Farmington girls deliver trophy run at state meet

Warriors junior Peter Roth (17:04) followed up his individual district crown with a fifth-place state run out of 172 entries, while Riley Blay (16:05) of West Nodaway set the winning pace.

Braden Coleman (18:11) ended up 35th and Josef Flieg (18:20) was 43rd for Valle Catholic, followed by Thomas Varga (19:37), Jayce Bales (19:58), Dominic Griffard (20:14), and Garrett Shortt (20:16).

Two Bismarck sophomores also competed at the Class 1 boys level. Levi Sheckles (18:41) finished 52nd as a first-time qualifier, and Daven Miller (18:48) netted a personal best while jumping from 100th last year to 57th in his return.

Noah Estes (16:32) capped his career as the standard bearer at Kingston by becoming a two-time state medalist. He placed sixth among Class 2 boys – up from 13th as a junior – and improved by 29 seconds.

Known as a fast starter, Estes was the race leader after 1000 meters. First-time qualifier Mason Nelson (18:04) landed 65th overall for the Cougars.

Stone Gill (16:49) took 11th in Class 2 for fifth-place squad Arcadia Valley, posting a stunning difference in time and position compared to last year. He clocked an 18:16 while placing 55th as a freshman.