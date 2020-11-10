Central headlines First Team all-MAFC honors

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch easily established a new single-season rushing record at Central for the second consecutive year. Jake Murray was often there to pave the way.

Both players earned special distinction, and the Rebels were awarded 10 First Team selections as the MAFC White Division football coaches announced their all-conference honors on Monday.

Welch was named Offensive Player of the Year after compiling 1,859 yards on the ground over 10 games for Central, which finished 8-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Murray, a left guard, is offensive Lineman of the Year, and joined seniors Dale Propst and Brett Bieser of Ste. Genevieve and Fredericktown all-purpose star Malachi Kyle as double First team picks.

Central receiver Jobe Bryant is the lone First Team freshman in the conference after notching 576 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 catches.

Quarterback Jett Bridges, fellow junior Ruger Sutton at safety, and senior kicker Justin Bridges became unanimous choices along with Murray and Welch.