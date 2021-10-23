Central picks Farmington defense apart for victory

A deep pass toward Bishop was broken up by Richardson, but a fourth catch on the drive enabled Felker to punch his way across from the one with 16 seconds left.

Central carried a 28-14 advantage back from the locker room, and Welch delivered the first of his two massive touchdown runs from 54 yards on the first play of the third quarter.

The sudden jolt ultimately deflated the Knights, who committed a special teams miscue moments later when Pyatt broke through the protection to block and recover a punt.

Bridges capped his enormous game with a 37-yard pass that was nearly intercepted by Cunningham, but instead caromed to Bryant, who slipped free to reach the end zone for a 42-14 cushion.

Triston Stewart sacked Felker after Farmington secured two first downs on the next drive, and Central took over from its own 12 following a punt.

Welch broke an initial tackle and raced 88 yards one play later to invoke the turbo clock with 10:30 left, although defensive lineman Marshall Murphy was clearly held nearby without a flag being thrown.