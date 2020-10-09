Central rolls to 61-7 victory over Blackcats

FREDERICKTOWN -- In winning their first six games this season, the Central Rebels averaged 37 points per game.
After falling behind 7-0, Friday at Fredericktown, the Rebels scored 51 unanswered points in the first half, including 40 in the second quarter.
Central won the game 61-7 to improve to 7-0.
The Blackcats, 1-4, received the opening kickoff and took over at their own 23 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Senior tailback Malachi Kyle found a crease in the Rebels’ defense and out-raced the Central defenders for a 77-yard touchdown. TJ Bowling’s kick made it 7-0 just 21 seconds into the game.
Central mishandled the ensuing kickoff and had to start from its own 2. But Dayshawn Welch got Central to midfield with a 48-yard run.
After two completed passes by Central quarterback Jett Bridges, Welch capped off the drive. He picked up four yards to the 14, then 10 yards and finally scored from 4 yards out. Justin Bridges’ PAT made it 7-7 with 9:54 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown moved the ball to midfield before having to punt on its next drive. Central then started at its 20.
Despite three false start penalties, the Rebels completed a 15-play drive with another Welch touchdown run. This one came from the five yard line, and Central led 14-0 with 1:32 to play in the first quarter.
Fredericktown had a 14-play drive of its own, but was forced to punt. Central took over at its 18 with 9:04 to play in the half, and marched down the field with the big play coming on a 35-yard pass from Bridges to Jobe Bryant.
Welch followed with another 5-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7 with 7:44 to play in the half.
Welch scored his fourth touchdown from 39 yards out following a Brett Richardson interception. Another Richardson interception led to another quick score.
Bridges passed to Slade Shweiss and it was 34-7 after the extra point was blocked. Ruger Sutton got a touchdown run after a Casen Murphy pick.
A fourth consecutive forced turnover led to a 12-yard TD pass from Bridges to Sutton. A tipped pass led to a interception returned for a touchdown by Central’s Eligh Dyess, and Central was cruising 54-7 with 58.4 seconds on the clock.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. In the fourth, Evan Proffer scored for Central on a 3-yard run with 2:44 to play.
The Rebels will put their undefeated record on the line against Seckman, next week at home. The Cats will welcome Doniphan for Homecoming.
