Cross country runners earn special recognition

Area cross country coaches have celebrated a common affection for their sport by forming an informal organization for support of not only one another, but also athletes within the running community.

The Mineral Area Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (MATCCCA) has continued to grow with every high school in the MAAA now sanctioning a cross country program.

Member coaches share stories, training tips and strategies, and organize various social events such as a summer 5k race, pool parties and group outings.

Their latest endeavor is the establishment of a Coaches Choice Team, which highlights an elite group of athletes separate from the official all-MAAA medals awarded at the annual conference meet.

Each coach has the option of nominating three boys and three girls from their respective teams before voting on a top seven to comprise the list of honorees.

The boys selections for this year are: Gavin Hunt (Farmington), Mason Currington (Farmington), Lyndan Gruenke (Fredericktown), Noah Estes (Kingston), Stone Gill (Arcadia Valley), Ezekiel Sisk (Potosi) and Nathan St. Clair (Ste. Genevieve).

The chosen girls consist of Alayna Sparr (Farmington), Breanna Mathes (Farmington), Chloe Wood (Farmington), Sydney Cash (West County), Emma Dettmer (Arcadia Valley), Celeste Sansegraw (Potosi), and Madelyn Griffard (Valle Catholic).

Farmington placed second among Class 4 girls at the state meet while the Valle Catholic boys landed on the Class 1 podium by taking fourth.

