STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central football team surged to the outright lead in the MAFC White Division on Friday night after its defense played a nearly flawless first half.
The Rebels recorded four sacks overall, including two by linebacker Blake Bolin, and got three rushing touchdowns from senior Gage Manion in a 31-14 victory at Ste. Genevieve.
Manion rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries, and Dayshawn Welch added 91 yards on 23 attempts as Central (3-2, 2-0) notched its third consecutive win.
Ste. Genevieve (2-3, 1-1) crossed midfield twice in the first half, but stalled on the game’s opening possession when a fourth-down pass missed the mark.
The Rebels then used a creative improvisation by quarterback Dylan Corcoran, who had an accurate passing night despite finishing 4-of-9, to strike on its initial drive.
A designed screen pass was well scouted by the Ste. Genevieve defense, but Corcoran reversed his direction to cross the field and found Bolin deep down the left side for a 43-yard gain.
Manion scored from the 2 on the next snap for a 7-0 lead, and Central quickly had the ball again following a quick three-and-out by the Dragons.
Trevor Johnson bolted through the left side for a 20-yard gain, then netted a 3-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
Ste. Genevieve quarterback Logan Gegg faced early pressure in the pocket, and was also brought down in the backfield by linemen Derontae Martin and Nate Greminger.
But his team started a possession at midfield after Payton Matthews returned a kickoff to midfield. The Dragons reached the Central 35 before Manion broke up a throw over the middle.
Central immediately capitalized two plays later. Manion broke a tackle and raced 60 yards along the right sideline for a sudden 21-0 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve struggled to gain consistent yardage on the ground, and was fortunate to avoid a turnover when center Coy Flieg covered a fumbled option pitch.
The Dragons would obtain their second defensive stop behind back-to-back tackles for loss by Bryce Tollinger and Charles Finley, but allowed one more score before the break.
Central reached the Ste. Genevieve 7 after patiently picking up three first downs over the last 3 ½ minutes, and Justin Bridges kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 24-0 halftime margin.
The Rebels went for the knockout on the first play of the third quarter, but a perfect throw on a wheel route from Corcoran went through the hands of Manion behind the secondary.
Ste. Genevieve stuffed Welch on a fourth-down carry at midfield, and established a measure of momentum by stretching the opposing secondary with deep passes.
Matthews caught a 34-yard strike against double coverage, and Austin Bullock snapped the shutout with a short touchdown run ahead of a failed conversion.
Central answered behind strong work from its offensive line, and overcame a holding penalty to restore a 31-6 advantage as Manion broke the plane from the 3 before being corralled.
Consecutive false start flags moved a field-goal attempt by Bridges to 55 yards, but the kick was pushed wide left despite having enough distance.
Ste. Genevieve capped the scoring with 32 seconds left in the third quarter, as a leaping 43-yard grab by Matthews set up a 1-yard dive by sophomore Zach Boyer.
The Dragons’ chances to draw closer concluded with Braydon Scherffius caught an 8-yard toss from Corcoran at the sticks to move the chains midway through the fourth.
A late fumble by Johnson was recovered by Ste. Genevieve for the game’s lone turnover. Boyer paced his club with 49 rushing yards while Trollinger and Matthews made three receptions each.
Bret Bieser escaped the grasp of three defenders during a brilliant individual effort, his potential 80-yard touchdown was negated in the final stanza when Gegg was penalized for crossing the line of scrimmage on the throw.
Martin tallied a team-high seven tackles for Central, which faces Potosi next week while Ste. Genevieve hosts Perryville.
