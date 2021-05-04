Crites joins MBU dance squad

Farmington High School senior Emma Crites recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Spartan Line competitive dance team and continue her education next season at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are her father Jeff Crites and mother Crissy Crites. Standing, from left, are Missouri Baptist dance coach Claire Ward and Farmington dance coaches Janna Hagerty and Andi Sparks.