Central blanks Fredericktown for outright conference title

The Rebels delivered three consecutive three-and-out series on defense to begin the game, and turned favorable field position into quick points.

Bridges, who was 14-of-18 overall, needed just one play on his team’s second possession to hit Grant Manion down the right sideline for a bobbled and regathered catch and 52-yard touchdown.

Sophomore Casen Murphy made it 21-0 with a 69-yard catch on a seam route as Bridges operated from a clean pocket with 7:21 left in the opening period.

That same combination clicked on a 22-yard throw to the back of the end zone less than three minutes later. Bryant set up that score with a 21-yard catch while reversing direction and breaking at least three tackles.

Central was called for nine penalties in a lone negative aspect, and handed Fredericktown its initial first down after roughing the punter.

But Dylan Holifield and Tanden Burns answered with tackles in the backfield, leading to a midfield punt, and Central capitalized as receptions by Bryant and Schweiss enabled Holmes to break through from close range.

Schweiss finished with a team-high five receptions for 90 yards, including a 55-yarder on another deep ball from Bridges that pushed the margin to 42-0.