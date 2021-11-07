Farmington girls deliver trophy run at state meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Four years of dedication to the Farmington varsity cross country program from its current senior girls culminated in a milestone final performance.
Just one week after finishing runner-up at a soggy district meet, the determined Knights powered their way to a second-place showing Friday at the Class 4 state championships.
Alayna Sparr and Breanna Mathes each became two-time all-state performers while slightly topping their respective times from last year’s competition.
But the improvement of their teammates ultimately delivered the elusive trophy in a third straight team appearance. Farmington was on a mission after narrowly missing the 2020 cut in fifth.
Six separate Knights finished the 5-kilometer course at Gans Creek in less than 20 minutes after none cracked that time barrier during the district stage at Hillsboro.
Sparr (19:18), who secured her first individual conference title last month, wound up two spots and 11 seconds better than her junior endeavor to place 13th overall.
Mathes (19:22) trimmed her previous time by six seconds amid chilly conditions, and crossed in 20th position after taking 13th last fall.
West Plains easily blitzed the field as Class 4 champions with 59 points, compared to 97 for the Knights, as senior twins Jordan Kantola (18:28) and Brayden Kantola (18:29) seized a 1-2 result.
Junior Chloe Wood (19:48) landed third among the Farmington contingent, just one place outside of all-state medalist distinction in 26th, after moving up from 68th as a sophomore.
Wood was 1 minute, 8 seconds faster this time around, and senior Kristina Ramos (19:53) surged to 31st after trimming away 33 seconds in her farewell event.
Two athletes making their debuts in Columbia, Aiden Moriarty (19:55) and Brooke-lyn Forman (19:58), battled one another to complete the Knights’ score in 33rd and 34th, respectively.
Lilly Earley (20:59) was the seventh Farmington qualifier in a contest that featured 163 runners.
The MAAA banner was carried well over the two-day gathering, as 10 runners from the league secured all-state status compared to just three in 2019.
Valle Catholic became the second team to collect a team trophy after lining up fourth in the Class 1 boys race behind champion Hermitage, Oak Ridge and Wellsville-Middletown on Saturday.
Warriors junior Peter Roth (17:04) followed up his individual district crown with a fifth-place state run out of 172 entries, while Riley Blay (16:05) of West Nodaway set the winning pace.
Braden Coleman (18:11) ended up 35th and Josef Flieg (18:20) was 43rd for Valle Catholic, followed by Thomas Varga (19:37), Jayce Bales (19:58), Dominic Griffard (20:14), and Garrett Shortt (20:16).
Two Bismarck sophomores also competed at the Class 1 boys level. Levi Sheckles (18:41) finished 52nd as a first-time qualifier, and Daven Miller (18:48) netted a personal best while jumping from 100th last year to 57th in his return.
Noah Estes (16:32) capped his career as the standard bearer at Kingston by becoming a two-time state medalist. He placed sixth among Class 2 boys – up from 13th as a junior – and improved by 29 seconds.
Known as a fast starter, Estes was the race leader after 1000 meters. First-time qualifier Mason Nelson (18:04) landed 65th overall for the Cougars.
Stone Gill (16:49) took 11th in Class 2 for fifth-place squad Arcadia Valley, posting a stunning difference in time and position compared to last year. He clocked an 18:16 while placing 55th as a freshman.
Caden Dettmer (17:59) crossed 48th for AV, which missed the trophy stand by 31 points. The Tigers were rounded out by Dillon Mueller (18:04), Dominic Mueller (18:16), Christopher Strange (18:29), Cyrus Amelunke (19:24) and Tyson Anderson (19:43).
Tanner Talley (15:32) of New Covenant blistered the event for a 29-second margin of victory. Stockton claimed the team title by 20 points over Principia.
Fredericktown celebrated a pair of school records from its senior standouts in Class 3. Lyndan Gruenke (16:46) departed with a second state medal in 16th place for the Blackcats.
Ste. Genevieve was also represented on the podium as Nathan St. Clair (16:50) safely notched 19th spot after hovering around the medal cut line through the first half of the race.
Potosi brought two full teams for Class 3 action, and the boys took 13th place as sophomore Ezekiel Sisk (17:00) paced his squad in 27th.
Andrew Cain (18:08), Colton Politte (18:12), Garrett Hale (18:29), Jaden Kanan (18:31), Connor Gibson (18:50) and Tanner Gibson (18:59) trailed Sisk to the conclusion for the Trojans.
Ste. Genevieve senior Levi Wiegand (18:12) made his first state appearance for Ste. Genevieve.
The Class 4 boys division saw MSHSAA history unfold as Festus put four runners among the top nine individuals, and captured an eighth consecutive state title by an astonishing 110 points.
Farmington finished seventh while qualifying as a full boys squad for the first time in 20 years, and was guided by a superb final race from senior Gavin Hunt (16:19).
The reigning MAAA champion picked up 10 places to cross 28th compared to last season, resulting from a significant boost from his previous mark on the course of 17:11.
Mason Currington (16:19) made the top 50 for the Knights with Caden Mungle (16:56), Evan Fuller (17:05), Ethan Anderson (17:21), Logan Fuchs (17:41) and Presley Johnson (18:40) in tow.
Arcadia Valley was seeking to repeat its Class 2 girls championship – the first for the school in any sport – but found the competition much stiffer on Saturday.
Conference rival Valle Catholic placed fifth after being upgraded this season from Class 1, while the Lady Tigers checked in seventh.
Blue Eye senior Riley Arnold (19:23) edged Julia Patterson by four-tenths of a second on a desperate sprint for her remarkable fourth state title.
On the team front, Hermann edged Summit Christian by seven points to equal the state championship its volleyball program claimed one day earlier in Cape Girardeau.
Emma Dettmer (20:12) punctuated her brilliant sophomore season for Arcadia Valley by placing seventh individually after taking 26th last November. She earned her first district crown last weekend.
The Class 2 girls race produced two more all-state honors for the MAAA. Valle Catholic freshman Madelyn Griffard (20:57) kicked to gain four spots over the last kilometer for 22nd.
West County senior Sydney Cash (20:57) was situated as high as 14th, and held on late to finish 23rd and become just the second all-state medalist in program history.
Valle Catholic senior Camryn Basler (21:18) was 30th, and AV senior Trinity Russell (21:55) finished 49th as the second-best results for their teams.
Other Class 2 girls qualifiers included Katie Kertz (22:06), Lillian Hoog (23:30), Natalie Kist (24:03) and Sophia Varga (26:31) of Valle Catholic; Natilie Stricklin (23:06), Avery Jones (23:49), Mary Tevis (24:07), Katelyn Strange (24:20) and Ella Weber (25:42) of Arcadia Valley; and freshman Jazmine Morris (24:10) of West County.
The Potosi girls followed up their third-place showing last year by taking fifth in Class 3. Junior Celeste Sansegraw (20:25) finished 30th in her quest for a third all-state medal.
Ste. Genevieve freshman Hollyn Zangaro (21:11) debuted by running 54th overall, and Fredericktown senior Ava Laut (21:50) beat her previous program best for a second straight week.
Individual champion Elysa Wilmes (18:28) steered Tolton Catholic toward the team title.
Allison Land (21:22), Carlee Moss (21:22), Alyson Skiles (21:28), Allie Heeter (22:52), Kaydence Gibson (23:18) and Ava Wright (23:21) completed a Potosi crew devoid of seniors.
Kayden Huck (23:47) and Dakotah Medows, who withdrew due to injury near the midway point, also represented Ste. Genevieve along with Zangaro.
Bismarck junior Janson King (22:17) completed her strongest varsity year by placing 32nd out of 155 Class 1 girls. She surged from 80th position to 48th within the second kilometer alone.
Valley debuted at state in its inaugural season with freshman qualifiers Carlie Loughary (23:46) and Brylee Redinger (24:21).