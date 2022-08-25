Blackcats building continuity with positive culture

FREDERICKTOWN – Jake Whitener enters his second year at the helm of Fredericktown football team, and sees a transformation in the culture of the squad entering the 2022 season.

“From an actual football specific observation, our young men this season are full tilt on board with the culture change that needed to take place for a successful foundation,” Whitener said. “We continue to grow and the outcomes will soon be in their favor for dedication and hard work.”

For the second year in a row, the size of the Blackcats’ roster has increased. Prior to the 2021 campaign, Whitener actively recruited players at the school.

“Before I ever even took over as the head coach, I was searching the hallway for kids,” he said. “I asked the players for names of their friends or anyone who should be playing football and held open conversations about where the program will be going. Once I was hired, I fulfilled my promises to these young men and started the framework to improve a program around the athletes instead of building athletes to fit my needs.”

In 2021, the Cats’ roster topped out at 43 players. This year, the momentum in the program continued naturally. As many as 50 players showed up in the off-season. The latest roster has 45.

Last season, Fredericktown started out 0-5 before winning three of its last four regular-season games. The current team includes 12 seniors.

“For this upcoming season I did not search the hallways,” Whitener said. “Instead, the excitement from our team built the interest of other students and they sought me out. The culture change was noticed in December and into January when offseason weights started and new faces began showing up because of how the second half of last year's season went. There was a distinct difference in mentality as well as character that started to sprout interest.”

Whitener sees several areas of improvement on the field, and the offensive line scheme has been simplified. He said this will allow “blocking at the point of emphasis to be easier than we had last year.”

The head coach added that receivers are catching a higher percentage of passes in practice, and the running game looks much more advanced than the same time last season.

“I truly expect to be able to move the ball more efficiently on the ground this year,” he said. “Garrett Marler has proven that he will be a force running the ball as well as Carter Cheaney on our read option.

“I truly feel that our offensive line has a better understanding with year two of this offense, and they are starting to take that pride per snap to a more serious level,” Whitener said. “I also feel that we have five to six wide receivers that can be a threat every snap, so we are truly looking to be a multi-tiered team with more than one or two threats.”

Cheaney is a junior with impressive running skill and improved arm strength. He played quarterback as a freshman and sophomore.

“Carter works hard in the offseason both mechanically and in the weight room,” Whitener said. “I think the biggest growth I've seen is in his ability to read the field.”

Last season, the Cats relied on a rotation of ball carriers, but Marler has solidified his role as a full-time runner entering his senior year.

Senior Michael Akins and sophomore Easton Wood will also see some snaps in the backfield. The Cats have five receivers who will share time, including senior Andrew Starkey as a returning starter.

Koda Hodge played some at this position last year. Whitener said the senior “has put on some size and speed in the offseason, so we are looking forward to seeing his abilities.”

Sophomore Timothy DeSanto moved into the district last season.

“He is an outstanding blocker with great hands,” Whitener said. “The best thing about Tim is his motor never stops, so we will look forward to watching him in this offense.”

Whitener said there are two other sophomore receivers, Ethan Marler and Wood, are having an impact on the offense. Both eventually became full-time starters as freshmen.

The offensive line will have a mix of experienced and new players. Isaac Smith was an all-conference offensive lineman in 2021, and will be the starting center.

Senior tackles TJ Bowling and Dylan Porter both started some last year. The guards will be senior Jordan Collier and sophomore Ethan Bellew.

Whitener said it will be important for the entire line to get repetition in order to grow. The defense is coming together as a unit while gaining experience playing a familiar scheme.

“Defensively, we are flying to the football and getting helmets on ball carriers as well as making plays on the ball in the air,” Whitener said. “The payoff defensively is coming with comfort as this is year three with this defense, and the athletes are playing the sport without having to think.”

Whitener said he has seen the defense improve in seven-on-seven drills this summer as well as at the contact camp.

“Our defense is starting to get that ruthless feel of sniffing out the ball and getting there with a purpose,” he said. “Again, we talk about pride, all 11 players doing their job and swarming to the ball.

Smith was an all-district defensive lineman in 2021. He will be joined by Akins, who saw some snaps on the line last year, and Hodge.

“All three of these young men have skill sets that help with our style of defense that allows for smaller, quicker athletes to play instead of relying on girth and size,” Whitener said. “If these three positions can do their jobs, then we will have many opportunities for success.”

Senior Lakota Cowling, Porter, Bellew and Collier will also see some playing time on the line as the Fredericktown defensive set uses five linebackers.

The two outside linebackers are Garrett Marler, who started there last year, and Wood, who started in district play last season. Whitener said the speed and physicality which these players bring sets a tempo for what the defense does.

The Cats’ three middle linebackers are DeSanto and returners Bowling and Ethan Marler.

“There is a true grit in this group and the downhill dynamic is fun to watch on the opposition,” Whitener said.

Eli Aslinger and Starkey are returning starters in the defensive backfield. Cheaney, who the coach said has “a ton of football knowledge,” will play safety for the defense.

“Carter is a player that has to be on the field and he will be as long as we can keep him healthy,” Whitener said.

With several players starting on both offense and defense this year, conditioning has been an emphasis for the Cats.

“We condition to be our strongest in the fourth quarter,” Whitener said. “We can lose a football game because of tiredness. Every day we tell the athletes that 1,000 yards of sprints are scheduled. Their tempo, tone and efforts will determine the outcomes. We set this precedent every day so that there are no surprises to the outcomes based on the energy, effectiveness, and effort per play.”

Also, with more players on the roster, the Cats have more options beyond the starters. Whitener said the team lacked depth in past years, but this year “we are two to three deep at spots with quality players. This will be a major factor as the season begins.”

Part of the continuity with the Blackcats will be in their coaching staff. Returning assistant coaches are Terry Hennes (defensive coordinator), Justin Boehm (offensive coordinator), Kody Tipton (special teams coordinator), Jon Clauser, and Chad Dunnahoo. The group also includes two volunteers this year, Zak Keller and Keith Mitchell.”