ST. LOUIS – Sophomores Breanna Mathes and Alayna Sparr led the Farmington girls to a second-place performance at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday morning.
The Knights competed in the varsity Gold division, considered the middle of three skill levels, and were just four points shy of Timberland (111-115) in the standings among 20 teams.
Mathes crossed the line fourth individually at 20:34, and Sparr finished 16th at 21:16. Kristina Ramos (21:27) and Kassandra Ramos (21:31) were four seconds apart in 21st and 24th, respectively.
Kayley Heeter took 11th spot at 20:59 to headline an abbreviated Potosi contingent that also included teammates Cierra Lewis (22:04) and Hallie Portell (22:59).
Lilly Earley (22:48) completed the team score for Farmington with Brianna Eaves (22:58) finishing the 5K distance five runners behind her.
Collin Holifield shined for the Farmington boys in Gold division action, posting a time of 17:15 to place third out of 189 athletes who completed the course.
Farmington was sixth in team points while Timberland edged Eureka for the victory. Also contributing points for the Knights were Gavin Hunt (18:35), Thomas Lee (18:42), Alex Green (18:48) in the top 50, along with Gavin Anderson (19:48).
Potosi senior Brett Lynch registered 12th place at 17:40, and sophomore David Coroama was 29th at 18:21. Will Jarvis was next for the Trojans at 19:12.
West County was slotted into a White division mostly consisting of schools with smaller enrollment sizes, and produced five top-50 results.
Freshman Alivia Simily (21:39) delivered the highest finish of seventh for the Lady Bulldogs, along with a new personal best. Sydney Cash (22:05) nabbed 13th position, and Kara Hovick (23:38) was 44th overall.
Cody Moore (18:12) placed 15th, and Cameron Stevens (18:39) ran 27th in boys competition.
