – soon conceded defeat.
“This decision is very difficult for all involved, especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a press release.
“We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”
And just like that, an opportunity for dedicated seniors to claim a few more treasured memories before graduating evaporated through no fault of their own.
Several local seniors had already postponed their upcoming college signing ceremonies. Others without a current commitment could have used the season to bolster their own potential prospects.
Here are examples of reactions from area programs as posted to Twitter:
“Unfortunately this brings an end to our year. I feel sorry for you all, I know the amount of time you’ve all put in and the love you have for the game. I wish I could change this for you Seniors, I know this hurts and I’m sorry. I love you all!!” – @Potosi_Softball
“We all knew this might happen, but we hoped it wouldn’t. I tweet this with great sorrow and disappointment.” – @FHSKnightsTrack
“To our 2020 Senior baseball players: Kyle, Kyle, Collin, Chase, Bryce and Owen: My heart hurts for you guys. You have given our program and our school everything you had over the last 4 years. Countless AM workouts, late practices, leading us on and off the field, and doing things the right way. You’ve all overcome injuries and tough circumstances and come out as better complete faith-filled men. We will never forget that and we are a better place and team because of you guys. I’m just so sorry this is the way it ends at Valle. I can not wait until we can get together again this summer.” – @valle_baseball
