Bridges kicking for Missouri Valley

Central High School senior Justin Bridges signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to play football and continue his education at Missouri Valley College, a NAIA program located in Marshall, Mo. He plans to pursue a career in nursing. Bridges was a special teams standout for the Rebels, who went 33-13 overall during his four varsity seasons. He earned all-state First Team distinction as a kicker last fall after connecting on 7-of-11 field goals, and was perfect on attempts inside of 42 yards. Also seated are his father Jason Bridges and mother Kelly Bridges. Standing, from left, are Central head baseball and assistant football coach Ronnie Calvird, grandfather Bob O’Brien, brother Jett Bridges, Central head football coach Kory Schweiss, defensive coordinator P.J. Jones and head wrestling and assistant football coach Scott Aholt.