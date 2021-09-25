Central shows explosive capability to rout Potosi

POTOSI – Casen Murphy has emerged as the likely quarterback of the future for the Central football team once all-conference senior Jett Bridges graduates this spring.
The sophomore has already carved out a key role in the defensive secondary, however, and delivered three big takeaways on Friday night to help the Rebels crash the Homecoming party at Potosi.
The state-ranked Rebels exploded for 23 points in a short span of 3 minutes, 15 seconds out of halftime, and continued their string of high-scoring performances with a 64-7 blowout.
Central (4-1, 2-0) forced four turnovers for the game, and sacked Trojans quarterback Blake Coleman twice while intercepting him three times in the third quarter alone.
Bridges completed his final three passes for touchdowns among an efficient 14-of-19 overall for 258 yards, and remarkably escaped heavy pressure on a couple of sizable gains.
Ruger Sutton made a team-high 10 tackles, and picked off a throw over the middle on the first series after the Rebels carried a 28-7 lead into the break.
Two plays later, Bridges threw a quick screen to sophomore receiver Jobe Bryant, who crossed behind paving downfield blocks from center Logan Murray and right tackle Jacob Coale for a 51-yard touchdown.
Bryant finished with seven receptions for 123 yards, and notched his first of two scores on a similar play with 1:06 left in the second quarter after two accurate passes from Bridges were dropped.
Potosi (1-4, 1-2) began the second half situated at the Central 47 following an excellent kickoff return by Luke Brabham that saw kicker Gabe Waggoner save a touchdown as the last man to beat.
But the frustration would only pile up against the Trojans from there. They yielded two sacks in three plays to Korbyn Pratt and Triston Stewart, the second of which resulted in a safety and 37-7 margin.
Central added to the lead moments later when Bridges shrugged off an initial defender, rolled to his left and found Dayshawn Welch, who broke free along the sideline and made two more men miss for a 40-yard TD.
Welch also netted the Rebels’ first three touchdowns of the night on rushing plays, and had 94 yards on 15 carries after scoring a school-record five times on the ground last week against Cuba.
Murphy pushed the difference to 51-7 with an interception and 52-yard return down the right sideline for his second pick-six of the season.
With the turbo clock established, he leaped in front of top Potosi receiver Gavin Portell to snatch a deep throw on the final play of the third quarter in the end zone.
Murphy took over behind center for the remainder of the contest, and Central freshman running back Jaxon Jones added touchdown runs covering 4 and 30 yards down the stretch.
Grant Manion provided four receptions for 51 yards while Slade Schweiss and Sutton each chipped in a pair of catches. Central is now averaging better than 60 points through five games.
Potosi entered the challenging tussle without the services of standout running back Blake Henson, who suffered a collarbone injury late in last week’s loss against Ste. Genevieve.
The Trojans showed flashes of a more potent offense in comparison to the more deliberate approach of recent years, marked by an improved passing attack.
Coleman was 12-of-26 overall for 181 yards, including eight catches by Portell for 114 yards. His first completion was a pinpoint deep ball to Brabham.
The play picked up 37 yards with the Trojans trailing 7-0, but cornerback Ty Schweiss recovered in pursuit to strip the football from Brabham as Murphy alertly recovered.
Central took possession from its 14-yard line following one of five first-half penalties for an illegal block, and converted on fourth-and-1 from the 23 before flipping field position in a hurry.
Bridges, who rushed eight times for 82 yards, scrambled for 34 deep into favorable territory, and Welch made it 14-0 on a dive from the 3 after opening the scoring with a 29-yard run.
Potosi secured its lone defensive stop when Missey stopped Welch on a fourth-and-7 sweep near midfield, then built some momentum with its only scoring drive.
Zane West powered around the right side for a 24-yard touchdown after Portell picked up 29 yards with excellent concentration and a broken tackle as Murphy gambled for an interception to no avail.
But the Rebels continued to click. Bridges guided a perfect ball to Bryant on a seam route for 28 yards, and Welch found the end zone for a third time from 5 yards out to restore a 21-7 cushion.
Pratt had three tackles for loss, and Dylan Holifield made six stops for the Rebels, who will travel to Ste. Genevieve for control of the MAFC White Division title race next week.
Coleman found Portell, Gavin Pinson and Carson Saunders to move the chains on a promising push just before halftime, but a pass from the Central 15 fell incomplete as time expired.
West finished with 65 yards on 18 carries the Trojans, who will head to Perryville in week 6 for their conference finale. Outside linebacker Levi Courtney produced six tackles.