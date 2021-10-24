Blackcats, Dragons roll; Valle, Potosi blank foes

POTOSI – Zane West rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries Friday night as Potosi blanked winless De Soto 48-0 to finish the regular season.

Levi Courtney returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, and also grabbed an interception as the Trojans forced four turnovers.

Potosi (4-5) carried a 35-0 lead into halftime, and will host Fredericktown in the first round of the Class 3, District 1 playoff next Friday.

Blake Coleman completed 9-of-17 passes, including a 35-yard scoring strike to Gavin Portell between scoring runs by West in the second quarter.

Blake Missey capped the opening possession with a 3-yd touchdown, and hauled in a 6-yard pass from Coleman to make the early margin 14-0.

Portell had a game-high 74 yards while matching Missey with three receptions. Luke Brabham added two catches for 38 yards in the victory.

Carson Saunders had an interception, and Landon Sprous made a fumble recovery for the Trojans. Wyatt Knapp equaled Courtney with seven tackles each while Hunter Kinkaid added five stops.