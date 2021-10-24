Blackcats, Dragons roll; Valle, Potosi blank foes

FREDERICKTOWN – Carter Cheaney threw touchdown passes to four different receivers in the first half, and the Fredericktown football team hammered visiting East Prairie 50-14 on Friday night.
Lane Sikes caught a 47-yard scoring strike on the opening drive, and the Blackcats built a 32-6 halftime lead as Cheaney also connected with Koda Hodge, Matthew Starkey and Cohlbe Dunnahoo.
Kaleb Walker had a 25-yard run that made it 19-0 in the first quarter, and Garrett Marler notched an 8-yard touchdown run in the third.
Senior defensive lineman Jerry Couch returned an interception 44 yards to the end zone, and freshman Nolan Holland contributed a late scoring run.
Fredericktown (3-6) will travel to Potosi for its Class 3, District 1 playoff opener on Friday.
Valle Catholic 63, St. Pius 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Class 3 second-ranked Valle Catholic created four defensive touchdowns, and routed St. Pius 63-0 to punctuate a perfect regular season on Friday night.
Tim Okenfuss recovered a fumble in the end zone, and scooped another for his second touchdown on a 10-yard return as the Warriors led 49-0 with 9:14 left in the second quarter.
Fellow lineman Charlie Friedman returned an interception 17 yards for a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes, and Noah Bauman contributed a 45-yard pick six in the third quarter.
Valle Catholic (9-0) yielded only 24 total yards and two first downs to St. Pius (7-2), and secured a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed behind top-ranked St. Mary’s in the Class 3, District 2 playoffs.
Bryce Giesler tallied 137 yards on six carries, and delivered his longest run of the season with a 95-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Aiden Heberlie caught his second two-point conversion pass from Grant Fallert for a 28-0 lead, and turned his lone official reception into a 36-yard touchdown.
Luke McClure and Brandon Giesler added touchdown runs, and Rylan Fallert provided 31 rushing yards on five attempts for the Warriors.
Tim Okenfuss recorded a team-high seven tackles while Carson Tucker added six more. Grant Fallert completed 2-of-6 passes while netting 38 yards on three carries.
Valle Catholic further shined defensively with five sacks from Josh Bieser, Michael Okenfuss, Brandon Giesler, Isaac Viox and Collin Vaeth.
Potosi 48, De Soto 0
POTOSI – Zane West rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries Friday night as Potosi blanked winless De Soto 48-0 to finish the regular season.
Levi Courtney returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter, and also grabbed an interception as the Trojans forced four turnovers.
Potosi (4-5) carried a 35-0 lead into halftime, and will host Fredericktown in the first round of the Class 3, District 1 playoff next Friday.
Blake Coleman completed 9-of-17 passes, including a 35-yard scoring strike to Gavin Portell between scoring runs by West in the second quarter.
Blake Missey capped the opening possession with a 3-yd touchdown, and hauled in a 6-yard pass from Coleman to make the early margin 14-0.
Portell had a game-high 74 yards while matching Missey with three receptions. Luke Brabham added two catches for 38 yards in the victory.
Carson Saunders had an interception, and Landon Sprous made a fumble recovery for the Trojans. Wyatt Knapp equaled Courtney with seven tackles each while Hunter Kinkaid added five stops.
De Soto (0-9) suffered its fourth shutout loss this season, and will travel to North County for a Class 4, District 1 game next week.
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
STE. GENEVIEVE – Zach Boyer scored touchdowns on each of his four receptions, and racked up 173 yards on Friday night as Ste. Genevieve crushed Brentwood 55-14.
Klayton Squires shined defensively with three interceptions, and returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards as the Dragons extended their 48-0 intermission lead.
Junior quarterback Aiden Boyer fired a season-high six touchdown passes, and was 7-of-8 overall for 225 yards. He connected with Kaden Flye from 18 yards and Kaden Buatte from 25 yards.
Zach Boyer opened the contest with a 43-yard scoring catch, and Austin McBride capped a 28-0 first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Aiden Boyer completed his longest gains to Zach Boyer for 66 and 56 yards in the second quarter. McBride powered the ground game with 170 yards on 11 carries.
Ste. Genevieve (6-3) limited Brentwood (5-4) to five first downs and 132 total yards, and will host winless Bayless in the first round of the Class 3, District 2 playoffs next Friday.
Jacob Johns had a team-high four tackles for the Dragons, and kicker Bryant Schwent ended up 7-of-8 on extra points.