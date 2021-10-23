Central picks Farmington defense apart for victory

FARMINGTON – Part of a Central football roster blessed with explosive and more heralded playmakers, Grant Manion commanded his own spotlight on Friday night.
The senior forced a pair of defensive takeaways, and promptly capitalized on the latter with a long touchdown catch as the seventh-ranked Rebels struck quickly and often.
Dayshawn Welch compiled a whopping 262 total yards and four scores on nine offensive touches, and Central dominated neighboring rival Farmington 49-14 in the regular season finale.
Quarterback Jett Bridges continued his sensational senior season with five more touchdown passes, equaling his career high set two weeks earlier at home against Fredericktown.
He was a perfect 14-of-14 in the first half while gashing the Farmington defense with precision and elevated tempo, and finished 15-of-16 overall for 293 yards.
Central (8-1) notched its seventh consecutive win and arguably most impressive of the season before entering a bye week as the top seed for the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.
Dylan Holifield, Xander Burke, Brett Richardson and Korbyn Pratt each made seven tackles, and the Rebels limited a usually prolific Farmington rushing attack to just 84 yards.
Farmington (6-3) never attempted a single pass during its impressive road victory at Festus last week, but threw a shocking 22 times against Central once trailing early.
Senior wideout Jake Bishop finished with a career-high 13 catches for 152 yards after totaling eight receptions through the previous eight contests.
Drew Felker was 13-of-20 passing for 124 yards, often under considerable pressure out of the option, and scored both touchdowns for the Knights on short keepers.
Despite the lopsided home loss, Farmington still secured the No. 3 seed in Class 4, District 1, and will host Perryville next Friday to earn a potential semifinal clash with North County.
Sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham picked up 18 yards on his first and longest run during the opening series of the game, but a third-down tackle in the backfield by Burke forced an eventual punt.
Central needed just one offensive play to move in front as Bridges faked motion to his right and flipped a short screen the other way to Welch for a resounding 80-yard touchdown.
Welch played just eight snaps last week against University City as a precautionary measure while rebounding from a sprained ankle. The all-stater looked plenty healthy on his initial burst through a vacant middle.
Farmington went backward on an illegal shift penalty and Holifield tackle for loss on the next possession, and Central wasted no time padding its lead.
Bridges hit Ruger Sutton on a slant for 21 yards, then converted a third-and-10 throw to Manion before guiding Sutton with pinpoint touch on a 13-yard touchdown toss to the right pylon.
Cunningham sparked the Knights with an ensuing 46-yard kickoff return to the Central 33, and played a prominent role during a trick play that helped them cash in.
He received the pitch from Felker on a sweep, and stopped to release a 33-yard strike on second down that Bishop leaped to corral at the 2. Felker followed center Jaden Oyler to score three plays later.
Farmington added momentum when Pratt coughed up the ensuing kick return and Cunningham fell on the fumble at the Central 42.
Manion seized it right back for the Rebels moments later with a leaping interception while losing a shoe. His team covered 74 yards on an ensuing sequence spanning seven quick plays.
Bridges went 5-of-5 on the drive, including a 25-yard screen to Sutton that reached the Farmington 10. Welch then showed power and speed to turn a potential loss into a sparkling result.
Linebacker Brady Cook made a brilliant read on a swing pass, but Welch absorbed his high contact and bounced away before sprinting right for a dazzling 8-yard touchdown.
Freshman kicker Rilan Smith was flawless on seven extra points for the Rebels, whose resulting 21-7 lead with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter increased less than two minutes later.
Manion tore the football away from Cunningham near the sideline, and gained control in the air before being knocked out of bounds on the Knights’ second costly turnover.
On the next snap in Farmington territory, Bridges lofted another pass on target as Manion burned his defender on a fly route down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.
Bridges unleashed his lone incomplete pass in the third quarter, and will enter the postseason with 26 TD throws and only three interceptions this year.
The Knights offered a promising response before halftime while overcoming tackles for loss by safety Jobe Bryant and defensive end Jason Pyatt.
Felker and Bishop moved the chains on fourth-and-4, then connected for 16 yards on third-and-14 as Bishop muscled through a hit to surpass the sticks.
A deep pass toward Bishop was broken up by Richardson, but a fourth catch on the drive enabled Felker to punch his way across from the one with 16 seconds left.
Central carried a 28-14 advantage back from the locker room, and Welch delivered the first of his two massive touchdown runs from 54 yards on the first play of the third quarter.
The sudden jolt ultimately deflated the Knights, who committed a special teams miscue moments later when Pyatt broke through the protection to block and recover a punt.
Bridges capped his enormous game with a 37-yard pass that was nearly intercepted by Cunningham, but instead caromed to Bryant, who slipped free to reach the end zone for a 42-14 cushion.
Triston Stewart sacked Felker after Farmington secured two first downs on the next drive, and Central took over from its own 12 following a punt.
Welch broke an initial tackle and raced 88 yards one play later to invoke the turbo clock with 10:30 left, although defensive lineman Marshall Murphy was clearly held nearby without a flag being thrown.
Welch finished with 173 yards on six carries. Sutton had 86 yards on six receptions – all during the first half – while Slade Schweiss and Ty Schweiss were among six Rebels with at least one catch.