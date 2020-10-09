Central rolls to 61-7 victory over Blackcats

FREDERICKTOWN -- In winning their first six games this season, the Central Rebels averaged 37 points per game.

After falling behind 7-0, Friday at Fredericktown, the Rebels scored 51 unanswered points in the first half, including 40 in the second quarter.

Central won the game 61-7 to improve to 7-0.

The Blackcats, 1-4, received the opening kickoff and took over at their own 23 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Senior tailback Malachi Kyle found a crease in the Rebels’ defense and out-raced the Central defenders for a 77-yard touchdown. TJ Bowling’s kick made it 7-0 just 21 seconds into the game.

Central mishandled the ensuing kickoff and had to start from its own 2. But Dayshawn Welch got Central to midfield with a 48-yard run.

After two completed passes by Central quarterback Jett Bridges, Welch capped off the drive. He picked up four yards to the 14, then 10 yards and finally scored from 4 yards out. Justin Bridges’ PAT made it 7-7 with 9:54 to play in the first quarter.

Fredericktown moved the ball to midfield before having to punt on its next drive. Central then started at its 20.