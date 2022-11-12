Central seals redemption, beats Valle in district final

STE. GENEVIEVE – Central football coach Kory Schweiss spent time ahead of an anticipated rematch with Valle Catholic issuing constant reminders of what could have been.

The Rebels had established a nine-point lead during the fourth quarter at Fr. John Dempsey Field in late September, only to watch the Warriors erupt for 19 unanswered in an emphatic comeback.

Fast forward six weeks, and Central found itself in an almost identical position with the Class 3, District 1 championship at stake. The exact same score, but a much different result this time.

Jobe Bryant scored three touchdowns, including a pivotal 87-yard return of a blocked field goal, and the eighth-ranked Rebels forced five turnovers in a 30-21 triumph for the title.

Casen Murphy capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that he earlier extended on a brilliant scramble with a 1-yard keeper, and first-year kicker Mason Williams booted the crucial extra point.

Schweiss peered toward the scoreboard, and could not help but notice the irony. In his mind, the new score was more than simple coincidence.

“I told the boys afterwards that I’m a big believer in the Good Lord,” he said. “We had that score posted all over the school and all over the weight room all week long, '30-21, with eight minutes to go.'

“We got up 30-21 with 6:59 left, and I called the kids over and said, ‘This is what you’ve been looking at all week.’ It’s was crazy, and then that ended up being the final. I’ve had signs from God before, but this might rank up there with the shooting star from 2010.”

Central (11-1) closed the deal with three sacks – two by defensive end Triston Stewart and one by Williams from his linebacker spot on fourth down – during the ensuing defensive series.

Valle Catholic (10-1) turned in desperation to a struggling passing attack once trailing by two possessions. Top receiver Sam Drury was unavailable down the stretch due to a possible concussion.

Senior quarterback Chase Fallert finished 10-of-23 overall for 108 yards. His third interception occurred on the final play of the game as Kannon Harlow had coverage in the end zone.

“They’re certainly a good football team and are coached really well,” Valle Catholic coach Judd Naeger said. “Our kids played really hard. I think we’re two of the better teams in Class 3."

Murphy completed 14-of-23 passes for 150 yards, and provided two picks on the defensive side at safety. His nimble feet and creativity were equally lethal under pressure despite being corralled on several occasions.

Harlow made a juggling catch while sandwiched by two defenders, and broke away for a potential 75-yard touchdown late in the third quarter with Central leading 23-21.

But an illegal formation flag – one of 10 penalties called against the Rebels – erased the remarkable effort and soon created a third-and-18 situation.

Murphy refused to panic on an ensuing blitz as every Valle Catholic lineman approached closely enough to make contact. He somehow escaped each threat and gained 19 yards on a final lunge to move the chains.

Caden Casey made a sliding catch to convert on third-and-7, and Harlow picked up 14 yards on a swing pass before Murphy scored.

“It seemed like every time something good happened, we would have a penalty. For us to overcome all of this, even going into halftime with a lead, was pretty impressive,” Schweiss said. “In the second half, I thought we did a lot better job of executing, taking time to breathe and getting first downs to keep the ball out of their hands.”

Bryant matched Murphy with 81 rushing yards each, and Jaxon Jones had five receptions. The Rebels will travel to top-ranked Cardinal Ritter next Saturday for a state quarterfinal clash.

Valle Catholic entered the game ranked second in Class 3, and registered five sacks from Carson Tucker, Jacob Calbreath, Tim Okenfuss, Jacob Elbert and Cohen Gibbs in defeat.

Chase Fallert put the Warriors ahead 7-0 with 58-yard scamper after breaking a couple of tackles near the sideline. He finished with 89 yards on 10 carries.

Central created the first turnover when Rylan Fallert coughed up the opening kickoff and Ty Schweiss recovered. But two holding penalties squandered the immediate scoring chance.

Drury recovered a Harlow fumble on the next possession, but Bryce Giesler had the ball jarred loose for a Bryant recovery at the Valle Catholic 30 before the first quarter concluded.

“We have been creating turnovers all year. It’s really unbelievable,” Schweiss said. “We definitely set our season record tonight for team turnovers, and already had the record for defensive points. This is a team effort. It’s all three phases, all the time. Nothing different tonight.”

With the teams encountering their coldest weather this season, Murphy zipped a tying 6-yard slant to Bryant with 11:29 left until halftime.

Giesler, who notched 79 yards on just nine carries, atoned for his miscue with a 25-yard touchdown to regain a 14-7 lead after Drury reeled in a sensational 32-yard catch against single coverage.

Murphy countered with a 33-yard keeper across midfield, and again found Bryant on a deep crossing route for a 16-yard touchdown following a false start penalty midway through the second quarter.

The Rebels gathered momentum when Murphy intercepted a throw over the middle moments later, and capitalized after converting on fourth-and-inches from their own 35.

Bryant changed directions in the backfield, and shuffled between a crowd of defenders to gain 43 yards on a dazzling run. Schweiss was soon faced with a tough decision.

With help from an enticing breeze, the coach sent Williams out for a 38-yard field goal. Easily his longest attempt of the season, it rattled off the left upright and caromed through for a 17-14 lead.

Valle Catholic had an inspired start to the third quarter. Okenfuss overpowered blockers for a sack and batted pass within an initial defensive three-and-out.

Drury returned the resulting punt 36 yards to the Central 2, and Chase Fallert regained a 21-17 edge with an easy keeper on the next snap.

Although Harlow made a 27-yard catch after a 40-yard gain by Bryant was called back for holding, Central was eventually inclined to punt again.

Grant Fallert sparked another promising Valle march with a 36-yard receiver sweep, but it turned disastrous in a blink when kickoff specialist Isaac Basler was tapped to try a field goal.

If the previous bounce on Williams’ made kick was not an encouraging sign of destiny for the Rebels, then perhaps the deflection as Basler stepped into his attempt convinced a few more to believe.

The ball fluttered directly into the waiting arms of Bryant, who delivered his latest highlight-reel return by bolting to the right and suddenly traversing the width of the field for the go-ahead score.

“That was the play of the game, and the field goal that Mason hit was also big,” Schweiss said. “It was one of those things where special teams are huge… For [Bryant] to still get a special teams touchdown when there’s no way they were going to kick it to him is just amazing.”

Rylan Fallert had a team-high four receptions and 31 yards for the Warriors, who usurped Central as the MAFC White Division champion after joining the conference this year.

Former high school teammates Schweiss and Naeger embraced following the marquee battle. They each took over their respective programs in 2003. Valle Catholic has since won six state titles.

The Rebels captured their ninth district crown in 13 years. When asked where this one stood among the others, Schweiss rated it No. 1 without hesitation.

“This is the best team we’ve ever beaten to win a district. I don’t think there’s any question,” Schweiss said. “I think we’ve played some really good Ste. Gen. teams over the years, but this is a team that a lot of people down here believed could compete with the best Valle teams of all time. It’s a testament to our kids, and I think it’s awesome.”