Boyd Lining Up Next For McKendree
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Isaac Boyd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at NCAA Division II program McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. Boyd had his senior season cut short by an injury after achieving Second Team all-state status as a junior defensive lineman for the Dragons, who shared the MAFC White Division title last fall. Boyd also placed second in his weight division at the 2018 Class 2 state wrestling tournament before returning just in time to qualify again last month. He is also a thrower for the SGHS track and field team. Also seated (from left) are his grandmother Mona Gretzmacher, father Michael Boyd, Jr., mother Dawn Boyd and grandfather Dave Dallas. Standing (from left) are juniors coach Doug Koenig, Ste. Genevieve head wrestling coach Jared Bonnell, athletic director Jeff Nix, head football coach Ken Weik and assistant football coach Adam Sherry.

