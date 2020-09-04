Balanced attack helps Rebels outlast Scott City

PARK HILLS – The Central football team suffered a few mistakes in execution on Friday night that could be chalked up to inexperience.
But the Rebels also displayed the ability of several playmakers to create excitement at any moment while surging past a physical Scott City squad 40-26 at home.
Grant Manion caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Jett Bridges, and Dayshawn Welch had two scores of his own while rushing for 139 yards on 27 carries.
Freshman receiver Jobe Bryant followed his stellar varsity debut from last week with an acrobatic 16-yard, go-ahead TD catch with 2:05 left in the second quarter.
With a defender draped on him and already drawing an interference flag, Bryant leaped to snatch the ball from overhead, and maintained control while crashing to the turf.
The effort put the Rebels ahead 14-12 moments after linebacker Korbyn Pratt returned a pivotal interception to the Scott City 30.
Welch added a nifty 31-yard run on third-and-29 after Nylik Dunn and Ethan Pennington earned back-to-back sacks for the Rams, but a 47-yard field goal attempt by Justin Bridges sailed wide left as the first half expired.
Central (2-0) received the second-half kickoff, and moved the chains on third-and-11 when Bridges connected with Manion over the middle.
Bryant then showed his arm strength after taking a handoff in motion, and guided a 41-yard deep strike to Mason Williams as the drive continued.
Welch increased the lead two plays later with a 13-yard touchdown. Following a quick defensive stop, Jett Bridges found Manion on fourth-down for a 26-yard scoring grab and 27-12 lead.
Scott City (1-1) looked to attack often through the air, but fell farther back after enduring a third straight empty possession in the third quarter.
Tanner Muse partially blocked the resulting punt, and Bridges burst through a hole up the middle to find the end zone from 19 yards away before the stanza concluded.
Manion compiled 113 yards on five catches, and slipped past double coverage on a 33-yard TD for a 40-20 lead with 5:28 remaining.
Mark Panagos made his second touchdown catch from 4 yards out on the final play of the game, as the Rams drove 74 yards against the Central second-string defense.
Quarterback Devin Keller was 14-of-32 overall for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Panagos was his favorite target with six receptions for 99 yards.
Scott City had the initial scoring opportunity in the red zone, but Jason Pyatt batted down one throw before Ty Schweiss broke up a fourth-down attempt.
Central countered with an 85-yard scoring drive, and jumped in front 7-0 when Welch slashed through the second level and accelerated left for a 27-yard touchdown.
Keller brought the visitors back with TD passes of 21 yards to Panagos and 30 yards on slant route to Nick Hillman. They led 12-7 after both extra point tries were blocked.
Those scoring drives were sandwiched around an interception by Gage Underwood, but Bridges was otherwise sharp in his second varsity start.
Bridges completed 8-of-13 passes for 186 yards and three scores. Slade Schweiss reeled in a 35-yard pass down the left sideline in the first quarter.
Ruger Sutton had a key 19-yard run as the Rebels rallied back before intermission. Welch had an 89-yard touchdown called back for holding earlier in the second quarter.
Scott City represents one of four added opponents to the amended Central schedule within the past 12 days due to COVID-19 health concerns.
The Rebels currently have no opponent next Friday after MAFC White Division rival Perryville announced that all sporting events across its school district would be canceled next week.
Fulton was announced as the replacement for the Pirates on Thursday, but has since opted not to play Central in Park Hills.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!