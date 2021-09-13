Farmington girls deliver stellar score at AV meet

The girls varsity race included 97 participants while 127 varsity boys were in action.

Jackson cruised to the boys’ team championship by a 50-point margin over Herculaneum as Farmington and Potosi rounded out the top four.

Fredericktown senior Lyndan Gruenke, who earned multiple individual wins last fall, ran a time of 17:34. His sixth-place result was a four-spot and 16-second improvement from his junior race.

Bradley Aherns (16:34) surged to the lead during the slightly downhill starting stretch, and finalized a winning gap of 25 seconds for Windsor.

He was followed by the Jackson trio of Hunter Wendel (16:59), Bryce Gentry (17:02) and Evan Kiefer (17:14). Wendel jumped from fifth last season to second this time around.

The course included at least one fewer obstacle than in previous years. A tricky ditch that was formerly encountered twice had been filled by dirt and a culvert while smoothly leveled.