Balanced attack helps Rebels outlast Scott City

Scott City had the initial scoring opportunity in the red zone, but Jason Pyatt batted down one throw before Ty Schweiss broke up a fourth-down attempt.

Central countered with an 85-yard scoring drive, and jumped in front 7-0 when Welch slashed through the second level and accelerated left for a 27-yard touchdown.

Keller brought the visitors back with TD passes of 21 yards to Panagos and 30 yards on slant route to Nick Hillman. They led 12-7 after both extra point tries were blocked.

Those scoring drives were sandwiched around an interception by Gage Underwood, but Bridges was otherwise sharp in his second varsity start.

Bridges completed 8-of-13 passes for 186 yards and three scores. Slade Schweiss reeled in a 35-yard pass down the left sideline in the first quarter.

Ruger Sutton had a key 19-yard run as the Rebels rallied back before intermission. Welch had an 89-yard touchdown called back for holding earlier in the second quarter.

Scott City represents one of four added opponents to the amended Central schedule within the past 12 days due to COVID-19 health concerns.