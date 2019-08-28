FREDERICKTOWN – The Fredericktown High School football team lost 14 seniors from its 2018 squad.
“We lost some skill kids that make it tough to replace, but this senior class is loaded with skill kids,” Head Coach Chuck Ford said. “It is basically what this offense is built around that we’re using this year.
Ford said the Blackcats will operate out of a “pro-style” offense this year to utilize the speed the team has in the senior class.
The team has 41 players on the roster, including eight seniors and nine juniors.
“Our junior class are the lineman and our senior class are the skill kids,” Ford said. “They are a fantastic bunch of athletes.”
Junior Evan Burrows returns to play quarterback after playing some there last year.
“Evan has really stepped up this year,” Ford said. “I can see the big difference in him from just the drill work that we’ve done and knowing who to read and who to throw to.”
Among the wide receivers and tight ends Burrows will be throwing to are seniors Seth Laut, Skylar Holland, Ethan Flanagan, Reese Francis, and Jeffrey Couch, junior Hunter Hennen and sophomore Cohlbe Dunnahoo.
“Seth has the best hands on the team,” Ford said. “There’s no doubt. He’s so physical and has such strong hands he’ll catch the ball even with someone draped over him. Flanagan and Skylar are very fast.”
Ford said those three along with Dunnahoo, Reese, Hennen, and Couch give the Cats a strong receiver crew and three good tight ends.
“They can block really well which is an advantage,” Ford said. “Now we feel we can run the ball a little bit better, but also with those guys, we can spread the game horizontally so people can’t just pack the box and stop our run game.”
The run game will be led by junior tailback Malachi Kyle and senior fullback Tristan Casby. The backup fullback will be Joseph Price.
Kyle and Casby were two of the team’s top runners last season. Kyle was a first team all-district running back and first team all-conference kick returner in 2018.
The offense will operate behind an experienced line. Junior Mason Adams is at center, the guards are senior Trevin West and junior Emmanuel Hunt, and the tackles are juniors Brayden Lee and Seth McDowell.
“We’re big, but we’re pretty athletic up front,” Ford said.
Ford, who spent several years as a defensive coach, said he would like to run the ball as much as possible, because it is safer. He also likes the way the offensive line has looked this preseason.
“Their whole attitude in how they've run blocked, right now, against Salem and East Prairie at full contact camp, (they were able to) blow them off the ball,” Ford said. “I think our run game is better.
"To make it even better is utilizing those speed guys we’ve got and those good hands people. If we can spread the field and make a defense play horizontally as well as vertically, that will be an improvement in our offense.”
On the defensive side, Ford said he felt the team’s biggest problem in 2018 was along the line.
This year, the defensive ends will be Laut and sophomore Jon Barlow with Adams backing them up. The tackles are West, Lee, and McDowell.
Ford said the defense works best when the defensive ends make plays and the tackles are getting upfield and pushing the pocket and the middle of the offensive line backwards.
“These guys are physical and strong enough to do that,” he said. “The next key has always been the middle linebackers. If they read the offensive lineman, they’re going to get to the ball a lot quicker. Once we get those two things working together, the line and the middle linebackers, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
The starting two linebackers are Price and Casby. Backing them up are Hunt and freshman TJ Bowling. The outside linebacker, called the “panther” position for the FHS defense, will be manned by Kyle, backed up by Couch and freshman Caleb Walker.
Starting cornerbacks are Flanagan and Holland. The strong safety is Hennen, and the free safety is Francis.
Laut will be kicking off and placekicking. Hennon is the punter and Kyle will be returning kicks along with Flanagan and Holland.
Ford will be calling the offense and defense this season. The assistant coaches include two FHS veterans and three newcomers. Jon Clauser and Brenden Jones return. New to the FHS staff are Chad Dunnahoo, Kody Tipton, and Nathan Geile. Clauser and Dunnahoo both played football at FHS. Jones played at Central, Tipton played at Lebanon, and Geile played at Valle.
Ford said he likes having coaches from different schools and with different backgrounds. He said they have been able to incorporate the things they’ve learned at other programs and teach those things to the Fredericktown players.
Fredericktown will be playing the same schedule as 2018. The Cats open the season at home, hosting Kennett, Aug. 30. They play the next three weeks on the road, at Herculaneum, Central, and Perryville. The team closes out September with Potosi at FHS.
Next are back to back contests against the Dragons. Oct. 4, FHS is at De Soto and Oct. 11 is Homecoming against Ste. Genevieve. October 18, the Cats travel to Doniphan, and they close out the regular season at home Oct. 25 against East Prairie. The opening round of district play will be Nov. 1.
