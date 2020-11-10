 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central headlines First Team all-MAFC honors
0 comments

Central headlines First Team all-MAFC honors

{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch easily established a new single-season rushing record at Central for the second consecutive year. Jake Murray was often there to pave the way.

Both players earned special distinction, and the Rebels were awarded 10 First Team selections as the MAFC White Division football coaches announced their all-conference honors on Monday.

Welch was named Offensive Player of the Year after compiling 1,859 yards on the ground over 10 games for Central, which finished 8-2 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Murray, a left guard, is offensive Lineman of the Year, and joined seniors Dale Propst and Brett Bieser of Ste. Genevieve and Fredericktown all-purpose star Malachi Kyle as double First team picks.

Central receiver Jobe Bryant is the lone First Team freshman in the conference after notching 576 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 catches.

Quarterback Jett Bridges, fellow junior Ruger Sutton at safety, and senior kicker Justin Bridges became unanimous choices along with Murray and Welch.

Middle linebacker Dylan Holifield picked up the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Rebels. Left tackle Jason Pyatt and linebacker Korbyn Pratt also landed on the First team.

Central never faced Perryville in conference play, and clinched first place in week 6 with a 31-26 home victory over Ste. Genevieve. Both clubs were eliminated from the district playoffs last Friday.

Propst served as an offensive tackle as the Dragons’ lone returner up front, and was deemed Defensive Lineman of the Year as an end force.

Bieser was recognized at linebacker and punter. Ste. Genevieve also features receiver Payton Matthews, flex player Zach Boyer and safety Klayton Squires on the First Team.

Kyle starred for struggling Fredericktown at running back and returner. He was also listed multiple times on last year’s First Team.

Cornerback Hunter Hennen and offensive lineman Brayden Lee were also listed in the top group for the Blackcats, who wound up playing Potosi twice due to other opponents canceling games amid COVID-19 concerns.

Senior left tackle Keki Ortiz made the First Team for the Trojans along with four defensive recipients – linemen Amondre McCaul and Bryce Reed, linebacker Levi Courtney and safety Blake Missey.

2020 MAFC White Division

First Team

QB: Jett Bridges – Central

RB: Dayshawn Welch – Central

RB: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown

WR: Jobe Bryant – Central

WR: Payton Matthews – Ste. Genevieve

FLEX: Zach Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

OL: Jake Murray – Central

OL: Jason Pyatt – Central

OL: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve

OL: Brayden Lee – Fredericktown

OL: Keki Ortiz – Potosi

DB: Ruger Sutton – Central

DB: Klayton Squires – Ste. Genevieve

DB: Blake Missey – Potosi

DB: Hunter Hennen – Fredericktown

LB: Dylan Holifield – Central

LB: Korbyn Pratt – Central

LB: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve

LB: Levi Courtney – Potosi

DE: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve

DE: Bryce Reed – Potosi

DT: Jake Murray – Central

DT: Amondre McCaul – Potosi

P: Brett Bieser – Ste. Genevieve

K: Justin Bridges – Central

RET: Malachi Kyle – Fredericktown

Second Team

QB: Aiden Boyer – Ste. Genevieve

RB: Blake Henson – Potosi

RB: Wade Mercille – Potosi

WR: Grant Manion – Central

WR: Ruger Sutton – Central

FLEX: Dawson Camden – Perryville

OL: Jacob Coale – Central

OL: Colton Ketcherside – Central

OL: Thomas Picaut – Ste. Genevieve

OL: Davin Wheeler – Perryville

OL: Amondre McCaul – Potosi

DB: Jobe Bryant – Central

DB: Brett Richardson – Central

DB: Landon Rose – Ste. Genevieve

DB: Zane West – Potosi

LB: Jacob Johns – Ste. Genevieve

LB: Peyton Francis – Fredericktown

LB: Dylan Holt – Perryville

LB: Wyatt Knapp – Potosi

DE: Brayden Lee – Fredericktown

DE: Tanner Muse – Central

DT: Jason Pyatt – Central

DT: Mason Adams - Fredericktown

P: Justin Bridges – Central

K: Bryant Schwent – Ste. Genevieve

Honorable Mention

QB: Evan Burrows – Fredericktown

QB: Evan Daugherty – Perryville

WR: Slade Schweiss – Central

WR: Hunter Hennen – Fredericktown

OL: Zach Burr – Ste. Genevieve

DB: Ethan Gammon – Central

LB: Thomas O’Brien – Ste. Genevieve

DE: Xander Burke – Central

DE: Brayden Isgriggs – Potosi

DT: Thomas Hayden – Perryville

DT: Keki Ortiz – Potosi

Offensive Player of the Year: Dayshawn Welch – Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Holifield – Central

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jake Murray – Central

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Dale Propst – Ste. Genevieve

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News