Central holds Perryville without first down

“We had a lot of penalties obviously,” Kory Schweiss said. “Some of them were probably deserving, some maybe not. But I thought the boys played really hard.”

In the second half, the Rebels rested their seniors. With the running clock, Central scored four touchdowns and forced two more turnovers.

Kory Schweiss said he doesn’t know if Central has ever scored this many points before.

“It wasn't even like we're trying to score a ton of points,” he said. “Our young kids at the end of the game were just making plays. It was crazy. I'm proud them. We played a whole second half without any seniors and for them to still do what they did. Because I know a lot of people are thinking that we're going to be rebuilding next year, but I think we showed tonight that we've got a lot of pretty good talent underneath.”

Sophomore quarterback Casen Murphy, who took over for Bridges, scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Bryant.

Freshman running back Jaxon Jones got in on the scoring action with a 19-yard rushing touchdown and 18-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jailen Welch.

In the second half, the Pirates punted once and fumbled twice, once on a kickoff. The Rebels recovered both fumbles.