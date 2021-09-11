Central holds Perryville without first down

PARK HILLS – The Central football team kicked off the conference season in absolutely dominating fashion.
The Rebels routed Perryville 76-0 on Friday night at home.
The Central defense held the Pirates to zero first downs and negative 34 yards of offense, and in turn, the Rebels offense gained 537 total yards (244 passing and 293 rushing).
“I thought we played fast tonight, which were one of our goals,” Central coach Kory Schweiss said. “We executed really well on both sides of the ball. I don't think we gave up a first down on defense. And on offense, I guess we scored every time we had the ball. So it's hard to do much better than that.”
Central (2-1) scored six touchdowns in the first half, four in the first quarter.
Perryville (1-2) got the ball first, but after three and out, the Rebels blocked the punt and scored a safety.
Four plays later, senior running back Dayshawn Welch rushed 24 yards for the Rebels first touchdown.
Welch scored four rushing touchdowns, all in the first half.
The Pirates fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Central sophomore Jobe Bryant recovered. After a 17-yard pass from senior quarterback Jett Bridges to senior wide receiver Slade Schweiss, Welch scored from 20 yards out.
After a punt by Perryville, Bridges got in on the scoring action with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Another Pirates punt later, Bridges completed two 11-yard passes and Welch rushed for a 23-yard touchdown.
Central’s first of two turnovers came after another Perryville punt. On first down, Bridges threw to Bryant, who juggled the pass before it was intercepted by a nearby defender.
But the Rebels quickly recovered and forced Perryville to punt again after two sacks by senior defensive lineman Troy Harris.
Five plays later, Central had a touchdown pass called back after a penalty, but on the very next play, scored on a 28-yard pass from Bridges to senior wide receiver Grant Manion.
The Pirates were forced to punt again, but Bryant fumbled and Perryville recovered. Two plays later, the Rebels got revenge by forcing a fumble of their own.
On the next play, Central again had a touchdown pass called back for a penalty. But the Rebels recovered quickly, and Welch ran in for a 30-yard touchdown.
After another Perryville punt, senior running back/wide receiver Ruger Sutton scored for Central on a 7-yard run to give the Rebels a 50-0 lead at halftime.
Central struggled with penalties, 10 of its 12 coming in the first half.
“We had a lot of penalties obviously,” Kory Schweiss said. “Some of them were probably deserving, some maybe not. But I thought the boys played really hard.”
In the second half, the Rebels rested their seniors. With the running clock, Central scored four touchdowns and forced two more turnovers.
Kory Schweiss said he doesn’t know if Central has ever scored this many points before.
“It wasn't even like we're trying to score a ton of points,” he said. “Our young kids at the end of the game were just making plays. It was crazy. I'm proud them. We played a whole second half without any seniors and for them to still do what they did. Because I know a lot of people are thinking that we're going to be rebuilding next year, but I think we showed tonight that we've got a lot of pretty good talent underneath.”
Sophomore quarterback Casen Murphy, who took over for Bridges, scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Bryant.
Freshman running back Jaxon Jones got in on the scoring action with a 19-yard rushing touchdown and 18-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jailen Welch.
In the second half, the Pirates punted once and fumbled twice, once on a kickoff. The Rebels recovered both fumbles.
Dayshawn Welch led Central in rushing with 153 yards.
Also in the first half, Bridges had 161 yards passing, 21 yards rushing, and two touchdowns – one rushing and one passing. He threw just two incomplete passes.
Slade Schweiss had 66 yards receiving and Manion added 65 more. Bryant notched 58 yards receiving, including his 39-yard touchdown catch in the second half.
Murphy produced 65 yards passing and 70 yards rushing for two scores. Jones added 50 yards rushing and 18 yards passing for two touchdowns.
The Rebels held the Pirates to negative 18 yards passing and negative nine yards rushing in the first half. Perryville was limited to negative seven yards rushing after the break.
Central will host Cuba next Friday.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.