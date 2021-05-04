 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crites joins MBU dance squad
0 comments

Crites joins MBU dance squad

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crites joins MBU dance squad
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Emma Crites recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Spartan Line competitive dance team and continue her education next season at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are her father Jeff Crites and mother Crissy Crites. Standing, from left, are Missouri Baptist dance coach Claire Ward and Farmington dance coaches Janna Hagerty and Andi Sparks.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jones throwing next for STLCC
Baseball

Jones throwing next for STLCC

Arcadia Valley High School senior Taylon Jones recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education as St. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News