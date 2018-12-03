Valle Catholic remained the standard bearer of the I-55 Conference while North County, Central and Ste. Genevieve each shared league titles during the recently completed football season.
A healthy number of two-way stars from those programs highlight the First Team selections on various all-conference lists from across the region.
Central settled for a split of the MAFC White Division championship with Ste. Genevieve after stumbling against visiting Potosi 7-6 in week five.
The Rebels made the deepest district run within that group, and were still featured prominently among top honors with eight First Team nods while three players earned extra recognition.
Linebacker Will Hopkins was named Defensive MVP, and running back Gage Manion earned parallel status as Offensive MVP. Tanner Friend was the Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Jake Casey joined Hopkins and Friend as a double honoree at receiver and defensive back. Jake Murray secured a First Team spot on the offensive line for Central.
Run defense was a strength for a Ste. Genevieve squad that was plagued by late-season injuries. Senior interior linemen Clayton Vaughn and Isaac Boyd were among four First Team defensive picks.
Outside linebacker Ty Brown and safety Grant Staffen also achieved First Team status for the Dragons along with quarterback Chad Donze. Vaughn was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Potosi senior Zach Haynes appears three times in First Team capacity as a defensive back, wide receiver and punter, where he nabbed an all-state award last year.
Linebacker Isaac Gaghen and offensive guard Jed Weir were among the conference elite, and Ed Haar was selected MAFC White Division Coach of the Year for the Trojans.
Fredericktown senior Noah Korokis picked up all-purpose athlete distinction. Kicker Colten Jordan and returner Malachi Kyle made the special teams cut.
Valle Catholic saw its streak of 10 straight district crowns snapped by eventual Class 1 state champion Hayti, but again dominated the I-55 standout list.
The Warriors obtained 13 First Team designations, seven on offense and six on defense, while Judd Naeger took Coach of the Year honors.
Defensive MVP choice Kyle Roth had a breakout season as the lone returning starter on either line, and appears on the First Team as a tackle and defensive end.
Other Warriors with multiple appearances on the First Team are leading tackler Kellen Blum, receivers Tyler Blum and Ryan Grein, and Collin Grass at center and inside linebacker.
Chase Dunlap was chosen top quarterback while offensive guard Zach Wolk and defensive tackle Jack Drury also represent Valle on the First Team.
Pacen DeClue was likewise tasked with anchoring otherwise inexperience lines at North County, and his efforts were rewarded in the MAFC Red Division.
The senior interior lineman was chosen Conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year while also starring as a key blocker at left guard.
Raiders quarterback Kolten Poorman is a repeat First Team selection and Offensive MVP, and is joined by receivers Cole Ziegler and Noah Mesey along with running back Jaelen Reed.
Ziegler earned an additional nod at defensive back, and Reed did the same at linebacker for the Raiders.
Farmington produced its best SEMO North showing since 2011 by finishing second to Jackson. The good health of twin brothers Royce and Rothman Harris was a major reason why.
Royce Harris dazzled at running back, and Rothman Harris was a ferocious pass rusher around the corner while leading five First Team all-conference Knights.
Also reaching the highest level of the league are safety Eli Lamb, offensive lineman Austin Phelps and punter Kael Krause.
MAFC White Division
First Team Offense:
OL: Clayton Vaughn – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Tanner Friend – Central
OL: Jake Murray – Central
OL: Clayton Steffens – Perryville
OL: Jed Weir – Potosi
QB: Chad Donze – Ste. Genevieve
WR: Jake Casey – Central
WR: Zach Haynes – Potosi
RB: Gage Manion – Central
TE: Will Hopkins – Central
ATH: Noah Korokis - Fredericktown
Second Team Offense:
OL: Clayton Kreitler – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Jake Landolt – Central
QB: Logan Gegg – Ste. Genevieve
WR: Devon Bader – Ste. Genevieve
WR: Brady Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
RB: Ethan Brown – Potosi
First Team Defense:
DE: Tanner Friend – Central
DE: James Rhoden – Perryville
DT: Clayton Vaughn – Ste. Genevieve
DT: Isaac Boyd – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Ty Brown – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Will Hopkins - Central
LB: Caleb Gremaud – Perryville
LB: Eli Bierk – Perryville
LB: Isaac Gaghen - Potosi
DB: Grant Staffen – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Jake Casey – Central
DB: Carter Dix – Perryville
DB: Zach Haynes – Potosi
Second Team Defense:
DE: Noah Korokis – Fredericktown
DE: Logan Kirby – Potosi
DT: Eli Ford – Central
DT: Derontae Martin - Central
LB: Tyler Murray – Central
LB: Evan Sidebottom – Central
LB: Logan Bowling – Fredericktown
DB: Bryce Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Austin Kuehn – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Gage Manion – Central
DB: Marcus Mahathath – Perryville
First Team Special:
P: Zach Haynes – Potosi
K: Colten Jordan - Fredericktown
RET: Malachi Kyle - Fredericktown
Second Team Special:
K: Eli Bierk - Perryville
Honorable Mention Offense:
OL: Brad Ernst - Perryville
WR: Logan Trollinger – Ste. Genevieve
RB: Logan Bowling - Fredericktown
TE: Bradey Clark – Central
Honorable Mention Defense:
DE: Holden Sikes – Fredericktown
DE: Kalub Evans – Fredericktown
DT: Clayton Stanfill – Central
DT: Hunter Moon – Potosi
DT: Ian Kurre - Perryville
LB: Kolby Hatfield – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Joe Price – Fredericktown
LB: Tristan Murdick – Potosi
DB: Seth Rousseau – Perryville
DB: Braeden Stockmann - Fredericktown
Defensive Lineman of the Year:
Tanner Friend – Central
Defensive MVP:
Will Hopkins – Central
Offensive Lineman of the Year:
Clayton Vaughn – Ste. Genevieve
Offensive MVP:
Gage Manion – Central
Coach of the Year:
Ed Haar – Potosi
MAFC Red Division
First Team Offense:
QB: Kolten Poorman – North County
RB: Jaelen Reed – North County
RB: Jayden Rystrom – Festus
RB: Cole Watson – De Soto
FB: Jack Robinson - Festus
WR: Cole Ziegler – North County
WR: Clayton Snudden – De Soto
WR: Mike Wolcott – Windsor
WR: Noah Mesey – North County
TE: Zach Baisch – Festus
OL: Chase Rystrom – Festus
OL: Zach Liles – Festus
OL: Landon Porter – De Soto
OL: Pacen DeClue – North County
OL: Joe Becker - Hillsboro
SLASH: Nate Browning – Windsor
SLASH: Austin Anderson – Festus
Second Team Offense:
QB: Briar Fischer – De Soto
RB: Chalmer Brickhaus – Festus
FB: Hayden Voyles – Hillsboro
TE: Andrew Downs – De Soto
SLASH: Jeremy Harman – De Soto
OL: Robert Doerner – Hillsboro
OL: Eli Vroman – Festus
OL: Ben Dunlap – North County
OL: Ethan West – Windsor
Honorable Mention Offense:
WR: Camren Krodinger – De Soto
WR: Karter Kekec – North County
OL: Trystan Hendricks – De Soto
OL: Ryan Larkin – Hillsboro
OL: Judson Holland – Festus
OL: Dom Nolfo – Festus
OL: Noah Schaefer – Windsor
OL: Owen Exler – Windsor
OL: Briley Dickerson – North County
First Team Defense:
DL: Pacen DeClue – North County
DL: Chris Lammert – Festus
DL: Wyatt Moser – De Soto
DE: Dalton Melton – De Soto
DE: Zach Liles – Festus
LB: Justin Stenger – Windsor
LB: Austin Henry – Windsor
LB: Jaelen Reed – North County
LB: Jack Robinson – Festus
LB: Dominic Demarco – De Soto
DB: Cole Ziegler – North County
DB: Nate Browning – Windsor
DB: Jaylan Watson – Festus
DB: Clayton Snudden – De Soto
Second Team Defense:
DL: Briley Dickerson – North County
DL: David Blanchard – Festus
DE: Grant Bockman – North County
DE: Zach McNees – Hillsboro
LB: John Moseley – Hillsboro
LB: Dom Nolfo – Festus
LB: Garrett Hardin – De Soto
DB: Luke Stallings – Windsor
DB: Karter Kekec – North County
Cayse Martin – Festus
Camren Krodinger – De Soto
Honorable Mention Defense:
DE: Seth Lowery – Hillsboro
DE: Ben Dunlap – North County
DE: Jacob Folk – Festus
First Team Special:
K: Ryan Esparza – Festus
P: Camren Krodinger – De Soto
Second Team Special:
P: Derek Williams – Windsor
Honorable Mention Special:
P: A.J. McKenzie – Festus
Offensive Player of the Year:
Kolten Poorman – North County
Defensive Player of the Year:
Pacen DeClue – North County
Special Teams Player of the Year:
Dominic Punjani – De Soto
Conference MVP:
Pacen DeClue – North County
Coach of the Year:
Russ Schmidt – Festus
SEMO North Conference
First Team Offense:
QB: Cael Walker – Jackson
RB: Daniel Dickerson – Jackson
RB: Royce Harris – Farmington
WR: Jordan Kent – Jackson
WR: Tyrus Reddin – Cape Central
TE: Trent Elliott – Sikeston
OL: Conner Tollison – Jackson
OL: Dawson Southard – Jackson
OL: Tyreke Jamison – Sikeston
OL: Seth Copeland – Sikeston
OL: Austin Phelps - Farmington
ATH: Tra Ranson – Sikeston
ATH: Shemyron Townsend – Poplar Bluff
First Team Defense:
DL: Cole Amelunke – Jackson
DL: Tyreke Jamison – Sikeston
DL: Rothman Harris – Farmington
DL: Kendric Gordon – Poplar Bluff
LB: Bryce Norman – Jackson
LB: Randol McDowell – Jackson
LB: Tristen Koenig – Jackson
LB: Seth Copeland – Sikeston
DB: Jared Wren – Jackson
DB: Eli Lamb – Farmington
DB: Quinten Bell – Poplar Bluff
DB: Chauncey Hughes – Cape Central
First Team Special:
K: Matt Jaco – Jackson
P: Kael Krause – Farmington
Second Team Offense:
QB: Cameron Cox – Cape Central
RB: Isaiah Johnson – Poplar Bluff
RB: Jackson Kuykendal – Sikeston
WR: Rhet Liley – Jackson
WR: Donye Taylor – Cape Central
TE: Rothman Harris – Farmington
OL: Nathan Harrison – Jackson
OL: Judd Cunningham – Farmington
OL: Ben Norwood – Poplar Bluff
OL: Wyatt Lazalier – Poplar Bluff
OL: Jordan Long – Cape Central
ATH: Tycen Gray – Farmington
ATH: Seth Waters – Jackson
Second Team Defense:
DL: Justin Singleton – Jackson
DL: David Rowland – Sikeston
DL: Dalton Berg – Farmington
DL: Dylan Wells – Poplar Bluff
LB: Riley Pike – Jackson
LB: Carson Sutton – Farmington
LB: Cameron Sweeney – Poplar Bluff
LB: Dashawn Franklin – Cape Central
DB: Caleb Craft – Jackson
DB: Tra Ranson – Sikeston
DB: Sam Nickelson – Farmington
DB: Tyrus Reddin – Cape Central
Second Team Special:
K: Kael Krause – Farmington
Honorable Mention:
QB: Gage Rolwing – Sikeston
OL: Dalton Berg – Farmington
OL: Ethan Buerck – Farmington
OL: Kevin Crites – Jackson
OL: Braxton Green – Jackson
LB: Lontas McClinton – Sikeston
Offensive Player of the Year:
Jordan Kent – Jackson
Defensive Player of the Year:
Randol McDowell - Jackson
Lineman of the Year:
Conner Tollison – Jackson
Coach of the Year:
Brent Eckley – Jackson
I-55 Conference
First Team Offense:
QB: Chase Dunlap – Valle Catholic
RB: Andrew Graves – Jefferson
RB: Dustin Burch – St. Pius
FB: Ben Breeze - Jefferson
TE: Kellen Blum – Valle Catholic
WR: Tyler Blum – Valle Catholic
WR: Jalen Thornton – St. Pius
WR: Ryan Grein – Valle Catholic
WR: Isaac Ernst – St. Vincent
ATH: Dre Townsend – St. Pius
C: Collin Grass – Valle Catholic
G: Zach Wolk – Valle Catholic
G: Nick DeRousse – St. Vincent
T: Kyle Roth – Valle Catholic
T: Brandon Floyd – Jefferson
First Team Defense:
DL: Brandon Floyd – Jefferson
DL: Jack Drury – Valle Catholic
DL: Nick DeRousse – St. Vincent
DL: Luke Comperato – St. Pius
DE: Kyle Roth – Valle Catholic
DE: Andrew Graves – Jefferson
DE: Isaac Ernst – St. Vincent
LB: Kellen Blum – Valle Catholic
LB: Collin Grass – Valle Catholic
LB: Daniel McWhorter – Jefferson
LB: Austin Huson – Herculaneum
DB: Tyler Blum – Valle Catholic
DB: Ryan Grein – Valle Catholic
DB: Erik Eisenbeis – Jefferson
DB: Colby Ott – Jefferson
First Team Special:
K: Lucas Vaughn – Jefferson
P: Ben Breeze – Jefferson
ST: Andrew Graves – Jefferson
Second Team Offense:
QB: Garrett Dobbelare – St. Vincent
RB: David Creath – Grandview
RB: Jason Harden – Herculaneum
RB: Colby Ott – Jefferson
TE: Julian Rivera – Crystal City
WR: Riley Naeger – St. Pius
WR: Tyler Ruder – Herculaneum
WR: Tyler Wibbenmeyer – St. Vincent
ATH: Carter Roth – Valle Catholic
C: Daniel McWhorter – Jefferson
G: Adam Eimer – St. Pius
G: Ryan Loveless – St. Pius
T: Jacob Oliver – Valle Catholic
T: Connor Surratt – Jefferson
Second Team Defense:
DL: Corey Robinson – Jefferson
DL: John Derque – Herculaneum
DL: Dylan Beekman – Crystal City
DL: Noah Lampros – St. Pius
LB: Ely Moore – Grandview
LB: Luke Teague – Herculaneum
LB: Dawson Jakoubek – Jefferson
LB: Jarrett Kort – St. Pius
LB: Nick Lappe – St. Vincent
LB: Carter Roth – Valle Catholic
DB: Cole Myers – Herculaneum
DB: Jalen Thornton – St. Pius
DB: Dre Townsend – St. Pius
DB: John Wibbenmeyer – St. Vincent
Second Team Special:
K: Kolten Naeger – Valle Catholic
P: Jordan Duncan – Herculaneum
ST: Peyton Tucker – Valle Catholic
Honorable Mention Offense:
QB: Jacob Brand – Grandview
QB: Jordan Duncan – Herculaneum
QB: Brandon Perry – Jefferson
QB: Carson Fischer – St. Pius
WR: Bryce Palmer – Valle Catholic
WR: Cameron Ennis – Grandview
C: Caleb Kertz – St. Vincent
C: Dylan Beekman – Crystal City
C: Daniel Draves – St. Pius
G: Steve Stephens – Jefferson
T: Ethan Holst – Crystal City
T: Colby Wilfong – Herculaneum
T: Patrick Argana – St. Pius
T: Shawn Koisher – St. Vincent
Honorable Mention Defense:
DL: Jacob Brown – Herculaneum
DE: Collin Parmer – Valle Catholic
DE: Jake Turner – Grandview
LB: Evan Litton – Crystal City
LB: Nate Ruble – St. Pius
LB: Dylan Grim – St. Vincent
LB: Owen Light – St. Vincent
LB: Tyler Wibbenmeyer – St. Vincent
DB: Dylan Barker – St. Vincent
DB: Jason Harden – Herculaneum
DB: Tommy Moon – Jefferson
DB: Trenton Linderer – Valle Catholic
DB: Jacob Melton – Jefferson
Honorable Mention Special:
P: Cory Stoll – Valle Catholic
Offensive MVP:
Andrew Graves – Jefferson
Defensive MVP:
Kyle Roth – Valle Catholic
Coach of the Year:
Judd Naeger – Valle Catholic
