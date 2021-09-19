Cross Country: Potosi boys capture team honors at Bismarck meet

PARK HILLS – The Bismarck Invitational cross country meet continued to expand in number and traveling radius of participating schools again this year.

Runners from several counties away joined 10 of the 12 MAAA conference programs Saturday morning to brave the challenging inclines around the Mineral Area College campus course.

Potosi earned the championship among 13 full boys teams, and also boasted the top individuals from the MAAA during a varsity meet that featured a plethora of established state qualifiers.

Sophomore Ezekiel Sisk powered the Trojans by posting a runner-up time of 17:30 that could only be surpassed by Windsor standout Bradley Ahrens.

Sisk finished behind Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke and Valle Catholic junior Peter Roth one week earlier on more level ground at Arcadia Valley, but carried the conference banner this time around.

Ahrens (16:20) dominated for a second straight weekend, however, using long, seemingly effortless strides over the last mile to stretch his ultimate margin of victory to 70 seconds.