Allen lining up for Missouri Southern

North County High School senior Payden Allen recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play Division II football at Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin, Mo. Allen earned Third Team all-state honors as a two-way lineman last season after notching 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks while blocking for an offense that averaged 293 rushing yards per game. He helped the Raiders finish 12-2 overall as a Class 4 state semifinalist after capturing their first district title since 2004. Also seated are his parents Barbara and Randall Allen. Standing, from left, are North County assistant football coaches Derrick Collins, Bobby Thomas, Logan Comfort and Chad Easter, and head coach Brian Jones.