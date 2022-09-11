Central mangles Potosi defense for home rout

PARK HILLS – No matter which plays the Central offensive coaches chose to call Friday evening, everything was clicking throughout the first half.

Junior quarterback Casen Murphy sharpened his accuracy in comparison to the previous game, and gashed the Potosi defense with his feet for six total touchdowns in the MAFC White Division opener.

The explosive Rebels found the end zone six different times within their first 11 snaps from scrimmage, and overwhelmed the visiting Trojans 55-20.

Central (3-0, 1-0) also thrived defensively by forcing four turnovers, and intended to rest its starters after carrying a dominant 49-7 advantage into halftime.

Potosi (1-2, 0-1) was not ready to concede defeat so soon. Head coach Dylan Wyrick kept many of his first-string players on the field for the duration, and also attempted two onside kicks in the second half.

Rebels coach Kory Schweiss countered by sending his starting out for the final series. Murphy bolted 9 yards on a keeper for his fourth rushing score, and a restored turbo clock expired upon the resulting kickoff return.

Murphy netted 88 yards on six carries, and was equally efficient through the air by completing 6-of-7 throws for 183 yards.

Potosi endured a second rough performance in a row since beating St. Clair in the season opener. The confined triple option of Farmington wore the Trojans down in the fourth quarter last week.

Central presented a more diverse challenge with greater area of turf to cover, and found several alleys to create large gains in a hurry.

Jailen Welch earned the start in place of injured tailback Jaxon Jones, and popped free for 35 yards on his first touch. Murphy scored two plays later on a scamper from the 11.

Jobe Bryant made the first of several dynamic plays on the ensuing Potosi possession. The all-state junior followed his over-the-shoulder interception with an elusive 41-yard return.

The Rebels began their next drive at the Potosi 15, and needed one play to capitalize when Bryant curled and caught a touchdown pass from Murphy.

Senior quarterback Blake Coleman was slowed by three picks despite connecting with seven separate receivers for a second straight game, but guided the Trojans on a promising scoring drive.

J.T. Cross returned to action after tweaking an ankle last weekend, and surged ahead 23 yards before Coleman faked a throw and cut toward the middle for a 6-yard touchdown.

Central promptly answered with a 50-yard catch by Bryant in stride. Murphy overcame a holding penalty on first-and-goal with a 15-yard touchdown on a draw that restored a 21-7 advantage late in the first quarter.

Three flags hampered the next Potosi possession before Kendall Horton broke up a third-down pass, and the margin widened when Murphy raced 40 yards on the first play of the second quarter.

Subsequent interceptions by Kannon Harlow and Horton helped break the game open as Bryant sprinted 80 yards untouched on a sweep, and Caden Casey got behind the secondary for a 74-yard scoring catch.

Defensive end Triston Stewart had a tackle for loss in the opening minute, and added a sack among his team-high five tackles before intermission.

Bryant moved the ball into Potosi territory with a 30-yard punt return, and Welch squirted through the middle for a 7-yard TD with 48 seconds left.

Central elected to kneel after Sammy Callaway recovered a fumble, then began the third quarter with its starting offense on the sideline, ultimately punting on the heels of an errant snap.

Potosi drew closer as Luke Brabham broke a tackle in space, and accelerated down the right side for a 25-yard touchdown catch.

Gavin Portell paced the Trojans with 41 yards on three receptions, and gained 20 on a catch in traffic before Coleman scored on a 4-yard keeper with 4:06 to play.

Casey ended with a game-high 114 yards on two receptions after picking up 40 on a crossing strike in the closing moments. The Rebels will travel to Cape Central on Friday.

Central averaged more than 20 yards on 12 rushing attempts as a team, and welcomed back injured all-state guard Evan Weiss to the offensive line.

Coleman was 15-of-26 overall for 153 yards. Zane West secured the longest gain for the Trojans with a leaping 30-yard catch in the second quarter.

Cross tallied 50 yards on eight carries for Potosi, which faces another state-ranked conference foe as Valle Catholic invades in week 4.