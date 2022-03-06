Bridges follows path of brothers

Central High School senior Jett Bridges recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA football and continue his education at Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo. He was selected to the Class 3 all-state Second Team last season after leading the Rebels to conference and district titles. Bridges completed 72 percent of his passes, and threw for 2.938 yards and 33 touchdowns with five interceptions while also rushing for 6.9 yards per carry and four scores over 13 games. Also seated are his parents Jason and Kelly Bridges. Standing, from left, are grandfather Robert O’Brien, Central head baseball coach Ronnie Calvird, assistant football coach Jacob Bollinger, head football coach Kory Schweiss and assistant football coach Mark Casey.