Central blanks Fredericktown for outright conference title

PARK HILLS – Even without its best player on the field, the Central football team was still more than capable of striking quickly while celebrating Homecoming on Friday night.
The state-ranked Rebels scored on seven straight possessions in the first half, forced four turnovers and blanked Fredericktown 61-0 to secure the MAFC White Division championship outright.
Senior quarterback Jett Bridges threw for school records of 419 yards and five touchdowns over the first 17 ½ minutes of the game, and Central (6-1, 4-0) remained on pace to clinch a No. 1 district seed – possibly by next weekend.
The Rebels compiled 307 total yards during a first quarter that fan favorite Kale Holmes capped with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 35-0 lead.
All-state running back Dayshawn Welch rested a sprained ankle in hopes of a return no later than week nine against Farmington. Central was also missing kicker Gabe Waggoner due to injury.
Fredericktown (1-6, 0-4) could not slow down the high-powered Central passing game, as Bridges fired scoring passes to four different receivers with impressive accuracy and touch.
He connected on third down to Jobe Bryant for 24 yards over the middle, and found Slade Schweiss for a gain of 11 before Ruger Sutton punctuated the opening seven-play drive with a 5-yard run.
The Rebels delivered three consecutive three-and-out series on defense to begin the game, and turned favorable field position into quick points.
Bridges, who was 14-of-18 overall, needed just one play on his team’s second possession to hit Grant Manion down the right sideline for a bobbled and regathered catch and 52-yard touchdown.
Sophomore Casen Murphy made it 21-0 with a 69-yard catch on a seam route as Bridges operated from a clean pocket with 7:21 left in the opening period.
That same combination clicked on a 22-yard throw to the back of the end zone less than three minutes later. Bryant set up that score with a 21-yard catch while reversing direction and breaking at least three tackles.
Central was called for nine penalties in a lone negative aspect, and handed Fredericktown its initial first down after roughing the punter.
But Dylan Holifield and Tanden Burns answered with tackles in the backfield, leading to a midfield punt, and Central capitalized as receptions by Bryant and Schweiss enabled Holmes to break through from close range.
Schweiss finished with a team-high five receptions for 90 yards, including a 55-yarder on another deep ball from Bridges that pushed the margin to 42-0.
Fredericktown generated its most consistent drive in response, and senior receiver Lane Sikes showed concentration to pull down a 21-yard catch in tight coverage on fourth down.
The Blackcats reached the Central 15, but quarterback Carter Cheaney was intercepted by Murphy in the first of three red-zone turnovers.
Zack Boyd grabbed a second pick for the Rebels before halftime, and Kannon Harlow recovered a fumbled pitch with less than three minutes to play.
Central carried a 49-0 lead at intermission, but not before sustaining apparent knee injuries to reserve linebacker Eithan Lee and lineman Troy Harris.
Bryant had 141 yards on four receptions overall, and earned 79 of that on a leaping grab near midfield and one sudden juke past his nearest defender to sprint the rest of the way.
Cheaney finished 10-of-21 passing for 121 yards. His struggles continued as a fumble was scooped by Aiden Govero for a 19-yard touchdown return on the opening snap of the third quarter.
Freshman Jaxon Jones tacked on a late 2-yard scoring run for the Rebels after Murphy bookended a string of four straight complete passes to Ty Schweiss and Harlow for first downs.
Central created four sacks with pressure, one each from Sutton and Sammy Callaway plus a pair from Nathan Weinhold within the same drive.
Sikes was the preferred target of Cheaney with six receptions for 84 yards. The Blackcats lost yardage on 13 separate plays, but committed just one penalty in defeat.
Cohlbe Dunnahoo provided two of his team’s longest gains of the night with a 17-yard run and 21-yard catch after being brought down by unblocked end Korbyn Pratt for a loss on his other reception.
Garrett Marler sacked Murphy on the final play of the first half, and cornerback Eli Aslinger broke up a dangerous pass intended for Slade Schweiss to highlight the Fredericktown defense.