Central returns main pieces of dangerous offense

PARK HILLS – The Central football program capped a superb 2020 regular season with a hard-fought and exhilarating 17-14 victory over neighbor and Class 5 power Farmington.

But strange circumstances amid a most unusual year statewide put the Rebels in an unenviable position despite holding the top seed and home-field advantage for the district playoffs.

Cardinal Ritter began its season later than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis, and was placed in Class 3, District 2 weeks after team assignments were originally established.

The loaded Lions were headlined by 5-star prospect Luther Burden, Jr., who since transferred across the river to East St. Louis, and routed the top-seeded Rebels in week 11.

Ritter started 0-3 against premium opponents Helias Catholic, Jackson and Francis Howell – the first two won subsequent state titles – but soon surged into the Class 3 semifinals.

“If not for an unfortunate incident by MSHSAA placing and seeding Cardinal Ritter where they were, we should have had another double-digit win season,” 18th-year Central head coach Kory Schweiss commented in a released statement.