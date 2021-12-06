 Skip to main content
Ealick competing next at MBU

North County High School senior Emilia Ealick recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are her father T.J. Phillips and mother Sandy Ealick. Pictured standing, from left, are North County cheer coach Madi Jones, MBU cheer coach Andrea Robb, Bryce Buchanan, Lydia Martinez, Rose Martinez and North County cheer coach Tia Cunningham.

