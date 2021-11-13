Central pummels Kennett for district championship

Jett Bridges, still in pursuit of various passing records set at Central by older brother Jake, scrambled along the right sideline and cut back for a 25-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

His second TD keeper covered 24 yards in the other direction as receiver Grant Manion provided a key block, and Central scored on four of its first five possessions to build a 29-0 lead.

Kennett brought its own excellent running back with senior Jordan Jarrett, but squandered favorable field position and two promising red-zone drives during the first half.

Jarrett finished with 214 yards on 24 carries, including a 75-yard burst once the outcome was decided, but lost a costly fumble after reaching the first-down mark during the game’s opening series.

Bryant recovered at the Kennett 47, and the Rebels capitalized just seven plays later. Bridges opened with a 10-yard pass to Ruger Sutton before finding the end zone himself on second-and-13.

The Indians threatened to answer after a facemask penalty negated a Central sack, but stalled at the 12 when a direct snap slipped through the hands of Jarrett and resulted in a sizable loss on fourth-and-1.