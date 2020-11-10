Central headlines First Team all-MAFC honors

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch easily established a new single-season rushing record at Central for the second consecutive year. Jake Murray was often there to pave the way.
Both players earned special distinction, and the Rebels were awarded 10 First Team selections as the MAFC White Division football coaches announced their all-conference honors on Monday.
Welch was named Offensive Player of the Year after compiling 1,859 yards on the ground over 10 games for Central, which finished 8-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Murray, a left guard, is offensive Lineman of the Year, and joined seniors Dale Propst and Brett Bieser of Ste. Genevieve and Fredericktown all-purpose star Malachi Kyle as double First team picks.
Central receiver Jobe Bryant is the lone First Team freshman in the conference after notching 576 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 catches.
Quarterback Jett Bridges, fellow junior Ruger Sutton at safety, and senior kicker Justin Bridges became unanimous choices along with Murray and Welch.
Middle linebacker Dylan Holifield picked up the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Rebels. Left tackle Jason Pyatt and linebacker Korbyn Pratt also landed on the First team.
Central never faced Perryville in conference play, and clinched first place in week 6 with a 31-26 home victory over Ste. Genevieve. Both clubs were eliminated from the district playoffs last Friday.
Propst served as an offensive tackle as the Dragons’ lone returner up front, and was deemed Defensive Lineman of the Year as an end force.
Bieser was recognized at linebacker and punter. Ste. Genevieve also features receiver Payton Matthews, flex player Zach Boyer and safety Klayton Squires on the First Team.
Kyle starred for struggling Fredericktown at running back and returner. He was also listed multiple times on last year’s First Team.
Cornerback Hunter Hennen and offensive lineman Brayden Lee were also listed in the top group for the Blackcats, who wound up playing Potosi twice due to other opponents canceling games amid COVID-19 concerns.
Senior left tackle Keki Ortiz made the First Team for the Trojans along with four defensive recipients – linemen Amondre McCaul and Bryce Reed, linebacker Levi Courtney and safety Blake Missey.
2020 MAFC White Division
First Team
QB: Jett Bridges – Central
RB: Dayshawn Welch – Central
RB: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown
WR: Jobe Bryant – Central
WR: Payton Matthews – Ste. Genevieve
FLEX: Zach Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Jake Murray – Central
OL: Jason Pyatt – Central
OL: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Brayden Lee – Fredericktown
OL: Keki Ortiz – Potosi
DB: Ruger Sutton – Central
DB: Klayton Squires – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Blake Missey – Potosi
DB: Hunter Hennen – Fredericktown
LB: Dylan Holifield – Central
LB: Korbyn Pratt – Central
LB: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Levi Courtney – Potosi
DE: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve
DE: Bryce Reed – Potosi
DT: Jake Murray – Central
DT: Amondre McCaul – Potosi
P: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve
K: Justin Bridges – Central
RET: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown
Second Team
QB: Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve
RB: Blake Henson – Potosi
RB: Wade Mercille – Potosi
WR: Grant Manion – Central
WR: Ruger Sutton – Central
FLEX: Dawson Camden – Perryville
OL: Jacob Coale – Central
OL: Colton Ketcherside – Central
OL: Thomas Picaut – Ste. Genevieve
OL: Davin Wheeler – Perryville
OL: Amondre McCaul – Potosi
DB: Jobe Bryant – Central
DB: Brett Richardson – Central
DB: Landon Rose – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Zane West – Potosi
LB: Jacob Johns – Ste. Genevieve
LB: Peyton Francis – Fredericktown
LB: Dylan Holt – Perryville
LB: Wyatt Knapp – Potosi
DE: Brayden Lee – Fredericktown
DE: Tanner Muse – Central
DT: Jason Pyatt – Central
DT: Mason Adams - Fredericktown
P: Justin Bridges – Central
K: Bryant Schwent – Ste. Genevieve
Honorable Mention
QB: Evan Burrows – Fredericktown
QB: Evan Daugherty – Perryville
WR: Slade Schweiss – Central
WR: Hunter Hennen – Fredericktown
OL: Zach Burr – Ste. Genevieve
DB: Ethan Gammon – Central
LB: Thomas O’Brien – Ste. Genevieve
DE: Xander Burke – Central
DE: Brayden Isgriggs – Potosi
DT: Thomas Hayden – Perryville
DT: Keki Ortiz – Potosi
Offensive Player of the Year: Dayshawn Welch – Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Holifield – Central
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jake Murray – Central
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve
