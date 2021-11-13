Central pummels Kennett for district championship

PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.
The Rebels surged past 500 yards of total offense, and unseated the three-year reign of Kennett atop Class 3, District 1 with a convincing 51-14 victory on Friday night.
Jett Bridges threw four touchdown passes, including his first two snaps of the third quarter, and rushed for two more scores as Central (10-1) secured its first title since 2017.
Kennett (8-3) previously ended a six-year streak of state playoff appearances by the Rebels, who featured emerging freshman running back Dayshawn Welch at the time on a cold night in the Missouri Bootheel.
Welch has since become a two-time all-state performer, and was the one left standing when two Indians converged to deliver a powerful wallop along the sideline in the second quarter Friday night.
Welch finished with 82 yards on a modest nine carries as Kennett loaded the defensive box against him, and added a crucial 46-yard touchdown catch just before halftime.
Sophomore Jobe Bryant provided two more touchdowns on a team-high five receptions for 111 yards, and also secured a pivotal early takeaway.
Jett Bridges, still in pursuit of various passing records set at Central by older brother Jake, scrambled along the right sideline and cut back for a 25-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
His second TD keeper covered 24 yards in the other direction as receiver Grant Manion provided a key block, and Central scored on four of its first five possessions to build a 29-0 lead.
Kennett brought its own excellent running back with senior Jordan Jarrett, but squandered favorable field position and two promising red-zone drives during the first half.
Jarrett finished with 214 yards on 24 carries, including a 75-yard burst once the outcome was decided, but lost a costly fumble after reaching the first-down mark during the game’s opening series.
Bryant recovered at the Kennett 47, and the Rebels capitalized just seven plays later. Bridges opened with a 10-yard pass to Ruger Sutton before finding the end zone himself on second-and-13.
The Indians threatened to answer after a facemask penalty negated a Central sack, but stalled at the 12 when a direct snap slipped through the hands of Jarrett and resulted in a sizable loss on fourth-and-1.
Bridges then connected with Bryant three times on the ensuing possession, and an accurate throw on a flag route from 14 yards out made it 13-0.
Kennett missed a subsequent chance to score from the Rebels’ 18 when two separate players bobbled the ball on a planned reverse, and had a Jarrett touchdown run called back for holding in the second quarter.
Central pushed the margin to 21-0 on a 43-yard scamper by Welch, who also added a 2-point conversion with 5:56 left before intermission. Bridges helped the drive with a 21-yard run that concluded with a late hit penalty by the Indians, who had already lost a starting lineman to an objection for kicking an opposing player.
The Rebels tightened defensively with two straight three-and-out series, forcing Kennett into a less comfortable passing game that ultimately went 0-for-9 overall.
The Indians eventually capitalized on a short punt that was downed at the Central 32, and notched its first points as Daniel Boatman carved through the middle for a 12-yard touchdown run.
Central took over with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter, and responded on a huge third-and-21 play after Kennett safety Marshall Rodgers sacked Bridges for an 11-yard loss.
Bridges rolled right with the flow of the formation moving left, and tossed in close proximity to Welch, who eluded one defender and sprinted all the way untouched.
A two-point pass was on target to Slade Schweiss, who had an earlier drop after beating his defender deep, and a sack by outside linebacker Korbyn Pratt preserved a 39-6 halftime advantage.
Sutton made 10 tackles and registered a sack while Ty Schweiss added seven stops in the victory. The Rebels needed just 15 seconds after the break to invoke a turbo clock.
Bryant caught a short pass in the second level, pivoted across the field while dodging two potential tacklers and exploded 55 yards on the initial play of the third quarter.
Bridges ended his night 15-of-22 for 325 yards after hitting Slade Schweiss on a 66-yard slant on the next Central snap to further pull away. He also rushed five times for 76 yards.
Back-up quarterback Casen Murphy was 3-of-7 passing for 26 yards, and Hunter Pirtle chipped in a late 25-yard carry for Central. Manion made three receptions for 41 yards, and Sutton had four catches.
Central will host the Class 3 state quarterfinal round next Friday against top-ranked St. Mary’s, which routed No. 2 Valle Catholic 55-7 for the District 2 crown in St. Louis.