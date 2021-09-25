Central shows explosive capability to rout Potosi

Potosi (1-4, 1-2) began the second half situated at the Central 47 following an excellent kickoff return by Luke Brabham that saw kicker Gabe Waggoner save a touchdown as the last man to beat.

But the frustration would only pile up against the Trojans from there. They yielded two sacks in three plays to Korbyn Pratt and Triston Stewart, the second of which resulted in a safety and 37-7 margin.

Central added to the lead moments later when Bridges shrugged off an initial defender, rolled to his left and found Dayshawn Welch, who broke free along the sideline and made two more men miss for a 40-yard TD.

Welch also netted the Rebels’ first three touchdowns of the night on rushing plays, and had 94 yards on 15 carries after scoring a school-record five times on the ground last week against Cuba.

Murphy pushed the difference to 51-7 with an interception and 52-yard return down the right sideline for his second pick-six of the season.

With the turbo clock established, he leaped in front of top Potosi receiver Gavin Portell to snatch a deep throw on the final play of the third quarter in the end zone.