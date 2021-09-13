Farmington girls deliver stellar score at AV meet

IRONTON – Only two rival runners stood between the Farmington girls cross country team and a perfect score Saturday morning at the Arcadia Valley Invitational.
Seven Knights earned medalist honors, including four returning seniors, and a crew that placed fifth at last year’s Class 4 state event dominated with 19 points.
Potosi was third in the girls standings behind Jackson, and Valle Catholic ended up sixth, one spot ahead of host squad and reigning Class 2 state champion Arcadia Valley.
Farmington teammates Alayna Sparr (20:30), Chloe Wood (20:34) and Breanna Mathes (20:35) stayed in a pack to cross the line second, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Brooke-Lyn Forman (21:21) and Kristina Ramos (21:23) completed the Knights’ top seven while Brianna Eaves (22:32) took 17th and Lilly Earley (22:46) was 22nd.
The girls varsity race crowned a runaway champion, as Fox junior Isabella Marcum (18:39) separated from the field at the starting gun and built a stunning 1 minute, 51 second margin of victory.
Mallorie Metzger (20:34) placed third for Jackson, which edged Farmington by a single point, 43-44, for the team trophy last season.
Sparr paced the Knights while topping her previous time on the AV course by two seconds. Wood shined after not contributing to the varsity team score as a sophomore.
The event featured athletes from about 40 area schools, and marked the first 5-kilometer test for some following a collection on 2-mile races over the previous two weeks.
Medals were awarded to the top 30 individuals, and the MAAA conference was represented by exactly half of that number in the girls division.
Potosi sophomore Alyson Skiles (21:43) earned her second straight top-10 result this season in ninth place, and teammate Celeste Sansegraw (22:53) secured 24th spot.
Emma Dettmer (22:08) of Arcadia Valley finished 13th, edging Sydney Cash (22:08) of West County by a fraction of a second in 14th. Valle Catholic freshman Madelyn Griffard (22:30) secured 16th.
Valle senior Camryn Basler (22:38), AV sophomore Natilie Stricklin (22:50) and Potosi freshman Allison Land (23:05) also delivered medalist efforts.
Just outside of that group from 31st to 35th positions were Fredericktown senior Ava Laut (23:14), AV senior Trinity Russell (23:33), Potosi junior Kaydence Gibson (23:38), Valle Catholic senior Katie Kertz (23:46) and Central senior Karlee LaChance (23:52), an established relay sprinter who passed several competitors with a late kick.
The girls varsity race included 97 participants while 127 varsity boys were in action.
Jackson cruised to the boys’ team championship by a 50-point margin over Herculaneum as Farmington and Potosi rounded out the top four.
Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke, who earned multiple individual wins last fall, ran a time of 17:34. His sixth-place result was a four-spot and 16-second improvement from his junior race.
Bradley Aherns (16:34) surged to the lead during the slightly downhill starting stretch, and finalized a winning gap of 25 seconds for Windsor.
He was followed by the Jackson trio of Hunter Wendel (16:59), Bryce Gentry (17:02) and Evan Kiefer (17:14). Wendel jumped from fifth last season to second this time around.
The course included at least one fewer obstacle than in previous years. A tricky ditch that was formerly encountered twice had been filled by dirt and a culvert while smoothly leveled.
Leading their respective squads at medalists were Nathan St. Clair (17:50) of Ste. Genevieve in 10th, Peter Roth (17:52) of Valle Catholic in 11th, Ezekiel Sisk (18:02) of Potosi in 14th, Caden Mungle (18:03) of Farmington in 15th, Noah Estes (18:11) of Kingston in 18th, Tanner Martinez (18:38) of Bismarck in 28th and Caden Dettmer (18:40) of Arcadia Valley in 29th.
Farmington celebrated five medalists overall with Mungle, Ethan Anderson (18:15), Evan Fuller (18:29), Kaden Kimbrough (18:38) and Logan Fuchs (18:41) making the cut.
Garrett Hale (18:32) and Andrew Cain (18:34) landed 23rd and 25th, respectively, while Potosi cohorts Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson and Connor Gibson were among the 41 boys cracking the 19-minute mark.
Dillon Mueller (18:54) and Stone Gill (18:55) placed together for Arcadia Valley amid dry and relatively warm conditions.