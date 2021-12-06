North County High School senior Emilia Ealick recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad and continue her education at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are her father T.J. Phillips and mother Sandy Ealick. Pictured standing, from left, are North County cheer coach Madi Jones, MBU cheer coach Andrea Robb, Bryce Buchanan, Lydia Martinez, Rose Martinez and North County cheer coach Tia Cunningham.
Ealick competing next at MBU
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
STE. GENEVIEVE – Brylee Durbin was dribbling briskly across the midcourt line as St. Paul Lutheran head coach Andy Sherrill called a timeout t…
Central High School senior Allie Kelly recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Three Rivers…
ST. LOUIS – After holding eight consecutive opponents to 40 points or fewer to begin last basketball season, the Farmington girls are establis…
BONNE TERRE – As the finality of a memorable and resurgent season by the North County football team descended, Brian Jones began his postgame …
Mark Krause shined as a state placer during his high school wrestling days, and made the decision to keep the sport as a permanent fixture in …
LADUE, Mo. – Josh Bieser and Noah Elbert claimed individual titles during a milestone achievement for Valle Catholic wrestling on Saturday afternoon.
Kingston 63, Jefferson 40
MONDAY
IRONTON – Once the basketball found the hands of Andrew Starkey in the closing seconds, the game was all his to decide. The Fredericktown juni…
Class 4, District 2